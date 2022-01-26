A Hawkish Jerome Powell Doubles Down

Samuel Corum/Getty Images News

Chairman Jerome Powell delivered what's thought to be the most hawkish press conference since his 2018 "autopilot" debacle.

The press release and statement issued by the Federal Reserve came with little surprises but were entirely overshadowed by three main questions and answers in the press conference.

Chairman Powell essentially confirmed that the Fed will start tightening policy, potentially quite aggressively, starting in March.

In the sections below, I will outline the economic backdrop and then I will detail the three critical questions that caused a significant reversal in the equity market and sparked a dramatic flattening of the yield curve.

Economic Backdrop

When translating economic conditions into asset prices, the only thing that matters is the rate of change. Whether we're talking about growth or inflation, the level is not important, only the direction. Is growth rising or declining? Not what is the level of growth? Similarly, is inflation rising or falling?

Starting with inflation, we know the Fed has an inflation problem.

BLS, EPB Macro Research

A smoothed six-month annualized measure of headline CPI shows a rate of inflation north of 7% and rising. We can debate the transient nature of this inflation pressure, but the reality is that the Federal Reserve, the media, and the general public are set on the headline rate of price increases.

The bond market may very well believe the inflation is transitory, judged by long-term (5Y5Y Forward) inflation expectations, and I would agree that the rate of headline CPI will start to ease. Long-term inflation expectations have cooled in recent months, falling to the Fed's target of 2.0%.

FRED

Still, a CPI rate of 7% is unacceptable and worthy of Fed action.

On the growth side, however, conditions are deteriorating rapidly as these higher prices eat into consumers' purchasing power.

The chart below shows the long-term trend in real personal income excluding transfer payments, and the damage from the trend is worsening.

BEA, EPB Macro Research

Coincident measures of real growth are rapidly decelerating. I regularly publish "coincident" indexes of real growth using the same indicators that the National Bureau of Economic Research uses to date business cycles, including real retail sales, industrial production, and non-farm payrolls.

A composite basket of those highly reliable metrics shows a massive slowdown in the rate of real growth.

BLS, Census Bureau, Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

Without spending too much time on the economic backdrop, the summary is that inflation is still rising, and real growth is declining rapidly.

Raising interest rates and tightening policy works to slow demand so tightening policy into an already ongoing cyclical downturn in growth is a recipe for major volatility across all asset markets.

I started detailing these risks in September when the Fed took their first hawkish step in a note titled "Tightening Into A Slowdown."

I followed that note with a discussion of another article discussing the tapering of QE and reiterated the "tightening into a slowdown" call in my 2022 outlook piece.

In all three articles, the message was the same. Tightening monetary policy into a slowdown in growth creates a major risk pocket, the culmination of which we've started to witness over the last several weeks.

Some investors may point to a 6.5% real growth estimate for Q4 GDP, recently released by the Atlanta Fed, but that's not an accurate picture of economic strength.

While it's true that the Atlanta Fed GDPNow projection for Q4 has been roughly stable at 6.5%, the composition of that growth rate has changed dramatically.

Atlanta Fed, EPB Macro Research

Starting in October, 74% of the growth in Q4 was expected to come from consumption. In today's estimate, just 22% of the 6.5% growth is expected to come from consumption.

Atlanta Fed, EPB Macro Research

All the growth in Q4 is coming from inventory.

Atlanta Fed, EPB Macro Research

The most reliable measure of underlying GDP strength is called "real final sales," which simply takes total GDP less inventory. Over time inventory contributions to GDP net to zero, so removing these fluctuations helps measure the true underlying growth numbers.

Real final sales were expected to show growth of 6% at the start of the quarter but have since drifted to just 1.9% as inventory is now the most significant contributor to overall growth.

Atlanta Fed, EPB Macro Research

So the economic backdrop is one of declining or decelerating growth and one that, when met with tightening monetary policy, is a recipe for risk asset volatility.

FOMC Announcement and Press Conference

The statement published by the FOMC was very much as expected. The Fed guided towards hiking rates in March and ending the QE program in March as well.

Further, the Fed put out some commentary on reducing the size of the balance sheet, noting that over time, the Fed prefers to hold Treasury bonds over Mortgage-Backed-Securities "MBS."

All the Fed marketing materials were wholly overshadowed by three questions in the press conference that completely changed the tone of the day.

First, Powell was asked if raising rates would hurt the labor market. Powell responded that the Fed has "significant room" to raise rates before hurting the labor market, a comment that sent 2-year Treasury rates soaring 13 basis points on the day, one of the largest jumps in short-term rates since March 2020.

CNBC

Next, Powell was asked about the possibility of a 50bps rate hike rather than the normal 25bps rate hike. Powell did not confirm nor push back on the idea that the Fed could possibly hike rates 50bps if needed.

This comment further pushed short-term rates higher, with 5YR rates closing higher by 11bps on the day, a new cyclical high of 1.69%.

CNBC

Lastly, Powell was asked point-blank if an inverted yield curve would cause the Fed to stop tightening monetary policy, given that most market participants are aware of the predictive power of an inverted curve and recessions. Surprisingly, Powell did not concede that the Fed would stop at that point but rather offered a "non-answer."

These three questions amounted to one of the most hawkish press conferences since 2018, which exacerbated an ongoing trend of flattening yield spreads.

The spread between 30YR and 5YR Treasury rates plunged by 8bps to a cyclical low of 0.48%, confirming the bond market's sour outlook on future growth in the face of aggressive monetary tightening.

CNBC

The S&P 500 also lost a 2.2% intra-day gain as soon as Powell started to answer these three questions.

The more cyclical Russell 2000 (IWM) closed lower by 1.44% after trading higher earlier in the day.

Short-term market reactions are always dangerous because positioning, momentum, and technical levels can trigger movement that is not indicative of economic conditions.

The hawkishness of the press conference, however, is less debatable.

Summary and Takeaway

Chairman Powell was very hawkish relative to expectations by not fully denying the possibility of a 50bps rate hike, suggesting the Fed has "significant room" and not confirming the Fed would stop tightening if the yield curve inverted.

This hawkishness and desire to stomp out inflation must be contextualized within a rapidly declining real growth trend, creating a "tightening into a slowdown" situation.

Whenever economic growth is slowing, risks in the market are elevated. When the Fed tightens monetary policy, that is another time risk assets generally trade cautiously. When you combine a cyclical downturn in growth with an aggressive monetary tightening cycle, that is when all the accidents occur.

As long as economic growth is declining and the Fed stays on this tightening course, I would remain highly cautious of overweight risk asset exposure.