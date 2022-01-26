Joey Ingelhart/E+ via Getty Images

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) is the largest natural gas producer in the Appalachian basins and one of the largest producers of natural gas in the United States. This is certainly a very good place to be as the fundamentals for natural gas are very strong, despite what you may hear in the media. Unfortunately, the energy sector as a whole has certainly been a volatile one over the past few years due largely to the steep price decline that crude oil suffered following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdowns. The price of natural gas declined too but it held up better overall. This volatility certainly was reflected in EQT's stock performance over that period. Fortunately, the industry has since recovered and the company's stock price is up 22.04% over the past year as a result. There are signs that the company's stock may still have room to run though so it's certainly not too late to buy in.

About EQT Corporation

As stated in the introduction, EQT Corporation is the largest natural gas producer in America's Appalachian region. The company currently holds leases on 880,000 net acres in the Marcellus and another 60,000 net acres in the nearby Utica Basin. This acreage is located throughout the states of Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio:

The Marcellus is an excellent area for a natural gas producer to operate. This is largely due to the wealth of the region. The Marcellus natural gas trend is believed to be the largest source of natural gas in the United States, with the US Geological Survey estimating that the basin holds 42.954-144.145 trillion cubic feet of recoverable natural gas in 2011. This estimate has been steadily increasing over the years, as the U.S. Energy Information Administration stated in 2015 that the basin contained proven reserves of 148.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. The resource wealth of the region and EQT's sizable presence in the area has certainly benefited the company a great deal as EQT currently produces an average of 5.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day, which is sufficient for the company to produce more natural gas than all except for eleven countries. The company by itself accounts for 6% of all American natural gas production.

The enormous resource wealth of the company's acreage also provides EQT with the advantage of very sizable reserves. An energy company's reserves are often overlooked by investors but they're critically important. This is because the oil and gas industry is an extractive one. The companies in the industry literally obtain their products by extracting them out of reservoirs in the ground. These reservoirs only contain a finite quantity of resources so the companies in the industry must continually discover or otherwise acquire new sources of resources or they will eventually run out of product to sell. A company's success at this is by no means guaranteed. The firm's reserves ultimately determine how long the company can continue to produce without enjoying success at this function. At the end of 2020, EQT had proven reserves of 19.8 trillion cubic feet equivalent, which is sufficient for the company to produce at its current level for about 3,536 days. This is approximately 9.7 years, which easily puts the company in the same range as the largest energy companies in the world. This is something that should please investors as it ensures EQT's ability to sustain operations even if the company encounters difficulty obtaining new acreage in the future.

This is something that should prove to be quite comforting to the company's investors because the large reserves reduce the need for the company to engage in exploration. This saves money, which naturally allows for more money to make its way down to the stockholders. In addition, the company's substantial reserves make it easier to grow production because it can simply increase its well development activity on acreage that it already has as opposed to needing to find resources to exploit. This could prove advantageous to EQT given that the demand for natural gas is likely to grow going forward, as we will see later in this article.

In a previous article, I stated that many shale companies have been willing to allow their production to decline going forward so that they can focus their attention on the generation of free cash flow. This represents a shift from the previous model of growing production at all costs. EQT is no exception to this. Indeed, the company's CEO stated back in October that the firm is not currently contemplating any production growth. The company's efforts to focus on free cash flow have certainly proven beneficial as EQT has generated a positive free cash flow in every quarter since the second quarter of 2020. In addition, the firm's free cash flow has generally grown over that period:

Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Levered Free Cash Flow 1,805.6 869.5 846.3 846.6 367.6 145.9 Unlevered Free Cash Flow 1,997.3 1,054.2 1,023.7 1,016.1 518.9 283.7

(all figures in millions of U.S. dollars)

This is something that is very nice to see due to the benefits that free cash flow provides to investors. Free cash flow is the money that's left over from the company's ordinary operations after it pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. This is therefore the money that's available to allow the company to engage in shareholder-friendly tasks such as paying down debt, buying back stock, or paying a dividend. EQT has not been doing this though as the company did not pay a dividend in either 2020 or 2021 and its net debt has been increasing over the course of 2021:

Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Net Debt 6,166.8 5,165.5 4,765.4

(all figures in millions of U.S. dollars)

The company has certainly not been completely ignoring its investors though as it did recently announce a $1 billion share repurchase program and an annual dividend of $0.50 per share. The company also recently acquired Alta's upstream and midstream assets for $2.925 billion. This acquisition had a positive impact on the company's debt load, despite the fact that it did not reduce the actual amount of debt outstanding. This is because of the positive impact that it had on the company's cash flows, which increased by enough to improve the company's ability to carry its debt. We can easily see this by looking at the company's leverage ratio, which is also known as the net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio. This ratio tells us how long it would take the company (in years) to completely pay off its debt if it devotes all of its pre-tax cash flow to that task. As we can see here, this ratio has been decreasing rapidly, helped along by this acquisition:

EQT Investor Presentation

As we can see, EQT is projecting that it will have a leverage ratio of 0.9x in 2022, down from the 3.2x that it had in 2020. This is a marked improvement and is certainly something that's nice to see as this ratio tells us how easily the company can actually carry its debt. If EQT actually manages to achieve its goal of 0.9x in 2022 then it will have one of the lowest ratios in the industry, which should reassure investors of the company's financial strength.

