In July 2021, PropertyGuru announced plans to merge with Peter Thiel-backed SPAC Bridgetown 2 Holdings (BTNB), with the deal set to complete by Q1 2022. On the surface, its investor presentations have highlighted its unique value proposition: a leading market player in the proptech (property tech) industry, situated in a region primed for digitalisation and middle class growth.

However, further analysis would show quite the opposite, with unsustainable growth in its key market of Singapore, and Data and Fintech services which, although nascent, have limited growth potential at best, making the same mistakes that Zillow (ZG) did.

Ultimately, PropertyGuru is a sell at its more realistic 2025 valuation.

PropertyGuru's Business Model

PropertyGuru's 2022 SEC Filing

PropertyGuru's revenue streams can be distilled into 3 main areas.

Property Agents

Property agents will purchase recurring subscriptions of packages advertised on PropertyGuru. Pricier packages will give agents more listing and advertising opportunities.

PropertyGuru's 2022 SEC Filing

Interestingly, specifically for Vietnam, there is no subscription model and instead the revenue comes from a pay-per-listing model, which is likely due to their acquisition of Vietnamese's number 1 property portal, Batdongsan.

Developers

As for developer-related revenues, it will likely come from 3 areas

Advertising revenue for banners and content on the main website Sponsorship, ticket sales and advertising revenue for its award shows and events SaaS subscription from FastKey, a platform that enables end-to-end sales automation for property developers.

Fintech and Data

PropertyGuru's fintech business come from its PropertyGuru Finance division, which aims to connect consumers with many mortgage financing solutions from all major banks, and by using in-house consultants to secure the best deal based on the consumer's needs. The revenue will either come from the banks themselves via marketing expenses or from consumers as consultancy fees but it is not that important.

PropertyGuru Singapore Website

Its data services come from its various proprietary software that are able to predict market trends and changes in supply and demand across various geographical areas, and value homes.

PropertyGuru 2022 SEC Filing

The Stark Reality of PropertyGuru's Projected Financials

PropertyGuru's 2022 SEC Filing

PropertyGuru's 2022 SEC Filing

The following are the reasons why I think PropertyGuru will likely not be able to meet its FY2025 EBITDA and revenue.

Unsustainable ARPA Growth in Key Market of Singapore

PropertyGuru's 2022 SEC Filing

As can be seen from PropertyGuru's revenue and EBITDA projections, notwithstanding expansion into SEA, the Singapore market will still be a major contributor to its revenue and EBITDA come 2025. As such, understanding what contributes to growth in a key market like Singapore is integral to assessing the plausibility of its overall projections. Closer examination, however, raises some red flags.

For the purposes of following PropertyGuru's method of accounting, Singapore revenue growth will come from agent and developer services (both were touched on in the previous paragraph). PropertyGuru uses 2 variables to calculate revenue from agents: number of agents and average revenue per agent (ARPA). The product of the 2 variables for any one time period will then give the total revenue from agents alone.

What PropertyGuru has projected is that while revenues from agents will steadily increase at a CAGR of 15%, the number of agents will stay the same, meaning that the increase in revenue has to be attributed to a rise in ARPA. This is more or less sound as given the developed nature of Singapore's property market, there is unlikely to be any sharp rise in number of property agents and we may even see the number decrease in the coming years.

How will the increase in ARPA come about then? It will likely come from one of 2 areas?. Either PropertyGuru: incentivise its agents to steadily purchase more and more premium packages or simply increase subscription prices across the board for all packages. At a CAGR of 14% till 2025, this is simply not realistic.

PropertyGuru is already incentivising its agents to purchase more premium packages via upselling its Datasense software reports and thus far it has not led to any unnatural increases in ARPA.

PropertyGuru Singapore website

If PropertyGuru were to take the other method and raise prices, it would be easy for them to do so, given their near monopolistic market position in Singapore. In fact, PropertyGuru knows this and raising prices has been a key driver of ARPA and revenue growth. Although many agents complained there was simply no other alternative given PropertyGuru's market leadership.

