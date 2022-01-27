Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

AT&T (NYSE:NYSE:T) has just declared its Q4 earnings as covered by Seeking Alpha here. On what appears like a good day for the market, it is not surprising that the stock is up more than 2% pre-market [although this could change on a dime] as the company beat on revenue, EPS and provided more insight into post spin off AT&T.

So, what is the key metric we are talking about here? Free Cash Flow [FCF]. We have a history of analyzing AT&T's FCF before and after earnings, as covered in this article from years ago. But why FCF you may ask.

Why Cash Flow Over EPS

When evaluating dividend coverage, most investors and analysts tend to look at earnings per share [EPS]. We prefer free cash flow as a better indicator of financial health for these reasons:

Earnings tend to be up and down depending on rare events and write-offs.

Earnings are more prone to GAAP related fluctuations.

Cash flow is king.

AT&T reported FCF of $8.7 Billion in Q4 2021, which signifies a 13% jump YoY. Let's evaluate the health of AT&T's current dividend using the latest FCF numbers.

Total shares outstanding: 7.15 billion

billion Current quarterly dividend per share: $0.52

Quarterly FCF required to cover dividends: $3.718 billion

billion Average quarterly FCF over the last five years: $6.29 billion (including the Q$ just reported)

billion (including the Q$ just reported) Payout using five-year FCF: 59% ($3.718 billion divided by $6.29 billion)

($3.718 billion divided by $6.29 billion) Average FCF over TTM (including the Q4 just reported): $6.675 billion

billion Payout using TTM FCF: 55% ($3.718 billion divided by $6.675 billion)

(Source: YCharts.Com)

Are things worse off or better?

At the time of the article linked here, AT&T was trading at about $30. Given all the negativity in the stock (despite recent up trend), would you believe it if we said all the numbers bulleted above look better now than roughly 18 months ago? But that is the truth. AT&T has checked all these key boxes: shares outstanding have more or less remained constant, debt hasn't gone up by much by AT&T's standards (thankfully), FCF has gone up and hence the payout ratio using FCF has dropped by 11% using 5 year average and 2% using trailing twelve months average.

But the new dividend?

Obviously, the numbers above include WarnerMedia and that means the new FCF and dividend will be different spin off, which is on track to be completed in Q2 according to this morning's release. There have been many questions around the new dividend and the latest free cash flow number helps in arriving at a closer estimate.

AT&T has stated it plans to pay 40% of the future FCF (post spin off) as dividends.

As stated in Seeking Alpha's coverage, FCF for 2022 is expected to be $20B for just the "new" AT&T post spin off.

That means the company is committing $8 Billion towards dividends going forward.

Using current outstanding shares of 7.15 Billion and current annual dividend of $2.08, we get $14.872 Billion that the company currently pays out as dividend from its FCF.

To summarize, the new dividend will be around 55% of the current $2.08 annually. That's about $1.15 per share annually.

Conclusion and forward thoughts

Please bear in mind that that this does not mean the yield will be cut in half roughly compared to today. It depends on how the finer details of the spin off materializes including the exact payout to AT&T shareholders for the 71% stake in the new company and how that impacts AT&T's current stock price. We believe this analysis is spot on and the new yield will still be a healthy 6% at least. With the latest report showing strength in key core areas like the 5% increase in Mobility revenue and postpaid net adds, there are signs that things may improve if AT&T is run just as a telecom company instead of pretending to be something they were and quite honestly never will be.

The market bounced violently off its lows on Monday but still sold off on Tuesday. Microsoft's (MSFT) earnings and guidance appear to have at least temporarily restored optimism but we believe the rotation to safer stocks is not over with a multitude of macro clouds hanging over the market including the ongoing Fed meeting and geopolitical risks. AT&T may stand to benefit should the 2022 market continue its January ways.

AT&T remains an important position in our portfolio but to use an analogy we've used in previous article is a problem child under close monitoring due to past behavior. More reckless behaviors like adding unreasonable debt or reckless expansion outside their area of expertise may send this child to disbarment. For now, the line is being toed and AT&T stays in.