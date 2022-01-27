Bill Oxford/E+ via Getty Images

There are three sorts of people: those who are alive, those who are dead, and those who are at sea.”― Anacharsis

Today, we take our first look at PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM). This small-cap concern came out of the gate fast when its stock debuted on the public markets in the middle of 2020. However, despite impressive revenue growth and already achieving profitability, the wind has come out of the shares' sails. Time to buy? A full analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

PubMatic is based just outside of San Francisco. The company provides a cloud infrastructure platform which enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The stock currently trades just below $24.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $1.2 billion.

The company is benefiting from the huge rise of programmatic advertising as PubMatic basically provides an interface for advertisers and publishers of content to meet and discuss pricing and/or features. PubMatic offers workflow automation, data integrations, audience addressability solutions, and high-quality inventory via its global omnichannel infrastructure to advertisers. Publishers generate revenue by monetizing their digital ad inventory.

Recent Events:

On November 9th, the company posted third quarter results. PubMatic easily exceeded both top and bottom-line expectations as GAAP earnings came in at 24 cents a share, 17 cents a share above the consensus. Q32020 earnings were 10 cents a share in comparison. Revenues grew an impressive 54% on a year-over-year basis to just north of $58 million, approximately 10% over the median analyst estimate. Adjusted EBITDA grew to $24.3 million from $13.4 million in the year-ago period as margins expanded to 42% from 35%. This was the four straight quarter for both 50% year-over-year revenue growth and 30% adjusted EBITDA margins for the company.

The company now expects revenue for the fourth quarter to be in the range of $74 million to $76 million, representing growth of 32% to 35% over the same period a year ago. Leadership raise FY2021 sales guidance to $225 million to $227 million, up from its previous guidance of $205 million to $209 million, which would represent a 51% to 53% increase over FY2020. These outstanding results triggered an approximate 40% rally in the shares, which the stock has fully given back since then.

PubMatic saw 60,000 advertisers place ads programmatically via their platform in the third quarter as well as explosive growth in its CTV offerings. The company get a nice 'shout out' from analyst firm Jefferies on January 9th, which made PubMatic one of its top 'internet picks' for 2022.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Since November, seven analyst firms including Oppenheimer, Jefferies, and Evercore ISI have reissued Buy ratings on PubMatic. Price targets proffered range from $46 to $64 a share. Two of these ratings bumped the price target downward and one revised it upward slightly.

As of the end of the third quarter, the company had just over $135 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet and no debt. Net cash provided by operating activities was over $25 million in the third quarter, compared to $3.7 million for the same period of 2020. There have been frequent and consistent insider selling in the shares since lockups expired by numerous officers of the company. The only insider buy was for just less than $210,000 back in June of last year.

Verdict:

It is hard to not be impressed by PubMatic's revenue growth and some other core metrics. The company's market is growing by leaps and bounds but does have a lot of competition as pointed out by this recent article. The company is already nicely profitable, has a strong balance sheet, and has solid analyst support.

That said, valuation is significantly higher even after the shares' recent pullback than the overall market multiple. The current analyst consensus calls for approximately 70 cents a share of earnings in FY2022. This would be a slight decrease from this year's performance and seems overly conservative. Revenue growth is also expected to moderate to 25% next fiscal year. At current trading levels, that means an investor is paying just north of 30 times this year's profits and more than four times next year's sales for PUBM. Equating for net cash, those valuations become just over 10% cheaper.

However, for a growing SaaS concern, that valuation seems more than reasonable. The stock also may be beginning to be forming a bottom at current trading levels. Although I would like to see additional insider buying given the recent pullback in the shares, I plan to take a small 'watch item' position in this name via covered call orders.

It is better to explore a gainful uncertainty than to sit in a painful certainty.”― Ogwo David Emenike

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum