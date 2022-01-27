ferrantraite/E+ via Getty Images

One of the smaller home construction companies on the market today is a firm called Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH). In recent years, this enterprise has demonstrated consistent, if slow, growth in revenue. And with that, we have seen cash flow figures gradually improve for the enterprise. Although the company is not growing at the same rapid pace that other players in this space are seeing today, shares are priced at such low levels that the company is difficult to not appreciate. At the end of the day, shares do seem to offer attractive upside potential for long-term, value-oriented investors.

Understanding Beazer Homes USA

With a market capitalization of just $572.4 million, Beazer Homes USA is a fairly small player in the home building space. Today, the company has operations in 13 states spread across three different regions in the US. These regions are designated the West, East, and Southeast, according to management. The West region of the company includes parts of Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East consists of Indiana, Maryland, Delaware, Tennessee, and Virginia. And the Southeast involves Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. In its 2021 fiscal year, the company generated 2,945, or about 55.7%, of its closings in the West region. 22.4% or 1,185 closings were in the East. And the remaining 21.9% or 1,157 closings took place in the Southeast. It's also worth noting that the highest pricing for the company took place in the East, with an average selling price of $477,600 per unit. The Southeast experienced pricing of $390,200, while the West saw the lowest average pricing of $377,000.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When it comes to backlog, the greatest exposure for the company surprisingly is in the West. Of the 2,786 units that comprise the company's backlog, 1,653, or 59.3%, come from that region. This is followed by the East at 21.9% and then the Southeast at 18.7%. The company prides itself in offering what it calls Choice Plans, which they describe as increased floor plan flexibility aimed at giving homeowners exactly the home that they want. Examples here include offering between two different types of configurations for the kitchen area or in a primary bedroom/bathroom setting, all at no additional charge. Another interesting thing about the business is that, unlike many of its peers, it has no ownership or any other interest in a mortgage company. Management claims this is advantageous because it allows the company to provide the best rates available from third-party lenders without taking into consideration its own well-being.

Over the past few years, management has done well to grow the revenue of the company at a slow but steady rate. Revenue climbed from $1.92 billion in 2017 to $2.14 billion in 2021. This came as the new net orders into the company largely increased, climbing from 5,464 units in 2017 to 6,293 in 2020. But then, in 2021, new net orders dropped to 5,564. Despite this decline seen during the company's 2021 fiscal year, the value of the company's backlog only continues to grow. It increased from $665.8 million in 2017 to $1.28 billion in 2021. This was the result of the number of units in its backlog climbing from 1,855 units to 2,786. This came as the average selling price of homes in its backlog expanded from $358,900 to $460,900 over the same five-year window.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

As the revenue picture for the company has improved, the profitability picture has improved somewhat as well. But the trend has been a bit lumpy. After seeing profits decline from $32 million in 2017 to negative $80 million in 2019, they then turned positive to the tune of $52 million in 2020. Then, in 2021, the company generated a net profit of $122 million. Operating cash flow, as the chart above illustrates, has been all over the map. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, it would have risen pretty consistently, climbing from $72 million in 2017 to $172 million in 2021. Equally consistent has been the rise of EBITDA. Based on the data provided, this metric grew from $179 million in 2017 to $263 million in 2021.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Taking the data from 2021, we find that the company is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 4.7. Its price to operating cash flow multiple stands even lower at 3.3, if we use the adjusted figure for it, and the EV to EBITDA multiple is 5.1. These numbers are awfully low, even relative to the competition. As part of this analysis, I compared the company to the five highest-rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 5.2 to a high of 12. Our prospect was the cheapest of the group. Using the price to operating cash flow approach, the range is 10.1 to 29.7. Once again, Beazer Homes USA is the cheapest of the bunch. The only time when the company was not the cheapest was when looking through the lens of the EV to EBITDA approach. The range here was 5 to 9.9. And two of the five companies were cheaper than our target.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Beazer Homes USA 4.7 3.3 5.1 Legacy Housing Corporation (LEGH) 12.0 10.1 9.5 Meritage Homes (MTH) 5.8 25.6 5.0 Century Communities (CCS) 5.2 20.5 5.0 Lennar Corporation (LEN) 9.7 12.0 9.9 KB Home (KBH) 6.7 29.7 7.0

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I can only say that I believe Beazer Homes USA is in an interesting position. As a small player, there is no doubt that the company would struggle in a down market. Seeing a couple of years' worth of negative earnings is definitely not confidence-inspiring. But the fact that the company continues to grow at a steady rate and is generating significant cash flow is encouraging. Add on to this the fact that shares are cheap on both a relative basis and an absolute basis, and I definitely like what I see. Some investors may say that the low price is a penalty to the company for not growing as rapidly as some other players in the market. That could be true. But even with that, shares look too cheap to make sense at this point in time.