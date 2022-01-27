Ethan Miller/Getty Images News

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is a fairly valued high-quality portfolio of medical assets, including drugs, devices, and diagnostics. Abbott just sold off and is now trading around recent support. Current pricing appears to present reasonable value at risk for a long-term allocation into this blue chip stock.

Earnings performance

Abbott recently reported earnings for the prior quarter, and the results were good, but not terribly well received. At least some of that has to do with uncertainty in the forward guidance, which is largely due to uncertainty on the continuing rate of use of Covid-19 tests. Abbott's BinaxNOW antigen test is the most sold Covid-19 self test.

Last quarter, Abbott had $11.5 billion in global revenue, up over 7% from the same quarter in 2020. Full year 2021 sales came in at $43.1 billion in worldwide sales, and ABT earned $5.21 in adjusted diluted EPS.

Abbott provided full-year guidance for 2022's adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of at least $4.70, which appears to be a problem. The market was likely anticipating higher guidance. This estimate includes a forecast for $2.5 billion in Covid-19 testing-related sales, but that is probably a low estimate.

It appears that the company is only providing guidance for Covid-19 tests that it expects to occur in the first quarter, or possibly the first and second quarter of 2022. As a result, this is almost certain to be a very low estimate for the total year. Abbott also noted it will update this forecast on a quarterly basis, so it is possible that Abbott already has the capacity to raise their revenue guidance by over $1 billion later this quarter, or early next quarter.

Abbott continues to see tremendous strength from FreeStyle Libre, which is the company's continuous glucose monitoring system. Abbott has multiple glucose monitors that are sold under the FreeStyle brand, but the Libre is its more modern CGM. Abbott brought in $1 billion in revenue from FreeStyle Libre last quarter.

While FreeStyle Libre continues to be an incredibly successful device, the company does have serious competition from DexCom (DXCM), which is a focused behemoth. The demand for glucose monitoring is so great that both appear capable of continuing to grow. Still, DexCom is a formidable competitor, with an arguably superior product.

Abbott's global nutrition sales increased 5.9% on an organic basis and 5.5% as reported. Abbott's market-leading brands, including Ensure, Glucerna, and Pedialyte/PediaSure, all continue to experience growth in domestic and international sales, and appear to have great demographics behind their continued adoption. These brands cover general, diabetic, and pediatric/toddler nutrition and support. Adult nutrition has been especially strong since the pandemic, as people increase their focus on maintaining a strong immune system.

Abbott is a dividend aristocrat that recently increased its quarterly payout by 4.4% to $0.47 per share. Abbott has had a dividend payout ratio of about 40 percent, which is fairly well covered. Another dividend increase is almost certain late this year or the start of 2023, as ABT has now increased its dividend for 50 consecutive years.

Risks

Abbott derives a considerable amount of revenue from key items, and anything critical to them will be a serious issue. For example, the FreeStyle Libre is going through considerable growth, but it also has serious competition that could affect its future.

Also, like most large pharmaceutical and medical device companies, Abbott is highly sensitive to political risks. Any increased attention upon the company or either business could weigh on share demand and price. In particular, Abbott derives a significant amount of revenue from diabetics, and U.S. politicians like to talk about protecting diabetics.

Conclusion

Abbott's strong and diversified portfolio of assets should be recognized as a high-quality asset. Abbott's recent decline with the market has culminated with a poorly received earnings report, where the company appears to have intentionally provided low guidance.

Abbott appears likely to announce multiple updates to its earnings and sales guidance throughout the year. The stock is likely to appreciate as the market comes to understand the lowball guidance that Abbott just provided. At the same time, large cap pharmaceuticals all appear to offer excellent value at risk as compared to the broader market.