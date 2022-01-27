Sezeryadigar/E+ via Getty Images

At the beginning of January, I published an article in which I once again argued, that the US stock market is extremely overvalued and from a fundamental point of view investing in most stocks is not a good idea right now. I also argued that I don't expect a recession in 2022 and most likely also not a huge stock market crash.

My conclusion was to move with caution and only invest in companies and stocks which are clearly undervalued and as long-term investor, I don't care when stock prices increase for some months only to be followed by a huge crash. I also don't want to overpay for stocks - even if these stocks might have upside potential from a technical point of view. I also mentioned several times that it is quite difficult right now to find stocks matching these criteria - nevertheless, I will try to present some picks that could be a good investment over the long run even with a potential stock market crash in the not-too-distant future.

Alibaba (BABA)

I will start with one of the most controversial stocks and companies right now - Alibaba Group Holding Limited. And while Seeking Alpha contributors and Wall Street analysts are rather bullish, the stock is declining constantly and there are many investors and analysts with a bearish view about the stock. Recently, I published an article about Alibaba and argued once again that Alibaba is one of the best bargains we can find.

Alibaba Business Overview Alibaba Investor Day

We should not ignore the risks which are not only real but can also be a potential threat to Alibaba. Due to the extreme debt levels of financial and nonfinancial corporations in China, a debt crisis combined with economic slowdown is not unlikely and can have a negative impact on Alibaba. Additionally, the Chinese government is continuing to put pressure on Alibaba, which will also have a negative effect on revenue as well as earnings per share. And finally, a delisting on the New York Stock Exchange is a risk for investors.

But while it is difficult to include the risk of delisting in any intrinsic value calculation, we can reflect the other risks in our intrinsic value calculation. Growth slowing down over time and Alibaba being less profitable due to economic growth slowing down or the government putting pressure on Alibaba can be included in the assumptions used for a discount cash flow analysis. And in my last article, I showed that Alibaba would already be close to its intrinsic value ($90 in this scenario) even if the free cash flow won't ever(!) grow again. However, when using more realistic assumptions (with growth slowing down dramatically over the next ten years), we get an intrinsic value of $362.62 making Alibaba extremely undervalued right now.

When looking at Alibaba from a risk-reward perspective, the risk is certainly not zero (it never is), but if the bet works out and Alibaba continues to perform, the reward is extremely high as Alibaba should be trading for two or three times the current stock price.

And Alibaba is not the only Chinese company (or stock) trading for rather low valuation multiples in China right now. We can also mention stocks like Baidu (BIDU) or JD.com (JD), but Tencent is the second stock - aside from Alibaba - I would like to present here. Tencent did not decline as steep as Alibaba, but the stock is also deep in bear market territory and is trading about 40% below its former all-time high.

Tencent is facing similar risks as Alibaba - like pressure from the Chinese government and in case of the Chinese economy stumbling, Tencent would also be negative affected. But apparently, investors are seeing the risks for Tencent not as extreme as for Alibaba and Tencent is still trading for a higher multiple.

Tencent's digital ecosystem Tencent Corporate Overview

But when considering the expected growth rates for the years to come, the stock seems to be undervalued. Even when calculating with cautious assumptions, the fair value for Tencent should be at least HKD 545. And for both companies - Alibaba as well as Tencent - the potential of growing with a much higher pace is likely. We always calculate with 6% growth till perpetuity - a realistic number for companies with a wide economic moat. But Alibaba and Tencent both have the potential to grow with a higher pace even in one, two or three decades from now.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

In the past few years, CVS Health Care (CVS) was one of my best picks. And the stock is still trading below its intrinsic value in my opinion, but the stock is not such a bargain anymore after the stock price doubled from its lows around $50 to slightly over $100. Competitor Walgreens Boots Alliance also increased from its lows around $35 to $54 at the time of writing, but I see further upside potential for Walgreens Boots Alliance right now.

In my last article, I made the case that Walgreens Boots Alliance is most likely deeply undervalued. Even without the company being able to grow again in the years to come, the stock is almost fairly valued right now (intrinsic value of $47). And when assuming only moderate 3% growth for the years to come, we are already talking about a bargain.

Walgreens: Long-term growth targets Walgreens Virtual Investor Conference

During its investor day, management also said it is expecting lower growth rates in the next three years. But for the years beyond 2024, Walgreens Boots Alliance is expecting earnings per share to grow in the low teens and when calculating with these assumptions (assuming 6% growth till perpetuity after the first ten years and interpreting low teens as 10-11% growth) we get an intrinsic value of $136.78. And maybe we can argue that management is too optimistic for the years to come, but if the intrinsic value of Walgreens Boots Alliance should be $80 or $140 is rather secondary - the stock seems like a bargain and is presenting itself as a good long-term investment.

PayPal (PYPL)

Another stock that was declining pretty steep in the recent past and could therefore qualify as a bargain is PayPal. And PayPal could be undervalued right now, but only if we assume rather high growth rates for the company in the years to come. However, if we use management's assumptions presented during the last Investor Day and calculate with growth rates above 20% in the years to come, we get an intrinsic value of $290, and PayPal would be trading for a huge discount.

