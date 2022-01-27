lovelypeace/iStock via Getty Images

Investors don’t always have to sacrifice growth for income, as there are plenty of stocks that provide a good middle ground. These stocks can come with capital appreciation and income to boot, and in essence give the best of both worlds.

This brings me to UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) which may sound like a boring company, but its dividend growth track record is nothing to sneeze at. In this article, I highlight what makes UGI Corp. a good value buy for those who prize both growth and income, so let’s get started.

UGI: 2 Scoops For The Price Of One

UGI Corporation is an electric and natural gas utility that operates in the state of Pennsylvania, and distributes LPG both domestically (through its AmeriGas subsidiary) and internationally through UGI International. Beyond that, UGI also manages midstream assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia, and markets renewable natural gas in twelve states and Europe.

While utilities are generally known for being slow-growing, that does not appear to be the case for UGI. This is reflected by the 11% adjusted EPS growth that UGI achieved in FY 2021 over the prior year.

This was driven by 12,000+ customer additions and increased core market throughput at UGI utilities and increased gas base rates that went into effect through a phased approach. Years of supply underinvestment and surging demand drove propane prices higher by 97% at Mont Belvieu and 52% in Europe during FY 2021.

I’m also encouraged by the 9% increase during FY 2021 in Global LPG National Accounts volumes (through which multi-location propane users enter into a single AmeriGas Propane supply agreement rather than agreements with multiple suppliers), and by the market traction of the Cynch propane home delivery service of AmeriGas propane tanks, with availability now in 22 U.S. cities.

In addition, management has shown an aptitude for efficiencies, with an operating expense reduction due to the LPG business transformation initiatives, and strong margin management at UGI International and AmeriGas. This is reflected by UGI’s A- grade for profitability.

As shown below, UGI maintains a sector-beating EBITDA margin of 39.6% (compared to 35% sector median), and a 19.7% net income margin, which is nearly double the 11.2% sector median.

Looking forward, I see reasons to be optimistic around UGI’s moves into renewable energy, as it has committed over $100 million to renewable natural gas projects in the U.S. Management has a target of reducing Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by the year 2025, using 2020 as the base year. Renewable projects enable UGI to utilize its existing infrastructure and require no incremental costs to customers. This was highlighted during the recent conference call:

UGI Energy Services announced that it had identified its third RNG project in Upstate New York to develop a dairy digester project to produce renewable natural gas to the Cayuga RNG joint venture. We are also pleased with the foundation that we've begun to lay with biofuels. We established an exclusive supply arrangement that enabled us to receive bio-LPG in Europe to meet customer needs. In May, we announced the intent to create a joint venture for the production and use of Renewable Dimethyl Ether or RDME, a low carbon sustainable liquid gas in the U.S. and Europe. We are currently in the regulatory filing process with the European authorities, and we'll provide more updates as we progress on this venture. We are pleased with the strides that we've made in these initial renewable investment opportunities. First, these projects allow us to utilize our existing natural gas and LPG distribution infrastructure to deliver RNG and bio-LPG to the customers we serve. In most cases, they require no incremental investments by our customers and no community disruption related to infrastructure build-out. - CEO of UGI

UGI is also making strong investments to its core business, with a record level of capital ($394M) invested into UGI utilities, and the recent Mountaineer Gas Company acquisition increased UGI’s rate base to approximately $3 billion. Management expects to achieve 6% - 10% long term EPS growth.

Meanwhile, UGI maintains a well-funded balance sheet with $855M in cash, and a net debt to EBITDA ratio of just 2.16x, which is rather low for a utility company. UGI is also a dividend aristocrat, with 34 years of consecutive annual raises under its belt. At present, UGI yields a healthy 3.1% with a safe 46% payout ratio, and a 5-year dividend CAGR of 7.8%.

Risks to UGI include potential for asset impairments if projects hit roadblocks. This was the case on UGI’s PennEast project, for which it ceased development and had to take a $0.44 per share impairment charge. In addition, warmer than expected weather may reduce natural gas deliveries, and future rate increases are subject to regulatory approvals.

Considering all the above, I see value in UGI at the current price of $44.69 with a forward PE of 14.0, sitting well below its normal PE of 18.0 over the past decade. This is also considering the steady and growing nature of the business with 6-10% anticipated annual EPS growth over the long-term. Analysts have a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $51, implying a potential 18% total return including dividends.

Investor Takeaway

UGI Corporation is a well-run diversified energy and utility company that’s seeing healthy and growing business fundamentals. It’s also making good progress towards its renewable initiatives and maintains a strong balance sheet to fund its projects. Meanwhile, UGI pays a well-covered dividend that’s set for continued growth in the foreseeable future. UGI remains a solid Buy for both income and growth.