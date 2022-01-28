Oleh_Slobodeniuk/E+ via Getty Images

The last four Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) articles on Seeking Alpha are all written by me. So I thought I will write my fifth and final article on this stock and close my Ardelyx chapter, unless I make a profit from my latest purchase.

In July, Ardelyx got a CRL from the FDA for its lead asset tenapanor targeting Hyperphosphatemia in CKD patients, an indication where it has consistently shown excellent and superior data. In October, the company held a Type A meeting with the FDA, in which it said: "it did not provide clarity regarding a reasonable path forward for the resubmission of the company's NDA for tenapanor." The FDA wanted the company to do additional clinical trials. Then on November 4, 2021, ARDX announced that it is planning to submit a Formal Dispute Resolution Request (FDRR) by the end of the fourth quarter 2021 to appeal the CRL. The process will take until Q3. An FDRR is filed above the divisional level with the following due process:

FDRRs … must involve significant scientific or medical issues. All dispute resolution pathways within the initial review division must be exhausted before an FDRR will be considered

So while Ardelyx has been doing the Type A meeting and completing the second condition of the FDRR, it has also been highlighting published data to satisfy the first condition - significant issues. The FDA's core complaint was that the "size of the treatment effect and clinical relevance" of tenapanor was not adequate. The data being highlighted by Ardelyx is an effort to argue against that. However, note that an FDRR cannot involve new data but must only focus on the data that was submitted in the NDA. If fresh data is available, it has to be submitted to the original division for review first.

In September, Ardelyx published long-term 52-week Phase 3 PHREEDOM data in the American Society of Nephrology Journal. This data had been published before. The new publication highlighted a clinically meaningful reduction in mean serum phosphorus from 7.7 mg/dL to 5.1 mg/dL at the end of the 26-week treatment period. In November, at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2021 (ASN Kidney Week), the company presented four posters highlighting "additional positive clinical observations with tenapanor." They also shared patient experience data from the Phase 4 OPTIMIZE trial.

Meanwhile, a number of KOLs are voicing their support for tenapanor. I quoted one such medical expert earlier - Stuart Sprague, DO, FASN, FNKF, Chief of the Division of Nephrology and Hypertension at NorthShore University Health System, University of Chicago. Here are a couple of more experts providing support to the drug:

"As a person living with kidney disease who has struggled with managing phosphorus, it gives me great hope to see the patient perspective and patient priorities being incorporated into clinical studies," said Derek Forfang, chair, NKF Kidney Patient Advocacy Committee and co-chair, Forum of ESRD Networks' Kidney Patient Advisory Council. "The OPTIMIZE results suggest that tenapanor could have an enormous positive impact on the health and quality of life of many patients on dialysis through its novel mechanism that blocks, not binds, phosphorus. Tenapanor has the potential to help more patients achieve target phosphorus levels and reduce the treatment burden associated with currently available hyperphosphatemia therapies. The incorporation of the patient voice into the clinical trial design and evaluation of tenapanor is a huge step forward for patients." Pablo E. Pergola, M.D., Ph.D., director, Clinical Advancement Center, Renal Associates PA, San Antonio, Texas, added, "These data for tenapanor reported at ASN reveal new important observations, including its efficacy in both peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, its ability to lower PTH and FGF23 levels, and its lowering of serum phosphorus without affecting other electrolytes. In addition, the new data reported from the OPTIMIZE trial provides a first glimpse into the real-world use of tenapanor, showing its ability not only to help more patients achieve target phosphorus levels, but also its ability to improve the patient experience regarding the management of hyperphosphatemia."

In other news, the company announced that it plans to launch IBSRELA (tenapanor), the Company's approved treatment for irritable bowel syndrome with constipation ("IBS-C") in adults, in the second quarter 2022. The company caps the market potential for this drug at $550mn. Certain analysts are very bullish on this drug, although this seems to me to be a diversionary tactic by the company in view of the fact that this drug had been approved since 2019 but the company did not make an effort to launch it in the US. The diversion, as one Citi analyst noted, is from the outcome of the FDRR, which will happen this year and may not be satisfactory to the company or the market.

Financials

ARDX has a current market cap of $95mn against a debt of $65mn and cash of $141mn. The company earned $1.2mn of collaboration revenue in the September quarter. R&D expenses were $23.7mn, a small part of which included severance packages from the restructuring effort. G&A expenses were $19.7mn, a large increase from the previous year mostly due to corporate steps the company had taken in anticipation of the commercialization of tenapanor. If you take the company's debt into account, the company has cash for just one more year at the current rate of spending.

A couple of analysts had cut the stock's rating after the CRL. One of these was Ladenburg. Ladenburg analyst, Matthew Kaplan, noted how the Type A meeting was unclear and did not provide guidance. Recently, after the IBSRELA launch, a number of analysts came out with upgraded ratings for ARDX. One of these was the same Ladenburg analyst. Another was an analyst from Citi.

Bottom Line

I made a small purchase of ARDX shares at around 80 cents. The company has done well for me twice before, and I plan to sell my shares at $1 for a 25% profit with a window of 6 months. I bought a small quantity that I can simply forget about if things go south from here.