PayPal growth targets PayPal Investor Day

However, there is always the risk of growth slowing down or management's assumptions just being too optimistic. And extremely high growth rates are increasing the risk of making false assumptions, which will have a huge impact on the calculated intrinsic value. While 3% growth instead of 6% growth for the next ten years will lead to a 19% lower intrinsic value, 10% growth instead of 20% growth for the next ten years will lead to a 50% lower intrinsic value (assuming 6% growth till perpetuity as always). And it could happen quite easily that management was too optimistic or that new competitors or regulatory headwinds arise and PayPal will grow only 10% annually (still a high growth rate).

Nevertheless, I would like to make the case that PayPal seems at least fairly valued right now and a solid investment. And if management is right about the estimated growth rates, the solid investment would turn into a real bargain.

Cardinal Health (CAH)

One stock that is not really participating in the stock market rally of the last few years is Cardinal Health. In the last five years, the S&P 500 (SPY) increased 133% while Cardinal Health declined 28% - an extreme underperformance. And in the last few years, we see wildly fluctuating earnings per share and a stagnating operating income. And as a result, Cardinal Health was trading in a sideway range between $40 and $60 for almost four years. In my opinion, Cardinal Health has found its bottom and the stock will not drop lower than $40.

But compared to companies like Tencent or PayPal, Cardinal Health must not really grow right now in order to be fairly valued. In my last article I calculated several different scenarios with different assumptions, but even in my most pessimistic scenario (assuming only 3% growth for Cardinal Health), I got an intrinsic value of $64.57 - and this is already including the payments due to opioid settlements in the two coming decades.

And similar to Walgreens Boots Alliance, the stock is a solid pick for several reasons: it is operating in the growing healthcare market, it is more or less recession proof, and the stock is undervalued even when calculating with rather low growth assumptions.

Another stock that seems to be undervalued and a bargain right now is the German chemical and consumer goods company Henkel. Similar to other stocks mentioned in this article, Henkel is also in a correction for quite some time and underperformed the S&P 500 as well as the German DAX for several years.

However, Henkel is not only a well-run company with a solid business model and economic moat around its business, but it is also recession-proof as it is selling many everyday products people will need to buy in times of booms and in times of bust.

Henkel: Mid- to long-term targets Henkel Roadshow Presentation August 2021

And when calculating with moderate growth assumptions (about 5% growth till perpetuity), Henkel is undervalued, and its intrinsic value should be between $87 and $98 (depending on the exact assumptions we used in the intrinsic value calculation). And I would still argue that I used rather cautious assumptions in both scenarios (see my last article) as Henkel is targeting earnings per share growth rates in the mid-to-high single digits in the years to come and wants to focus also on free cash flow expansion.

Gold (GLD)

A final asset I like to mention here is somehow stepping out of the like as it is the only precious metal in a list consisting otherwise of equities. I have written about gold now and then, but my last article about gold was published more than two years ago. And while gold performed quite well in 2020 (and was outperforming equities), it stagnated or declined in 2021.

Data by YCharts

For the years to come, I remain confident that gold can increase in price - and not just a few percentage points. But as I have criticized Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as speculative asset in the past, we must be fair and point out that gold is also a rather speculative asset. It is not generating any cash flow and it is therefore difficult for investor to put a price tag on gold. But there are some bullish arguments that can be made for gold. First, gold performed quite well in the past few decades, and we can assume gold will continue to perform in a similar way. And while this is not the best bullish argument, we must also point out that gold has been around for centuries and was seen as valuable. Second, the monthly chart must also be interpreted as being rather bullish right now with higher stock prices being a strong possibility. And we can also assume that some investors who would have been buying gold in the last few years bought cryptocurrencies instead and when the hype around cryptocurrencies will end, these people might purchase gold again. But I also know that I could be wrong about gold and there is no reason why gold has to increase in value.

Conclusion

My goal is to invest in companies that I can hold during the coming bear market (which will be brutal). Of course, one can try to buy stocks right now with the goal to sell before the bear market begins. But I am not good at timing the market (I thought several times in the past, that we reached the peak) and you are probably neither. Almost everybody assumes he or she knows when the music will stop and can dance until then. However, history shows that almost nobody exactly knows when the music will stop. And the people who are buying every 1% dip in the S&P 500 are telling us they can get out before the crash. Such a crash could easily begin with a 5-10% drop within a few days and these people will tell us something about "buying opportunity of a lifetime" and probably buy stocks hand over fist.

At this point, I would like to repeat my warning to move with caution. All companies I mentioned above are solid long-term investments in my opinion and have some kind of moat around the business. And for some companies, I would describe the moat as "wider" and "better", but all companies mentioned above have some kind of competitive advantage which will enable these companies to perform well over the long term and keep competitors at bay. But even as long-term investors who are not selling during a crash and only having losses on paper, we still must have the mental strength to actually hold the stocks and not sell in panic. And several people might have survived the March 2020 crash - but it will be different if the crash is not taking 5 weeks (as stocks were recovering before we could think about selling) but 5 years.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.