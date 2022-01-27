Inna Dodor/iStock via Getty Images

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) is an American company that manufactures, markets, and supplies products within the business areas of consumer products and pulp & paperboard. The Company that we know today was a spin-off from Potlatch Corporation (PCH) dated back in 2008 through an IPO.

Historically, Clearwater Paper has found it difficult to fully pass cost inflationary pressures onto the consumer, particularly in the more competitive consumer product division. Raw materials account for almost 84% of Clearwater Paper’s COGS with pulp being the key input in its major categories of consumer division. Pulp prices have increased significantly over recent years. According to Fastmarkets RISI, cost pressure on pulp is not over and our internal team estimates a prolonged impact for the first half of 2022. Moreover, raising electricity costs is another factor to consider when looking at the operating costs. It is true that the US is behaving better than many European countries but this is a trend to further investigate and might significantly affect company results over Q4. We noted that few private and independent factories are closed in Continental Europe for the above reason. As the Company noted: "Since 2015, significant capacity additions have been added by producers targeting the private branded market". Looking at Essity Q4 results and management feedback, they noted lower volumes in private label. This will lead to lower sales and loss of economies of scale affecting the underlying profitability.

Essity Q4 Results

Looking at the Q3 results, we are lowering our EBITDA estimate and worsening our condition toward a worst-case scenario.

Clearwater Paper

Risks

Major risks include pricing pressure from retailers, clients concentration, COVID-19 impact related to the speed of recovery post vaccines, customer losses, market share/private label gains, and sharp movement in input costs in a volatile environment.

Conclusion:

As lockdown restrictions are lifted, our team forecast a relatively strong rebound in Clearwater Paper’s organic sales growth, which should be prevalent from Q2. Despite that, input cost volatility will lead to margin compression. Compared to many companies that we follow, Clearwater is a small player and might suffer from its size. We see more downside risk than upside in the current environment. We lower our target price to 32 dollars per share, maintaining a neutral rating based on EV/EBITDA of 5.5x.