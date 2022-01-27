benedek/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis: A Tectonic Shift In Domestic Migratory Trends Disfavors Essex

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) is a multifamily real estate investment trust ("REIT") concentrated entirely in metropolitan markets in the coastal states of California and Washington. Even after COVID-19, the management of ESS has remained committed to their target markets on the West Coast, primarily California.

Essex Property Trust

Though ESS has a stellar track record of producing great returns, I recently decided to sell ESS in order to reinvest in other apartment REITs with more exposure to faster growing parts of the country, namely the Sunbelt.

Before you throw tomatoes at me in the comments, which is perhaps a fair reaction to selling a blue-chip REIT like ESS, at least hear out my reasoning as to why I decided to sell.

Landlords In The New Wild West

There is a lot to like about ESS:

The REIT has navigated the strictly regulated residential rental markets of California and Washington well over the decades.

Senior management is long-tenured at the company with an average career at ESS of 17 years.

The REIT is a Dividend Aristocrat with 27 consecutive years of dividend increases under its belt.

85% of ESS's apartment communities are located in the suburbs of its markets, which are exactly where people are moving in the age of work-from-home and skyrocketing urban crime and homelessness.

Like the Silicon Valley tech companies where many of ESS's residents work, ESS has historically suffered worse than its Sunbelt and East Coast peers during economic downturns but ends up outperforming over the long term.

The West Coast has historically been a leader in job growth and wage growth, which, along with the other factors that make ESS special, has led to the REIT's outperformance over its coastal apartment REIT peers over the last 25+ years:

Data by YCharts

Likewise, in the 25 years leading up to 2020, ESS massively outperformed Sunbelt apartment REITs:

Data by YCharts

But the world of today is different than the world of the previous 25 years. Consider the changes that have come to West Coast states, especially California, over the last two years:

Rising Property Crime. Though crime rates have increased all across the country, the crime problem is especially bad in West Coast states, largely because of lax criminal justice policies. For example, seven years ago, California passed Proposition 47, a measure that made theft of anything worth less than $950 a mere misdemeanor. Many California lawmakers now admit this measure led to an increase in property theft. Walgreens cited shoplifting (that the police do little to nothing about) as one reason for the recent closure of 5 stores in San Francisco. The mass looting of packages from train cars is only the latest iteration of this trend.

Though crime rates have increased all across the country, the crime problem is especially bad in West Coast states, largely because of lax criminal justice policies. For example, seven years ago, California passed Proposition 47, a measure that made theft of anything worth less than $950 a mere misdemeanor. Many California lawmakers now admit this measure led to an increase in property theft. Walgreens cited shoplifting (that the police do little to nothing about) as one reason for the recent closure of 5 stores in San Francisco. The mass looting of packages from train cars is only the latest iteration of this trend. Rising Violent Crime. Setting aside lax criminal justice policies, violent crime in California has soared. From January through October 2021, homicides in Los Angeles were up 75% over 2019 levels. Aggravated assaults with a firearm are up 73% from 2019, motor vehicle thefts are up 57%, unlawful shootings are up 73%, and yet arrests are down 34%. In Los Angeles, Oakland, San Diego, and San Francisco, homicides in 2021 were up 17% after having risen 30% in 2020.

Setting aside lax criminal justice policies, violent crime in California has soared. From January through October 2021, homicides in Los Angeles were up 75% over 2019 levels. Aggravated assaults with a firearm are up 73% from 2019, motor vehicle thefts are up 57%, unlawful shootings are up 73%, and yet arrests are down 34%. In Los Angeles, Oakland, San Diego, and San Francisco, homicides in 2021 were up 17% after having risen 30% in 2020. Worsening homelessness. In 2019, before the pandemic, about 27% of the entire country's homeless population was in California. Over the decade ending in 2019, homelessness increased by 22%. But it has gotten a lot worse during the pandemic. Last year, California spent $12 billion to combat homelessness, but many think this money is being poorly spent and will not ultimately fix the root causes of the problem.

