Use The S&P Index To Buy Back In

Jan. 27, 2022
Jim Van Meerten profile picture
Jim Van Meerten
65.84K Followers

Summary

  • Watch the 20, 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages.
  • Watch the 90-day turtle channel.
  • Wait so you don't get whipsawed by your emotions.

Bull and Bear Symbol with Stock Market Concept.

undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

After there has been a major market correction and all your stop losses have been triggered and your sell points have been executed, there is a tendency to look at that pile of cash and try to time the market and buy back in. Your emotions tell you you don't want to get left behind in the recovery.

I like to sit back and be an observer from the sidelines and instead of trying to predict and time the market, I just follow it closely and let the market tell me when to get back in.

I use two charts of the S&P 500 Index to analyze when the time is right. Reading charts is a little bit art and a little bit science, plus a whole lot of luck and experience.

The first I use is the S&P 500 Index price with the 20, 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages:

S&P DMA

S&P DMA

Barchart.com

Here you can see that the Index is clearly trading below its 20, 50, 100 and 200 DMAs. Depending on how aggressive you like to be, wait until the Daily Moving Average you have learned to rely on is crossed by the price. My personal choice is to wait and re-enter the market at the 50-day moving average - the choice is yours.

The second chart I like is the 90-day Turtle Channel charting the price, highest high and lowest low in the past 90 days with the 100 and 200 day moving averages included:

90 day turtle

90-day turtle

Barchart.com

As long as that bottom line keeps coming down, I feel safe sitting on the sidelines.

Please use both charts and it's like getting 2 opinions.

Three rules:

  1. Be rational and not emotional.
  2. Try to be approximately right and not precisely inaccurate.
  3. Never try to predict what the market will do, find a way to monitor it closely and let the market, not the headlines, tell you when to react.

Jim Van Meerten writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: just sharing some common sense

