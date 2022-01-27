Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: January 27-February 9, 2022

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

This article series provides a summary of upcoming ex-dividend dates of stocks in Dividend Radar, a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing dividend growth stocks with dividend streaks of at least five years.

The ex-dividend date of stocks is usually set one business day before the record date, the cut-off date for determining which shareholders will receive the next dividend payment. If you buy a stock on its ex-dividend date or after, you will not receive the next dividend payment. Instead, the seller will receive the next dividend. If you buy the stock before the ex-dividend date, you will receive the dividend.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

The following table presents a summary of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed, and 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period (on a trailing 12-month basis). Note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price (21 Jan) Yield 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Ex-Div Date: 01/27 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 01/26) Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 25 $24.19 7.69% 2.5% 0.465 02/11 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 12 $52.54 3.05% 5.4% 0.4 03/04 Unum Group (UNM) 14 $26.19 4.58% 8.7% 0.3 02/18 Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) 5 $252.05 2.38% 17.1% 1.5 02/11 Ex-Div Date: 01/28 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 01/27) Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 9 $64.71 4.21% 6.3% 0.227 02/14 A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) 29 $75.40 1.49% 17.2% 0.28 02/15 Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) 11 $45.99 1.91% 9.9% 0.22 02/15 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) 12 $59.02 2.30% 12.6% 0.34 02/11 Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) 10 $27.22 3.38% 12.4% 0.23 02/14 Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRP.U) 6 $76.03 3.20% 5.5% 0.259 02/15 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) 9 $20.50 1.95% 16.5% 0.1 02/14 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) 5 $17.50 6.17% 16.5% 0.27 02/15 Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) 19 $58.31 2.93% 6.5% 0.428 02/15 Morgan Stanley (MS) 9 $99.04 2.83% 24.6% 0.7 02/15 National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) 33 $43.67 4.85% 3.4% 0.53 02/15 Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) 66 $47.35 4.08% 0.5% 0.483 02/15 Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) 9 $18.00 1.67% 3.9% 0.15 02/11 Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) 12 $118.77 2.22% 8.1% 0.66 02/24 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 6 $74.05 1.68% 4.5% 0.311 02/15 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 9 $41.27 3.54% 0.9% 0.122 02/15 Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 19 $173.96 2.64% 20.8% 1.15 02/07 Value Line, Inc. (VALU) 8 $56.62 1.55% 5.4% 0.22 02/11 Ex-Div Date: 01/31 (Last Day to Buy: Friday, 01/28) The AES Corporation (AES) 10 $22.17 2.85% 6.5% 0.158 02/15 Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) 6 $48.41 2.48% 40.6% 0.3 02/15 Aon plc (AON) 11 $267.71 0.76% 9.1% 0.51 02/15 Ames National Corporation (ATLO) 12 $24.88 4.18% 4.4% 0.26 02/15 Bank of Montreal (BMO) 6 $114.30 2.99% 5.8% 1.33 02/28 Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) 23 $185.01 0.76% 8.3% 0.35 02/15 Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) 21 $14.39 4.45% 2.9% 0.16 02/15 Donegal Group Inc. (DGICB) 20 $13.41 4.25% 3.2% 0.143 02/15 Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) 10 $44.52 8.76% 8.4% 0.975 02/08 Realty Income Corporation (O) 28 $68.92 4.29% 3.4% 0.247 02/15 Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) 7 $25.20 3.02% 16.2% 0.19 02/08 People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) 30 $18.87 3.87% 1.4% 0.183 02/15 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) 11 $70.99 4.79% 5.7% 0.85 03/01 Ex-Div Date: 02/01 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 01/31) Fastenal Company (FAST) 23 $55.68 2.23% 13.3% 0.31 03/02 Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 11 $42.84 6.02% 2.6% 0.215 02/15 Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) 17 $87.16 1.88% 7.3% 0.41 03/01 Ex-Div Date: 02/02 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 02/01) AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) 29 $116.03 1.31% 4.2% 0.38 02/23 Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) 30 $87.14 0.90% 12.0% 0.195 02/17 Graham Holdings Company (GHC) 6 $593.53 1.02% 4.5% 1.58 02/17 Hess Midstream LP (HESM) 5 $29.53 7.00% 0.0% 0.517 02/14 IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) 11 $107.52 2.79% 6.7% 0.75 02/28 Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) 13 $14.59 5.48% 5.7% 0.2 02/14 Ex-Div Date: 02/03 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 02/02) Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) 17 $38.42 2.50% 13.0% 0.24 02/11 Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) 28 $64.42 0.64% 8.6% 0.103 02/16 Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) 5 $17.16 2.51% 0.0% 0.108 02/18 Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) 18 $477.32 0.66% 11.9% 0.79 02/18 Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) 8 $25.56 3.44% 19.8% 0.22 02/15 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) 19 $195.95 0.82% 6.1% 0.4 02/18 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) 6 $64.00 1.53% 0.0% 0.245 03/04 WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) 9 $53.48 0.97% 15.3% 0.13 02/18 Ex-Div Date: 02/04 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 02/03) Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) 8 $42.94 2.14% 17.3% 0.23 02/18 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) 21 $48.86 8.49% 4.9% 1.038 02/14 Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) 7 $33.73 4.27% 17.5% 0.36 02/22 Ex-Div Date: 02/07 (Last Day to Buy: Friday, 02/04) Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) 47 $68.37 2.34% 4.3% 0.4 03/01 American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) 14 $157.00 1.54% 10.0% 0.603 03/01 Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) 28 $42.82 1.91% 7.3% 0.205 03/01 MetLife, Inc. (MET) 10 $65.43 2.93% 3.8% 0.48 03/14 PACCAR Inc (PCAR) 12 $93.95 4.34% 6.9% 0.34 03/01 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) 35 $50.87 2.44% 11.0% 0.31 02/16 Ex-Div Date: 02/08 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 02/07) Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) 7 $236.47 1.29% 15.0% 0.76 02/23 Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ.B) 7 $237.39 1.16% 15.1% 0.69 02/23 Ex-Div Date: 02/09 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 02/08) American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) 13 $88.96 3.51% 5.7% 0.78 03/10 Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) 24 $92.00 2.78% 5.3% 0.64 02/24