PropertyGuru's 2022 SEC Filing

Mothership.sg

Not only is this unsustainable, but going forward, regulatory risk is a real threat. Under the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore's 'Abuse of Dominance' section, it is easy to see that PropertyGuru would have passed Test 1 and under Test 2, likely used discount schemes. A refusal to supply may also happen in the near future if boycotts from agents lead the PropertyGuru completely shutting off its services to agents which are unwilling to pay for the price hikes, bearing in mind that these services are integral to the function of real estate marketing businesses, such as Propnex and Huttons. Remember that PropertyGuru-related boycotts due to price hikes have happened before.

CCCS

Funnily enough, even PropertyGuru has admitted it themselves, referring to it as 'pricing changes'.

PropertyGuru's 2022 SEC Filing

Poor Rollout of FastKey

FastKey is a SaaS platform that enables developers to effectively streamline the sale of newly developed property.

PropertyGuru's 2022 SEC Filing

While this is financially viable, high gross margin business on paper, the rollout has been relatively poor. This is especially concerning given that going forward, FastKey is likely to be the main revenue driver for developers across SEA.

PropertyGuru's 2022 SEC Filing

Web traffic can be a good proxy of how the business is doing and it is easy to see that relative to the main website, the web traffic on the FastKey web portal makes it almost look irrelevant. Moreover, the mobile phone app version of FastKey on Android has only 10,000 installs (bearing in mind this service is scalable to the whole of Southeast Asia, which has expected middle class population of 334 million). The reviews have also been poor, with the main negative reviews highlight deceivingly poor UX and a lack of substantial property sales as compared to the main site.

Neil Patel Neil Patel Android Store Android Store

Unsustainable Growth in PropertyGuru's Awards and Events

When I was first reading through PropertyGuru's investor presentations, I was quite perplexed at the frequent mentioning of its "Awards and Events" as a proper area for growth for its developer revenue stream. It turns out that the revenue generally derives from sponsorships and advertising, where developers can advertise their property during the show.

However, as seen earlier, PropertyGuru's dominant position within SEA therefore means that there likely is not much room left to grow in terms of expanding revenue from its Awards and Events. These Awards and Events, in their 16th year by 2021, are by far the most established property awards in SEA, with further established foothold in broader Asian markets such as Hong Kong, India and Japan. When developers win these awards, they can typically expect a sell-out of their properties as these awards carry heavy weight in the SEA region.

PropertyGuru

With this level of exposure, it does not seem like there is much room left to grow. In terms of geography, the awards have special award nights that specifically target each country. Currently, it covers the entirety of SEA, Australia, India, Sri Lanka, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, Sri Lanka and Mongolia. There likely are not many other countries to expand to.

Moreover, when you look at the profile of the award sponsors, there also is not much room left for growth there, when you consider the size of these companies.

PropertyGuru

ProxyPrice: Ramifications of Using AI to Value Homes

In November 2020, PropertyGuru acquired Malaysia's largest online property data company, MyProperty Data. Since then, the proprietary software of MyProperty has been rebranded as ProxyPrice, using an algorithm to come up with a value of a home, "leveraging over six million unique records across sales, rentals, auctions, new development and geospatial information along with proprietary datasets in demographics, location, liveability and more."

While there is no available data on how well the business is doing, there is a cautionary tale to be had when it comes to using AI to value homes. Zillow (Z), the largest proptech company in America, also touted its Zestimate as a state-of-the-art software that used AI to value homes when it IPO'd in 2011. In fact, it was mentioned 61 times in its initial SEC filing when it IPO'd.

While Zillow suffered hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of losses due to its flawed Zillow Offers house-flipping business which used Zestimate's inaccurate valuations, PropertyGuru will likely face another set of issues, which Zilllow has also faced but on a far more minor scale: lawsuits from homeowners.

Let's say you are a homeowner looking to sell your home using PropertyGuru and as a result of ProxyPrice undervaluing your house, you have no choice to forgo tens of thousands of dollars' worth of potential profits. This was what happened to Barbara Andersen, when she decided to sue Zillow, in a first-of-its kind lawsuit. This is obviously assuming that ProxyPrice will grow into a more prominent feature on PropertyGuru's website (which it is currently not), to the point where almost every listing with have a valuation based on ProxyPrice, just like the case with Zestimate and Zillow.

