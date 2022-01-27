'Significantly Reducing' Near-Term Expectations For Stocks

RobinOlimb/iStock via Getty Images

What a difference fourteen trading days makes. It was just a few weeks ago when investors were raising their glasses to the start of the New Year along with the U.S. stock market setting another fresh new all-time highs. But the mood quickly soured for stocks as the fresh slate that comes with a new calendar year seemingly brought with it a sudden and arguably long overdue awakening to the fact that we are in the midst of the biggest inflation threat in roughly half a century and the monetary policy officials charged to lead the fight against this threat are gearing up for the fight with increasingly hawkish verbiage and vigor. With the major averages already well off of their recent highs and the Fed talking increasingly tough, what should investors reasonably expect from here?

‘Significantly reducing’ stock prices on Wednesday afternoon. Of course, the latest of many downside lurches in the U.S. stock market came Wednesday afternoon once Fed Chair Jay Powell took to the podium to discuss the monetary policy outlook.

Remember last March when the same Fed envisioned keeping interest rates pinned at 0% through 2023 and was projecting inflation by the end of 2021 to come in around 2.4%? Yeah, apparently not so much.

Remember less than 100 days ago in October when the vast majority of economists, many of which associated with major financial institutions (40 out of 67 to be exact), expected that the Fed would keep interest rates at 0% until 2023 or later? Hmmm, turns out it might be a little sooner than that.

Although the Fed has been telegraphing its intentions for a while now, Jay Powell offered up his boldest words (for a Fed Chair, of course) strongly indicating not only that the Fed will soon end its latest quantitative easing program and start raising interest rates in March, but the Fed also revealed coming out of its latest Open Market Committee meeting to put together a plan for ‘significantly reducing’ its balance sheet.

Clearly, a dramatic shift in posture has taken place at the Federal Reserve. The coddling Fed investors have all come to know and love for so many years since the Great Financial Crisis that planned to keep interest rates pinned at 0% until the end of time or until unemployment returned to 3.5% and winked at juicing the punch bowl on any -7% or greater drop in the S&P 500 has suddenly donned its monetary policy six shooters and spurs getting ready to ride off to battle inflation.

Fed Put? Put that in your investor pipe and smoke it, apparently. It’s no wonder that the S&P 500 surrendered more than 100 points and the NASDAQ more than 600 points from their intraday high while the Fed was jawboning this afternoon.

The needling and the damage done. So where do we stand with stocks following this latest shot across the 2022 market bow?

Let’s start with the headline benchmark S&P 500 Index, which has sustained meaningful technical damage so far this year. The S&P 500 has already fallen by as much as -12.4% since it’s January 4 highs. In the process it has cut like a hot knife through its 50-day (blue line in chart above), 100-day (orange), 150-day (purple), and 200-day (red) moving averages, all of which had been repeatedly reliable support levels for the major average dating back to June 2020 when stocks were first picking up monetary policy supercharged steam following the COVID shock a few months before.

The S&P 500 recently found support in the 4220 to 4280 range, which represented resistance back in May 2021 and support in October 2021. But the current battle ahead for the wobbled S&P is whether it can reclaim its 200-day moving average support that is roughly 80 points higher from Wednesday’s close. While this support level is not officially broken having traded below it for just four trading days, the longer it lingers below the 200-day, the more likely the S&P 500 will make another break lower toward its next support level at the 400-day moving average (pink), which is roughly -8% below current levels and -17% lower from January 4 highs.

Let’s also take a look at the tech heavy NASDAQ, which has borne the brunt of the market downside since the start of the year. Here the situation appears even more tenuous. Much like the S&P 500, the NASDAQ has slashed through its various moving average support levels. Unlike the S&P, the NASDAQ has officially broken all of these support levels and is instead clinging by its fingernails to hold its ultra long-term 400-day moving average. After slashing through the key support level on Monday, it has retested the 400-day twice more since over the last two trading days.