There are some reasons to believe that this scenario will ultimately play out due to the very real likelihood that the company's cash flows will increase substantially in 2022. As is the case with most upstream exploration and production companies, EQT uses hedges as a way to smooth out its cash flows over time. Basically, this entails the use of forward or futures contracts to essentially lock in a selling price for the company's production. This is useful in helping the company maintain its revenues during times of weak prices, such as 2020. Unfortunately, they can prove problematic gives that resources prices climb rapidly since the hedges may force it to sell its production at below-market prices and thus be unable to benefit from the stronger prices. This is the situation that EQT is currently in. Fortunately for the company, these hedges expire en masse in 2022 and the company will begin to receive the market price for its natural gas production. This should result in very rapidly increasing free cash flow as the year goes on:

EQT Investor Presentation

Naturally, this scenario requires natural gas prices to stay at today's levels, which is not guaranteed. If prices decline then it will have an adverse impact on EQT's financial performance. However, it's unlikely that natural gas prices will fall much going forward as we are about to see. Thus, EQT will almost certainly see its free cash flow surge in 2022, which will further its ability to reward its shareholders.

Fundamentals Of Natural Gas

Surprisingly, the fundamentals for natural gas are quite good, with demand for the compound expected to grow over the coming years. This is in spite of the efforts by various governments to reduce the consumption of fossil fuels. According to the International Energy Agency, the global demand for natural gas will increase by 29% over the next 20 years:

Pembina Pipeline/Data from IEA World Energy Outlook 2021

This demand growth will be driven by global fears about climate change. As everyone reading this is certainly aware, these concerns have caused governments all over the world to impose a variety of incentives and mandates that are intended to reduce the carbon emissions of their respective nations. One of the most common of these is to encourage the retirement of old coal-fired power plants, which are then replaced with natural gas ones. This is because natural gas burns much cleaner than other fossil fuels and is reliable enough to support a modern electrical grid, unlike renewables.

While this is a global trend, we see the same general process unfolding in the United States. Electric utilities around the country have already announced the retirement of 47 gigawatts of coal generation capacity, which will naturally need to be replaced. While renewables will certainly be replacing some of this capacity, natural gas turbines will still be used to complement these renewables and maintain the reliability of the electric grid:

This will increase the domestic demand for natural gas as it will be needed to power the aforementioned natural gas turbines. There are other sources of domestic demand growth too such as the production of liquefied natural gas and exports to Mexico. Overall, the U.S. Energy Information Administration expects domestic natural gas demand to increase by eighteen billion cubic feet per day over the 2021-2025 period.

As we have already discussed, shale companies, in general, have been stating their intention to keep production relatively static as opposed to increasing it. Thus, we are likely looking at rising natural gas prices. This is because the demand for the compound will be growing but the natural gas supply generally will not. Thus, economic law would state that the price must rise in that situation. It should be easy to see how rising natural gas prices should prove beneficial for EQT as it will provide further boosts to the company's free cash flow due to the company receiving higher prices for its products and production costs remaining quite reasonable.

Financial Considerations

Prior to making an investment in a company, we should analyze how it's financing its operations. This is because debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity because debt must be repaid at maturity. In addition, a company must make regular payments on its debt in order to remain solvent. Thus, an event that causes cash flows to decline may push a company into financial distress if it has too much debt. This is something that could be a very real concern in the energy industry due to the volatility of commodity prices.

One metric that we can use to analyze a company's financial structure is the net debt-to-equity ratio. This tells us the degree to which the company is financing its operations with debt as opposed to wholly-owned funds. In addition, this ratio tells us how well the company's equity will cover its outstanding debts in the event of a liquidation of bankruptcy, which is arguably more important.

As of September 30, 2021, EQT had $6.1668 billion in net debt compared to $8.2597 billion in shareholders' equity. This gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Here is how that compares to some of the company's peers:

Company Net Debt-to-Equity Ratio EQT Corporation 0.75 Range Resources (RRC) 2.52 Antero Resources (AR) 1.03 Continental Resources (CLR) 0.56 CNX Resources (CNX) 0.79

As we can see, EQT is reasonably conservatively financed compared to many of its peers. This is something that investors should appreciate since it improves the company to weather through difficult economic environments without encountering financial difficulties. When we combine this with the company's incredibly low leverage ratio (as already discussed), we can clearly see that there is no need to be concerned about the company's debt load.

Valuation

As is always the case, it's critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate a suboptimal return off that asset. In the case of an independent energy company like EQT Corporation, one metric that we can use to value it is the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is a modified form of the familiar price-to-earnings ratio that takes a company's forward earnings per share growth into account. A price-to-earnings growth ratio of less than 1.0 could be a sign that a stock is undervalued relative to its forward earnings per share growth and vice versa.

According to Zacks Investment Research, EQT will grow its earnings per share at a 30.06% rate over the next three to five years. That gives the company a price-to-earnings growth ratio of 0.32 at the current stock price. Here is how that compares to the company's peer group:

Company PEG Ratio EQT Corporation 0.32 Range Resources 0.16 Antero Resources NA Continental Resources 0.25 CNX Resources 0.20

Admittedly, EQT appears to be the most expensive stock out of its peer group. This is likely due to the company's dominant position in the space and the fact that its balance sheet is somewhat stronger than a few of its weaker peers. Despite being expensive compared to its peers though, the stock still looks to be dramatically undervalued relative to its forward earnings per share growth, so it could still prove to be a good investment today.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EQT is the dominant natural gas producer in Appalachia, which positions it quite well to profit off the growing demand for natural gas. The company has changed its strategy somewhat over the past year to focus on the generation of free cash flow instead of production growth and it has certainly had success at this. The company will likely see its free cash flow grow even more in 2022 and 2023 as its current hedges expire and natural gas prices continue to remain strong. When we combine this with the company's strong balance sheet and reasonable valuation, it could prove a worthy addition to a portfolio today.