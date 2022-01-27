Pierell/iStock via Getty Images

If you look back to the periods since 2008 that were gold price negative, today is a combination of all of them. I am significantly revising the JDST price target higher as a result of recent gold price negative developments regarding the Fed, USD, and expected real UST yields.

Starting in 2013, we had a Bernanke QE taper tantrum where gold sold off. In 2015, gold was sold moving into the first Fed Fund Rate hike since 2008. China growth concerns and currency turbulence also did gold no favors as the USD appreciated greatly while China devalued the yuan.

In 2018, the Fed began winding down the balance sheet or reversing QE. This was widely called quantitative tightening (QT) - the opposite of QE (quantitative easing). And in 2020, we had the crash in inflation expectations due to the drastic decline in oil prices and the pandemic shutdown.

As mentioned, I believe today's environment is a combination of all the above gold price negative periods. The Federal Reserve is tapering currently, real yields have risen, the Fed is likely to raise rates for the first time since 2018 in March with 3-4 expected hikes in 2022, the Federal Reserve is planning on unwinding the balance sheet, China growth has downshifted, and a stronger USD is taking hold due to the divergence in Federal Reserve and ECB monetary policies.

The common theme is Fed easing is gold price positive and China's explosive growth since 2002 has pushed up global inflation expectations and been gold price positive. I believe both of these beneficiaries to gold are reversing.

After the global financial crisis in 2008, it took 4 years from the end of QE (2014) to the beginning of QT (2018). This time around, it will happen within 6 months from the end of QE to the beginning of reversing it (QT). This is very important and rapid as Fed liquidity has driven the everything rally (bonds, stocks, commodities) by pushing bond yields extremely low - therefore subsidizing equity valuations and keeping the USD from greatly appreciating.

I often hear the argument rate hikes are good for gold. This is, in my view, inherently not true. It is the abandonment or pause in a tightening cycle that is gold price positive such as 2016 Yellen pause or 2019 Powell pivot. In and of itself, a higher Fed Funds Rate or reduced QE is gold price negative as it pushes up bond yields and lowers inflation expectations leading to higher expected-real-yields - the most important inverse driver of gold prices. This time around, I feel the Fed is painted into a corner by the dynamic US inflation picture where they cannot reverse course on tightening policy even if equities sell-off and financial markets throw a tantrum.

Expected Real Yields VS Gold Price St. Louis Fed

The only year where gold went higher with rate hikes was 2017 due to synchronized global growth which we are not seeing. Quite the opposite - the US is disengaging and decoupling now. In 2017, strong demand in China's economy for commodities and a stronger euro weakened the USD thereby boosting gold and metals. We are not seeing this now as China's housing market is weakening significantly, lowering demand for metals and commodities, while the ECB continues to delay rate hikes.

2018 year-end was miserable for gold as the Fed hiked four times that year and equity markets cratered into the 4th hike. 2015, leading up to the first post-GFC rate hike, was also gold price negative. Only when Yellen paused for a year (next hike was in December 2016) did gold appreciate. There is also a history of Fed tightening cycles setting off global debt crises, which is why the Fed has been so reluctant in my opinion. Now though, US-centric inflation has painted the Fed into a corner where they have to tighten regardless of global effects.

This is not like the 2020 pandemic where a significant reduction in aggregate demand in the economy due to the shutdown led to higher unemployment and allowed the Fed to drop rates to zero percent and launch QE again. I think the Fed vastly overreacted to the pandemic in 2020. Granted no one knew how bad it would be and turning the economy off and on had never really been done before. But that much QE and prolonged zero rates which are mismatched from US economic strength were likely very overdone. They were concerned about the US Treasury market honestly and it was all about keeping yields down allowing credit markets to function smoothly during the pandemic. This overreaction has now backfired because the Fed is painted into a corner by high US inflation on an absolute and relative basis. They cannot ease again. The procrastination game is up.

Another difference is the fact that market-implied inflation expectations known as the ten-year breakeven inflation expectation rate is above that of the nominal 10-year UST bond yield. This means in a situation where both decline to zero percent, such as a severe risk-off scenario or global growth crash, expected-real-yields would still rise. This would weaken gold and refutes the "safe-haven" argument often used by gold longs. Expected real yields are simply nominal UST bond yields minus the breakeven inflation expectation rate.

Breakevens vs Nominals St. Louis Fed

I own numerous short gold sector positions, including calls on the inverse ETFs NYSEARCA:GLL, ZSL, and NYSEARCA:JDST as well as puts on gold streaming companies Royal Gold (RGLD) and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM). It is a significant thesis and position in my portfolio. While I have not necessarily been pleased that gold has risen during the recent tech and equity market sell-off, I think it is very untenable and am getting all the right signs allowing me to maintain and even increase conviction in the trade. I feel many are buying gold as a safe haven, which will not work over the intermediate-term.

Unless the Fed abruptly changes their mind, which is very unlikely due to the US inflation picture, I am very comfortable holding short gold sector positions. The FOMC meeting concludes Wednesday 1/26 at 2PM. Markets will be watching closely to see if equity market turbulence has changed the Fed's mind on tightening quickly in 2022. I think the Fed is quite adamant about containing US inflation and am not looking for a U-turn on policy.