The NASDAQ is already down more than -16% from its November highs and has already effectively wiped out year’s worth of gains seemingly in a blink of an eye. If it fails to hold its 400-day moving average support, this key average enters into a technical air pocket that could quickly send it lower by another -10% toward the 12000 level. Such a move would put the NASDAQ into technical bear market territory at down over -20% from its highs (I would not consider this a bear market, as a true bear market is downside that is measured not only by magnitude but also duration, but this is a potential topic for another article at a future date).

A cheery interlude. Investors have good reason for short-term encouragement despite the downside punishment endured at the headline benchmark level so far this year.

First, a short-term bottom may now be in for the major averages. While the longer term charts look ugly from a technical perspective, the intraday charts tell a more reassuring story.

In a set up that is also true for the NASDAQ, the S&P 500 hit its recent lows during the middle of the day on Monday. And it had been slowly picking up steam to the upside through Wednesday afternoon until the Fed started talking. Although stocks ended up breaking below its intraday uptrend line, it is notable that stocks bottomed about 80 S&P points above its Monday lows and started to fight back to the upside. This coupled with the fact that U.S. stocks are now deeply in oversold territory and are thus overdue for a bounce along with the fact that stocks typically do the exact opposite of their initial Wednesday afternoon kneejerk response on the Thursday and Friday following a Fed meeting suggests the possibility that stocks may get comfortable with swallowing the Fed’s medicine and make their way back higher in the coming days. Conversely, if the S&P 500 breaks below 4222 in the coming days, then a new leg to the downside should be expected.

Next, while previously high flying sectors such as technology (XLK), communications (XLC), and consumer discretionary (XLY) have been getting billy clubbed lately, other major sectors of the market have been doing just fine thank you very much. Leading among these is the energy sector (XLE), which has been rocking to the upside since the start of the year and has risen to highs last seen more than seven years ago in late 2014. Or consider consumer staples (XLP) that while down so far in 2022 have only fallen back to levels that represented all-time highs as recently as six weeks ago in mid-December. In other words, if you are not overly allocated to the highest momentum areas of the market, your portfolio has likely held up relatively well so far during the current stock pullback. Expect that this wide differentiation in sector and individual stock performance to continue in the coming months.

Lastly and perhaps more importantly for the intermediate-term to long-term stock market outlook, it is important to keep in mind that the latest projections and suggestions from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday afternoon at least to this point are nothing more than words. They may effectively say they are planning on doing various things with interest rates and its balance sheet in the months and years ahead, but it doesn’t mean that it will actually happen.

Now is the Fed likely to soon end its asset purchases and raise interest rates starting in March? Very much so. I would plan on it barring some extraordinary exogenous shock taking place between now and then. But should we bank on the Fed raising interest rates five or six times or more in 2022 in response to the inflation threat that is raging through the economy right now? I would encourage a much more measured and patient approach here.

Sure, the Fed is talking all tough for central bankers right now, but we must remember that this is the same Fed that was talking all soft and gooey just ten months ago in March delivering a narrative that the market was still eating up less than 100 days ago in October as mentioned above.

The key takeaway here is the following. Investment market winds are constantly changing, and the Federal Reserve has repeatedly demonstrated itself since it got into the communications game so many years ago to be captive to react to however the winds may be changing at any given point in time. In other words, if currently high inflationary pressures suddenly start to wane in the next few months, expect that the Fed will quickly stand down from its tough inflationary talk and refocus its efforts on low unemployment and financial market stability. This will particularly be true if economic growth appears to be slowing and/or the U.S. stock market is taking it on the chin along the way. In short, rumors that the Fed Put is dead may be greatly exaggerated.

OK. But why should investors have optimism that the Fed stock market rescue team may soon return? In just a few of many charts in support of this idea, future inflation expectations, while somewhat elevated, remain largely benign according to the 5-year breakeven inflation rate...

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

The 10-Year U.S. Treasury yield remains historically low (inflation is by far the primary determinant of U.S. Treasury total return performance, so if Treasury yields have been effectively ignoring the recent spike in inflation, it is worth at least keeping in mind).

And the yield curve has been steadily and increasingly flattening (signaling expectations for an increasingly slowing economy and abating inflationary pressures) since March 2021, which ironically is around the same time the Fed was promising zero interest rates and balance sheet bloat until at least 2023 or 2024.