In 2019, before the pandemic, about 27% of the entire country's homeless population was in California. Over the decade ending in 2019, homelessness increased by 22%. But it has gotten a lot worse during the pandemic. Last year, California spent $12 billion to combat homelessness, but many think this money is being poorly spent and will not ultimately fix the root causes of the problem. High (And Rising) Taxes. California has one of the highest state tax rates in the country. Though many wealthy individuals will stay in California in spite of this, many others are leaving. A new proposal to create a statewide single-payer healthcare system would draw new tax receipts from all across the California economy, including increased payroll taxes for everyone earning over $49,990.

California has one of the highest state tax rates in the country. Though many wealthy individuals will stay in California in spite of this, many others are leaving. A new proposal to create a statewide single-payer healthcare system would draw new tax receipts from all across the California economy, including increased payroll taxes for everyone earning over $49,990. Exodus of the Rich & Famous. Ryan Kavanaugh, co-founder of Relativity Media, is one of the most recent in a long string of rich and/or famous people to leave California, including Elon Musk (who left explicitly to avoid California's high taxes), Joe Rogan, Larry Ellison, and others. The rich and famous are only the most publicized of those to leave the West Coast, but lots of average folks have left as well.

Ryan Kavanaugh, co-founder of Relativity Media, is one of the most recent in a long string of rich and/or famous people to leave California, including Elon Musk (who left explicitly to avoid California's high taxes), Joe Rogan, Larry Ellison, and others. The rich and famous are only the most publicized of those to leave the West Coast, but lots of average folks have left as well. Tenant-Friendly States. California and Washington are both very tenant-friendly states. California was one of the first states to enact statewide rent control. The state's pandemic-era eviction moratorium only ended very recently, and some counties like Los Angeles County have extended the eviction ban through the end of 2022. While ostensibly good for renters, this discourages the development of new multifamily housing projects and ends up exacerbating the housing shortage.

Rent Cafe

Though much of the specific citations above concern California (where 83% of ESS's NOI derives), much the same could usually be said for Washington as well. It's a high tax, tenant-friendly state with worsening homelessness and crime.

All of the above issues are neither here nor there if West Coast states continue to enjoy the same above-average population and job growth experienced in the decades leading up to COVID-19. But, on the contrary, I think that the confluence of the above issues has set in motion a vicious cycle that will lead to below-average, if not negative, population and job growth for West Coast states going forward.

Worsening homelessness and crime create the need for greater social spending, which spurs the need for higher taxes, which pushes more rich people to leave, which forces the state to reign in social spending, which worsens homelessness and crime, and so on.

Hence why we find the Tax Foundation showing California as one of the top states for outbound migration in 2021:

Tax Foundation

According to the Census Bureau, California lost the second highest number of residents from July 2020 to July 2021, behind only New York.

U.S. Census Bureau

This population loss recently caused California to lose a Congressional seat for the first time in its history.

According to California Policy Lab, at the end of September 2021, in-migration to California was 38% lower than its level at the end of March 2020. Out-migration, however, was 12% higher at the end of September 2021 than it was at the end of March 2020. Migration out of California being greater than migration into California is not a new phenomenon, but the pandemic seems to have accelerated the trend.

This chart shows quarterly exits from California (light blue) against quarterly entrances to California (dark blue):

California Policy Lab

The four-quarter averages (the dotted lines) are moving in opposite directions.

It would be tempting to think that this is merely a temporary phenomenon in response to California's stricter lockdowns and closed schools. But keep in mind two points:

California had a negative net migration rate for years even before COVID-19. The negative cycle described above is still at play even with lockdowns being lifted and in-person school resuming.

Plus, many of the tech companies and entrepreneurs from Silicon Valley are leaving California to set up shop in Austin or Dallas. I don't believe this is a one-off event. Rather, I think it is the start of a trend that should continue for the foreseeable future. These cities and others are becoming competitive with Silicon Valley like never before.

