

jessekarjalainen/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

1 - Q4 production quick snapshot

Montreal-based Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE: NYSE:OR) announced the preliminary 4Q21 and full-year 2021 production and asset update on January 10, 2022.

2 - Stock performance

The company is a good alternative in the streamer group, especially for those who want to trade the short-term volatility. The stock price is slightly outperforming its closest peer Sandstorm Gold (NYSE: SAND) and is now down 4% on a one-year basis.

Data by YCharts

3 - Investment Thesis

Osisko Gold Royalties is a part of the streamers group that I regularly cover on Seeking Alpha. My long-term streamers are Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM), Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV), and more recently, Sandstorm Gold.

I recommend cautiously accumulating this small gold streamer for the long term. It offers definite growth potential through its solid asset portfolio with increasingly better-capitalized companies. Canadian Malartic continues to be the flagship.

Furthermore, Osisko Gold Royalties prioritized returns to shareholders in 2021 by increasing the dividend despite a weakening gold market and took advantage of further market volatility to buy back 2.1 million common shares of the Corporation for $24.4 million (about $11.62 per share).

However, trading short-term LIFO about 50% of your long position is highly recommended due to the gold price volatility and lingering uncertainty about how the Fed will respond to growing inflationary pressure in 2022.

Thus, I recommend buying a small long-term position at or below $11.4.

Sandeep Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, said in the press release:

“I am extremely proud of what Osisko and our partners accomplished in 2021. We are pleased to have achieved the midpoint of our annual GEO guidance, despite ongoing supply chain disruptions, workforce turnover and safety issues, and other challenges currently facing the mining sector. We had substantial catalysts across a number of our most important assets last year and expect further significant strengthening of our asset base in 2022, with our partners unlocking value through exploration success, mine life extensions and expansions.

Financials And Production Including Recent Preliminary Data for 3Q21 (in US$)

Note 1: Values can differ a little due to the conversion from CAD to USD. Osisko Gold Royalties indicates CAD results with an exchange rate (CAD vs. USD) of 0.7922 for 4Q21. It is what I applied to the table below.

Note 2: As a result of its 75% ownership in Osisko Development, the assets, liabilities, results of operations, and cash flows of the company consolidate the activities of Osisko Development and its subsidiaries.

Osisko Gold Royalties 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 Total Revenues (included offtake interest) in US$ Million 50.40 53.24 46.85 39.49 40.16 Net Income in US$ Million 3.6 8.4 -12.08 1.40 - EBITDA US$ Million 25.3 25.1 -2.78 13.70 - EPS diluted in US$/share 0.02 0.00 -0.07 0.01 - Operating Cash Flow in US$ Million 25.5 17.0 25.3 32.4 - Capital Expenditure in US$ Million 45.7 31.5 76.0 63.7 - Free Cash Flow in US$ Million -20.2 -14.5 -50.7 -31.3 - Total Cash US$ Million 238.9 257.85 211.43 119.92 - Long-term Debt in US$ Million 312.6 319.25 328.93 319.9 - Dividend Per Share in US$ 0.038 0.038 0.038 0.044 - Shares Outstanding (diluted) in Million 162.5 166.0 167.90 168.22 - GEOs 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 Estimated Production gold equivalent Oz Eq. (not incl. Renard 3,042 GEOs) 18,829 19,960 20,178 20,032 19,830 Gold price realized in US$ per ounce 1,874 1,794 1,816 1,790 ~1,798 Silver price realized in $US per ounce 24.39 26.26 27.00 24.00 ~23.51

Source: Company release. More data are available to subscribers only.

Note: Osisko will provide full production and financial details with the release of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results after market close on Thursday, February 24th, 2022, followed by a conference call on Friday, February 25th at 10 am EST.

Analysis: Revenues and Production Details (in US$)

1 - Revenues were $40.16 million in 4Q21

Chart Revenue history Fun Trading

Osisko Gold Royalties posted revenues of $40.16 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, down from $50.40 million the same quarter a year ago.

The preliminary cost of sales (excluding depletion) was $2.93 million, leaving a cash margin of approximately $37.23 million, a quarterly record from the company's royalty and stream interests.

Osisko’s cash margin was 93% during the fourth quarter of 2021 (97% excluding the Renard diamond stream).

2 - Production in gold equivalent ounce and details

Chart Production history Fun Trading

Osisko Gold Royalties produced 19,830 GEOs in the fourth quarter of 2021, up 5% from 4Q20 and down 1% sequentially. This amount is not including the GEOs from the Renard Diamond stream (3,042 GEOs). It was another excellent production.

In 2021, Osisko Gold Royalties produced approximately 80,000 GEOs compared to 64,199 GEOs in 2020. The yearly output was in line with the company's annual guidance of 78,000 – 82,000 GEOs. The Renard production was not included and represented 9,210 GEOs in 2021.

Gold price decreased this quarter to an estimated $1,798 per oz compared to $1,874 per ounce in 4Q20.

Chart quarterly gold price history Fun Trading

Technical Analysis and Commentary

TA Chart Fun Trading

Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.

OR forms an ascending triangle pattern with resistance at $12.30 and support at $11.25.

The trading strategy is to trade LIFO about 60% of your long-term position. I suggest selling about 35% between $12.2 and $12.5 and waiting for a retracement between $11.4 and $11 to accumulate again.

The company stock is highly correlated to the gold market. If the gold price turns bullish and manages to cross the resistance (breakout), OR could eventually trade above $13.8 or higher, at which point, it is reasonable to sell another chunk. Conversely, if the gold price turns bearish, OR could retest $10.25 or lower.

However, the gold price is relatively strong due to a concerning and stubbornly high inflation and increased geopolitical instability, which tend to help gold. However, depending on the Fed's action and how high interests will be increased in 2022, the gold price may quickly drop.

Watch the gold price like a hawk.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!