Clear and present danger for stock investors. Despite these reasons for intermediate-term to long-term reassurance (I won’t go so far as to say optimism, as asset prices across the board including stocks across a number of sectors (but not all) are still really expensive), investors are facing the potential for a particularly turbulent next few months ahead that may include particularly sharp downside in selected areas of the market to a degree that many investors have not seen in years outside of the fleeting downside endured during the COVID crash.

Why? Because for the first time since the late 2000s, we have a Federal Reserve that has explicitly thrown down the gauntlet in focusing its priorities on doing something other than artificially inflating asset prices in order to resuscitate a chronically ailing economy. Suddenly, the Fed’s fight has turned squarely toward inflation, a battle that they have not had to fight in earnest in roughly four decades.

Evidence that the Fed has turned their back on supporting stocks for the time being? Consider the following statement from Jay Powell at Wednesday’s press conference.

Asset prices are somewhat elevated and they reflect a high risk appetite. I don't really think asset prices themselves represent a significant threat to financial stability and that's because households are in good shape financially. Businesses are in good shape financially. Defaults on business loans are low.”

Translation? We’re not worried about the stock market right now. Stocks are expensive and investors are out way over their skis with risk, so if stocks fall for an extended spell, the financial system and corporations can handle it. We’ve got bigger fish to fry than saving weak hand investors from a stock market correction right now.

Implications? Many investors have become conditioned to the idea that if the stock market falls anywhere between -5% to -12% for any prolonged period of time that the Fed will come rushing to the rescue with promises of monetary support, thus boomeranging stocks back to the upside. Some investors have become so accustomed to this outcome because it has been the norm for so long that they cannot even conceptualize the idea of sustained losses – “stocks always go higher over time”.

Unfortunately, we must now be prepared for the possibility in the coming months (not saying it will happen, but the possibility that it could happen) where the stock market is lower by -20% to -30% or more with individual stocks within the major indices lower by as much as -50% to -60% or more, and the Federal Reserve may not even bat an eye. They’ve got an inflation battle, after all, which requires tightening monetary policy including raising interest rates and shrinking its balance sheet.

So the last thing the Fed is going to be able to do in maintaining even a modicum of credibility in their inflation fight is suddenly turn and lower interest rates and expand their balance sheet just because the stock market is lower. This is particularly true when considering that a -30% decline in the S&P 500 and a -40% drop in the NASDAQ would do nothing more than bring these major indices back to the all-time highs right before the onset of COVID less than two years ago. Taking this one step further, the fact that the S&P 500 would still be trading at a historically rich 20x earnings even after a -30% drop from all-time highs shows how frothy today’s markets have become.

In short, the swift Fed stock correction stick save that we have all become so accustomed to over the last decade since the GFC appears to no longer be in play at least for the time being.

Bottom line. Stock investing is not supposed to be easy. And investors appear likely after a prolonged Fed induced hiatus to become reacquainted with this idea as we continue through the first half of 2022. Now is not the time for complacency and relying exclusively on broad buy-and-hold index allocations, for the major indices like the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are now heavily weighted to the areas of the market that are likely most at risk to the threat of a Fed that is aggressively turning toward tightening policy to fight inflation.

While investors may ultimately see monetary policy relief if current inflationary pressures prove transient as the Fed long suggested until recently, this outcome remains far from certain at present. And the stock market damage that may be sustained along the way, particularly among previously high-flying segments of the market, until the Fed is potentially able to come back in to clean things up could be pronounced.

Investors should always do their own homework, and this additional effort is likely to be rewarded in the coming months. Any portfolio changes should be made incrementally and on the margins, as a broad portfolio strategy across diverse asset classes should already be in place prepared to withstand any future capital market turbulence. As for stocks specifically, targeted allocations and selection tilted toward value, quality, defense (both descriptively (consumer staples and health care) and literally (defense stocks)), previously unloved (energy, financials), and low volatility stand to be rewarded both on a relative and absolute basis in the coming months as the Fed’s inflation fight is fully joined.