High-Quality Candidates

We use DVK Quality Snapshots to assess the quality of dividend growth stocks. This elegant and effective system employs five quality indicators and assigns 0-5 points to each quality indicator, for a maximum quality score of 25 points.

By assigning quality scores to all Dividend Radar stocks with upcoming ex-dates, we could screen for the highest-quality candidates. This week, six stocks have quality scores of 22 or higher.

We present the quality scores, an assessment of fair value (whether Above, At, or Below fair value), and two measures of each stock's recent performance (1-year and 3-year trailing total returns [TTR]). Key metrics from the previous table are repeated here for convenience:

Dividend Radar views fair value as a range. One stock is trading at a discounted valuation below the fair value range (PFE) and one stock is trading at a premium valuation above the fair value range (COST). The remaining stocks are fairly valued according to Dividend Radar (AEP, TXN).

TTR adds the returns due to stock price appreciation (or depreciation) and dividend payments over each time frame. Dividend Radar provides 1-year and 3-year TTRs. In the summary table, we highlight 3-year TTRs of 10% or higher in orange, and each 1-year TRRs that exceeds the 3-year TTR, in green (indicating stronger recent performance).

Three stocks have 3-year TTRs above 10% but only two of those have 1-year TTRs that exceed their 3-year TTRs (COST and PFE). Additionally, AEP has a stronger recent performance, but not a double-digit percentage 3-year TTR.

We also color-code the Yield and 5-yr DGR columns, preferring dividend yields above 2.5% and 5-year dividend growth rates of 10% or higher.

Three candidates yield more than 2.5% (the exception is COST), whereas two candidates have 5-year dividend growth rates above 10% (COST and TXN).

An Interesting Candidate

Ideally, we'd like to see green cells in each of the Fair Value, 1-yr TTR, Yield, and 5-yr DGR columns. That rarely happens, though, so we look for a candidate that offers the best metrics overall, at least based on our current investment objectives.

We haven't focused on Dividend Contender AEP before, so let's do so this week.

American Electric Power is a public utility holding company that engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and other energy sources. AEP was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

AEP is rated Fine (quality score 19-22):

The stock yields 3.51% at $88.96 per share and has a 5-year DGR of 5.7%. Over the past 10 years, AEP underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an ETF designed to track the 500 companies in the S&P 500 index:

AEP delivered total returns of 212% versus SPY's 299%, a margin of 0.71-to-1.

If we extend the time frame of comparison to the past 20 years, AEP also underperformed SPY, in this case by a margin of 0.88-to-1. AEP's total returns over this period were 405% versus SPY's 462%.

Here is a chart showing AEP's dividend growth history through the end of 2020:

AEP's dividend growth is growing nicely and the growth is accelerating a bit. We can see this by dividend the 5-year dividend growth rate by the 10-year counterpart, 5.74 ÷ 4.95 = 1.16. A ratio above 1.00 indicates acceleration of the dividend growth rate.

The company's EPS history shows a steady upward trend as well, with the exception of a small blip in FY 2017:

AEP's payout ratio of 64% is "low for utilities", according to Simply Safe Dividends:

AEP's dividend is considered Safe and the company has plenty of room to increase its dividend at a continued modest pace.

Let's now consider AEP's valuation. A quick way to estimate fair value is to divide the annualized dividend ($3.12) by the stock's 5-year average yield (3.38%). That results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $92 based on AEP's dividend yield history.

For reference, Morningstar's FV is $89, Simply Wall St's FV is $67, and Finbox.com's FV is $89.

My own FV estimate of AEP is $90.

Simply Wall St's FV is a clear outlier, so we ignore it and average the remaining estimates to get an FV estimate of $90, which happens to match my FV estimate. Given the stock's current share price of $88.96, it would appear that AEP is trading at a small discount of about 1.2%.

Here are the most recent Seeking Alpha articles covering AEP, all with Buy ratings:

Conclusion: AEP is a high-quality dividend growth stock trading about 10% above fair value. For stocks rated Fine, I require a discounted valuation relative to my fair value estimate. This puts my Buy Below price at is $90 per share. For conservative investors, a buy below $81 would be more appropriate.

Please note that we're not recommending AEP or any of the stocks listed in this article. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.