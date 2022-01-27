photobyphm/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The King of Software, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), released a set of robust FQ2 results yesterday. Microsoft's solid performance across all its leading segments demonstrated investors' concerns over a steep slowdown in Cloud SaaS spending might have been overstated. The Street was also effusive in its accolades for CEO Satya Nadella & Team for delivering another quarter of double beats on both its revenue and EPS.

We couldn't agree more. The sell down of SaaS stocks, including MSFT stock heading into its earnings, has given investors another opportunity to add. So even as the stock is reacting well today at writing, we believe it's still within our fair value zone.

We discuss why investors should take the opportunity to add MSFT stock before its next potential wave up.

We Observed Strength Across All Segments

Microsoft revenue by segment Company filings Azure and other cloud YoY change % Company filings

Readers can quickly glean the impressive performance yet again by the company. Its consolidated revenue increased by 20% YoY and was led by Intelligent Cloud, up 26% YoY. Within Intelligent Cloud, investors were initially concerned with Azure's growth deceleration, as observed above. We can glean that Azure's growth has fallen south of 50%, reaching 46% YoY in FQ2. While it led to an initial sell-off in post-market, the company's guidance put to bed those concerns. You can glean from the first chart above where Microsoft guided to revenue of $48.9B (midpoint) for FQ3, representing a 17.2% YoY growth. In addition, Intelligent Cloud is expected to grow by 24.3% YoY. Notably, its consolidated revenue guidance also came in well above the consensus estimates of $48.1B, despite a two percentage points reduction attributed to currency headwinds.

Therefore, we believe that the guidance demonstrates Microsoft's assured confidence in its performance moving forward. If investors are still disappointed with its FQ2 performance and FQ3's guidance, we think they could be asking for too much. Note that the company is comping some really solid growth in FY21, as CFO Amy Hood articulated (edited):

We expect our differentiated market position, customer demand for our high-value hybrid and cloud offerings and consistent execution to drive another strong quarter of revenue growth in FQ3. In commercial bookings, growth should be healthy, but we will be impacted by the strong prior-year comparable as well as low growth in the expiry base. As a reminder, the growing mix of larger long-term Azure contracts, which are more unpredictable in their timing, drive increased quarterly volatility in our bookings growth rate. (Microsoft's FQ2'22 earnings call)

But, the company is still willing to proffer guidance that's discernibly above consensus. Therefore, we believe that it is executing FQ3 from a position of strength against FY21's performance and not weakness. Moreover, investors should note Hood's critical statement in her guidance for Azure's contracts mentioned above: "As a reminder, the growing mix of larger long-term Azure contracts..."

It clearly shows that Microsoft is gaining momentum among its larger customers as it competes with AWS (AMZN) and Google Cloud (GOOGL) (GOOG) in its cloud computing segment.

Share of corporate cloud spending Morgan Stanley Q4 2021 CIO survey

As seen above, a Morgan Stanley Q4 CIO survey indicated that Microsoft would be garnering a significant portion of corporate cloud spending over the next three years. Notably, MSFT is expected to take a 42% share of spending. In contrast, Amazon is expected to garner just 13%, while Google's estimated share is just 3%. In addition, Wedbush estimates that just 35% of Microsoft's customers have migrated to its cloud offerings. Therefore, with Microsoft's formidable Cloud SaaS capability across multiple applications, we believe it will continue to drive its competitive edge against AWS and GCP.

Moreover, Nadella also highlighted that the company has been making solid progress in industry clouds, including multi-cloud and hybrid cloud momentum. Nadella emphasized (edited):

Just over a year ago, we introduced our first industry cloud offering, bringing together our industry-specific customizations with our entire stack to help customers improve time to value, increase agility and lower costs. We now have 6 industry clouds, and they are driving significant increases in usage across the Microsoft Cloud. We're extending our infrastructure to the 5G network edge, helping operators and enterprises create new business models and deliver ultra-low latency services closer to the end-user. AT&T, for example, is bringing together its 5G network with our cloud services to help General Motors deliver next-generation connected vehicle solutions to drivers. (Microsoft's FQ2'22 earnings call)

We urge investors to pay attention to Nadella's insights here, as Microsoft seeks to carve out AWS's leadership through its industry cloud momentum. Given that it has launched six industry clouds within a year, we believe that it shows tremendous progress. It has certainly gotten into Amazon's mind, as Bloomberg reported late last year that it also tweaked its strategy to compete against Azure and Google Cloud in their forays into industry clouds. It added (edited):

Amazon plans to tailor more products to specific sectors such as the healthcare, automotive and telecommunications industries, a shift for a business that once focused on broader solutions that can be used by most customers. To a certain extent, Amazon Web Services is taking a page from rivals Microsoft and Google. Previously, then AWS CEO Andy Jassy typically avoided special or one-off offerings. Years ago, Jassy even resisted tailoring cloud services to the unique requirements of governments, although he eventually relented. (Bloomberg)

Therefore, it proves that Microsoft can compete effectively against the #1 hyperscaler and flourish simultaneously. Moreover, the company showed its ambitions and capabilities by subsuming AT&T's (T) Network Cloud into its cloud infrastructure. Therefore, it has given the company a massive opportunity to build its telco cloud, codenamed "Azure for Operators." As explained by Nadella, this development has allowed Microsoft to better integrate its capabilities with the telco's 5G network and edge devices. We think this is a massive opportunity since the telcos are inherently limited by their infrastructure to leverage the public cloud infrastructure. But, not for Microsoft, as VP of 5G Strategy Hakl explained (edited):

There are three key reasons why this collaboration is unique. For starters, this is the first time that a tier-one operator has embraced commercial hybrid cloud technology to run mobility network workloads that support their existing consumer base. The second aspect that’s unique is that the effort is entirely focused on the mobility core network versus go-to-market collaborations at the edge. And third, the arrangement is multi-vendor. Microsoft hybrid cloud technology supports the AT&T mobile core network that spans more than 60 cloud-native network functions (CNFs) and virtual network functions (VNFs) from 15 different vendors. (Microsoft)

Therefore, we believe this opportunity is massive and still in the early innings. AWS outages last year demonstrated clearly why telcos could not rely solely on public clouds to run their workloads. ABI Research also emphasized (edited): "Communications service providers have much stricter service level agreements, and service-uptime guarantees remain stringent relative to cloud software and platforms. Operators stand to benefit from cloud innovation and agility, but they need to balance the risk of deploying cloud-driven methodologies and toolchains."

Buy MSFT Stock While It's Still Fairly Valued

MSFT stock EV/NTM EBITDA 3Y mean TIKR

Furthermore, investors should recall that the company is also developing its ambitions in the metaverse. That would be a trillion-dollar market opportunity for the company to penetrate. We believe Microsoft is one of the front-runners to fulfill its vision. We have also covered it extensively in our previous articles here and here.

The stock is also trading near its 3Y NTM EBITDA mean. Investors should note that MSFT stock had found support over the past year when its valuation dropped to the 20x NTM EBITDA level. It's currently trading at 21.1x NTM EBITDA.

Our blended fair value estimates show that MSFT has also dropped back into our fair value zone (+/- 10%).

As such, we reiterate our Buy rating on MSFT stock.