Take a look at the extreme disparity in entries versus exits for San Francisco alone:

California Policy Lab

Unlike for the state more broadly, San Francisco's net migration was positive in the years leading up to COVID-19, but during the pandemic they turned sharply negative.

Indeed, the Sunbelt more generally has become far more competitive for people, businesses, and jobs than it was before COVID-19. Hence why states like Texas and Florida saw such massive levels of in-migration in 2021:

qz.com

Aside from Utah and Idaho, the common denominator of the top ten population gainers is location in the Sunbelt.

Even as the pandemic was coming to an end in the latter months of 2021, job growth in Sunbelt states still outpaced that of California. Consider the Bureau of Labor's data on year-over-year job growth in recent months between Texas, Florida, and California:

Texas Florida California November 5.87% 5.94% 5.23% October 5.59% 5.28% 5.26% September 5.87% 5.07% 5.47% Average 5.78% 5.43% 5.32%

While California's labor force remains almost 2% smaller than it was just prior to the outbreak of COVID, the labor forces of Texas and Florida are 0.85-1.9% larger.

Data by YCharts

This is why the market has been far more enthusiastic about the stocks of Sunbelt multifamily REITs Camden Property Trust (CPT) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) than it has about ESS since the pandemic began:

Data by YCharts

Ultimately, capital flees to where it is treated best, and people flee to where they can have the best quality of life.

Lots of people will put up with a lot of negative stuff in order to enjoy the West Coast's beautiful beaches and mountains and lovely weather, but eventually there comes a breaking point. Meanwhile, businesses and entrepreneurs will put up with a lot if their prospects of success remain greatest in California or Seattle, or if that is where they can find skilled employees to work for them. But what if a company realizes their prospects of success or ability to attract skilled workers are just as good in Phoenix, Dallas, or Miami?

The Trade

The one niggling hesitation I had about selling ESS was the idea that the remaining Californians would want to move out of urban cores and into the suburbs, where 85% of ESS's apartments are located. Indeed, I do think the location of ESS's properties in the suburbs is a positive.

But this is not enough to overcome the many downsides I see to holding a REIT that is 100% concentrated in California and Seattle.

Though rent rates began to grow YoY again in Q3 2021, they were not much above the level of March 2020 by October 2021 (6.4% higher, not including slightly higher rent concessions). But the post-pandemic "reopening" pop will probably prove short-lived for ESS before the negative cycle described above continues to depress population and job growth.

What's more, the post-pandemic pop may prove no more useful than just to return ESS to where it was just prior to the pandemic, in terms of core FFO per share. In the first nine months of 2021, for instance, the REIT's core FFO/share had declined 5.7% YoY.

At the current price (as of this writing) of around $330, ESS trades at 26.5x 2021 core FFO. That is a fairly high price for a company with the headwinds I believe it has.

So, I recently sold ESS. Where did I reinvest the proceeds? Two places:

1. AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

AVB is another stalwart apartment REIT, but its portfolio has exposure to both coasts, and the management team has made explicit their plans to expand into several fast-growing Sunbelt markets as well as Denver.

AvalonBay

Yes, AVB still has significant exposure to the West Coast, but at least it is not the entire portfolio. So, if I'm too pessimistic in my future assessment of California, I will still have a decent amount of exposure to the state via a top-notch REIT.

As a resident of Austin, Texas, though, I admit that I'm partial to a REIT that wants to expand here in my fast-growing city.

2. Camden Property Trust (CPT)

The second destination for the proceeds from my ESS sale went to CPT, which is in my estimation the best REIT overall that's focused on Sunbelt multifamily. They have a nice mix of apartment types located in much faster-growing, more business-friendly and landlord-friendly states.

Camden

What little dividend yield I had to give up by transferring ESS into AVB and CPT will, I believe, be made up for in future dividend growth.

To be clear, I know other states besides California and Washington have problems as well. I'm merely arguing that other regions of the country, especially the Sunbelt, should enjoy faster population and job growth than California and Washington going forward.

Maybe I will end up being wrong about that, but that's why I decided to make the trade.