PropertyGuru Finance: Foreign Expansion Needed for Sustained Growth

Just as a recap, PropertyGuru Finance works by sourcing mortgages from local banks, before using consultants to determine the most suitable financing plan based on the consumer's needs.

PropertyGuru

However, PropertyGuru's newly established Finance unit will likely already have met stiff competition, local companies which have been doing the exact same business for around 10 years. In Singapore, MortgageWise is one such competitor. Web traffic analysis will tell you that PropertyGuru Finance is still lagging far behind its competitor.

Neil Patel Neil Patel

The stiff competition is not the only potential risk. A simple toggling through of PropertyGuru's different country-specific websites will highlight that the mortgage business is only currently in Singapore, and in no other country in SEA. Considering the level of already high banking penetration levels in Singapore, if PropertyGuru really wants to grow its mortgage business, it will either have to outcompete local competitors such as MortgageWise, or expand overseas into neighbouring countries where the banking penetration levels are much lower and there is a much larger untapped market for home loans and refinancing. Something tells me that the proceeds from the SPAC deal will go into acquiring regional players in home loans.

Moreover, the Fed's hawkish turn in 2022 and for the coming few years will likely have ripple effects on Singapore's property market, as demand for new mortgages will almost certainly fall, meaning lesser revenues for PropertyGuru's mortgage business.

Revised 2025 Valuation

My revised 2025 valuation will take into account assumptions deriving from the aforementioned reasons. Not all the reasons I have stated above will lead to a downward forecast of their revenues and EBITDA as some of the CAGRs are still plausible, namely for developer revenue stemming from Fastkey and Awards and Events still seem realistic. Therefore, the assumptions below can be considered as conservative.

Assumption 1: Greater scrutiny post SPAC will mean that PropertyGuru will likely have no choice but to tamper the price increases of their agent package to roughly 5% instead of 15% CAGR, while number of Singaporean agents stay the same.

Assumption 2: Assuming no regional expansion for its mortgage business, the Fintech business will likely grow at 50% CAGR at best.

Assumption 3: PropertyGuru's businesses in all other countries ex Singapore will grow at the projected rate organically, which is fairly plausible anyway.

Assumption 4: In order to promote its platforms that are lagging behind, namely FastKey and PropertyGuru Finance, much more capital will be spent on marketing. This is because investors will be likely looking out for growth in these areas that are crucial to PropertyGuru's viability beyond 2025. The EBITDA margin will be tampered from 33% (projected) to 25%.

Image created by Yulin with Data from Yahoo Finance and investor relations websites of both Rightmove and Scout 24 YahooFinance & Investor Relations (Rightmove); YahooFinance & Investor Relations (Scout24))

Taking everything into account, PropertyGuru's 2025 revised EBITDA stands at S$ 59.7 million, compared to its S$97.0 million projection.

Its industry peers, taking into account similar business models, growth stage as a company and growth rates, are Rightmove based in the UK and Scout 24 listed in Germany. Both of the companies have been used as comps in PropertyGuru's 2022 SEC filing.

Both companies are publicly listed and thus they have consensus and median revenue growth rates and EBITDA margins going into 2023. These numbers are then extrapolated to 2025 to EV/EBITDA multiples for both companies.

NA

As can be seen, PropertyGuru would actually be overvalued as compared to its industry peers.

Verdict and Conclusion

Overall, I would say that PropertyGuru is a sell at the status quo. We have already seen on the financial side that it will likely be overvalued in the future. However, the more worrying potential issues are the non-financial issues which I have explained in the first few paragraphs: lawsuits and regulatory risk. Valuation aside, these events would likely damage investor confidence in the long run, more so than its overvaluation.

There are certainly things PropertyGuru can do that would help it to better reach its 2025 forecasts, with the main one being M&A in the SEA mortgage market, given that PropertyGuru Finance currently only operates in Singapore.

When commenting on his short position on Zillow, esteemed investor Steve Eisman warned of two things: the myth of a Total Addressable Market (TAM) in real estate and the likely slowing in growth after a few years. After all, people only use these websites once every few years to complete one transaction at a time. As PropertyGuru branches into what it calls its adjacent TAMs such as FinTech and Data services, it needs to remember one thing: the real estate market is not the internet; there is simply no one size fits all solution.