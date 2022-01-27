Dean Mitchell/E+ via Getty Images

When Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) went public in the spring of last year, I believed that this home care play has seen a softer IPO price, yet it were still high expectations and lackluster margins which made me very cautious to make an allocation at the time.

I am glad that I reached that conclusion as shares have been cut in half ever since. While such a retreat naturally looks quite compelling, I am still puzzled behind a high valuation, aggressive dealmaking, while the business and stock face some real issues.

Diversified Home Care

Aveanna offers a so-called home care platform which focuses on both complex and high-cost patients, focusing on the most imminent and challenging parts of the healthcare system. The key is, of course, to avoid the high costs incurred in a hospital or other (intensive) care setting, while maintaining quality to the patients.

Technology plays a crucial role in this, both in terms of devices and information provision, yet caregivers provide a key link as well as this is still a people's business, which is very labor-intensive. Since 2016, the company has five-folded revenues to $1.5 billion, generated from 250 locations. Rapid growth has been driven by a focus on growth, demographic trends, while M&A played a key role in this as well. The company is largely focused on private duty services, complemented with a smaller home health & hospice and medical solutions segment.

The company went public at just $12 per share, far below the midpoint of the preliminary offering range at $17 per share. At $12 per share, equity of the company was valued at nearly $2.2 billion, as the valuation rose to $2.8 billion once net debt has been included.

This valuation looks steep for a business which reported $1.5 billion in sales in 2020, or $1.72 billion if we factor in deals which were announced during the year. Adjusted for that and goodwill and deal-related charges, operating profits were posted at $82 million, quite an adjusted number as the valuation was still quite high for such an established business, at least in my eyes.

Given the nature of the business, I do not think that margins should be much higher than 5% given that this is a very labor-intensive business, as this results in a 34 times operating earnings multiple, with GAAP earnings being very limited on the back of a 3.6 times leverage ratio and the associated interest expenses incurred.

While the company proclaimed to be very innovative, it felt to me as really a much more traditional healthcare giver, and amidst all of this, I feared that competition, regulatory requirements, and focus on funding made that the valuation has been far too steep, despite a discount offered in the offering process.

Caution Saves The Day

Since the public offering, shares of Aveanna have pretty much been under continued pressure. Shares traded around the $12 mark since the offering, but gradually have come down, now trading even below the $6 per share mark, with losses exceeding 50% of the original offer price here.

Alongside the first quarter earnings report, released weeks after the offering, the company outlined a guidance for 2021 with sales seen at at least $1.75 billion, while adjusted EBITDA was seen in excess of $185 million. The company maintained the guidance alongside the second quarter earnings report.

In November, the company maintained the full-year EBITDA guidance, yet the revenue guidance was cut to nearly $1.68 billion, a substantial cut in the sales outlook so far in the year. Net debt still stood at $716 million at the time, which together with the full-year outlook, still translated into a steep 3.9 times leverage multiple, actually higher than I calculated at the time of the offering.

Other concerns relate to the fact that third quarter sales were flat, actually down minimally year-over-year. The company did post adjusted earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, running at a run rate of $0.40 per share, yet the trouble is that GAAP earnings for the quarter only came in at a penny.

The company has made numerous adjustments to explain this difference between both earnings metrics, in fact, the company has made ten of such adjustments, as the company is quite aggressive in making adjustments and investors are clearly not blindly buying it anymore, nor should they.

The 188 million shares now value equity of the business at just $1.13 billion as net debt of $716 million works down to a $1.84 billion enterprise valuation. This values the operations at just over 1 times sales and around 10 times EBITDA.

Awkward Time For Dealmaking

In December, Aveanna announced the closing of two deals, as the timing of these transactions is a bit unusual given the share price performance and concerns of investors. On the first day of the month, the company closed a deal to acquire Accredited Home Care, in a deal valued at $180 million, as the number could increase to $225 million if certain targets would be met. With revenues reported at just $114.8 million, the sales multiple is quite a bit steeper, although margins are superior compared to Aveanna.

Halfway in the month, the company announced an even larger deal, paying $345 million to acquire Comfort Care, an adult home and hospice company. While the company claims that the net tax benefits of the deal cut the value of the transaction to $290 million, this deal too looks steep with just a $100 million revenue contribution.

Both deals should boost the pro forma revenue number to $1.90 billion, as EBITDA margins of both deals come in much higher compared to Aveanna, seen as high as 20%, up significantly from a 10% margin reported by the company itself. Hence, I peg pro forma EBITDA at around $225 million. The price tag of both deals at a minimum comes in at $490 million, as net debt will balloon to $1.25 billion here, pushing up leverage to roughly 5.5 times!

This puts the company in a somewhat dangerous situation given the rocky performance of the business, certainly as the low share price does not provide a credible option to raise capital as well. Given this background, I am leaning very cautious here, as the risk-reward (driven by action to manage debt and leverage) prevents me from getting involved.