Investment Thesis

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) became a very crowded trade in 2021. Even though I had absolutely no idea of the underlying trajectory Cloudflare's shares would follow, I contended that investors' odds weren't favorable.

As we look ahead for 2022, it remains very difficult to get highly excited to pay more than 20x forward sales for many businesses. Meanwhile, in Cloudflare's case, the stock is already priced at closer to 27x forward sales.

Even if we presume that management will substantially beat expectations and positively surprise investors, I question just how much of those expectations are not already being priced into the stock?

Investment Sentiment Sours For Cloudflare

The market sell-off for high-growth companies started in November. However, for the whole of November, as you can see above, Cloudflare was immune to the massive, unrelenting, and indiscriminate bearish sentiment facing high growth names.

In my latest in November, before the sell-off, I wrote,

[...] bears point towards its 72x forward sales valuation as being too high. As we think through this investment, it's difficult to argue that investors are navigating with anything but the rosiest glasses.

Given that the stock is down more than 60% from its highs, I believe this is the right time to reassess what's at play.

Cloudflare's Revenue Growth Rates Are Sizzling Hot

Cloudflare revenue growth rates

Let's get some common ground. There's absolutely no doubt on anyone's mind that Cloudflare's growth rates are nothing but sizzling hot. I know this. You know this. Everyone that's anyone in tech knows this. Thus, what possible aspect isn't priced in already?

When I wrote the article Odd's Not In Investors' Favor, several people wrote to me that I didn't understand why Cloudflare was so compelling. And I agreed then, as I agree now. The only difference is that right now the stock is down 60%.

Cloudflare is about to announce its Q4 2021 report in two weeks' time, where investors are hoping to be blown away.

Why Cloudflare? Why Now?

Cloudflare is a content delivery network company. Cloudflare ensures its customers have reliability, performance, and a highly scalable network.

Cloudflare customer growth

The single most bullish factor to consider when it comes to Cloudflare is that it has unrivaled customer growth. It's simply impressive and while I personally can't come to terms with its valuation, the truth of the matter is that there aren't that many companies that are seeing such a strong customer adoption curve as Cloudflare.

This customer growth profile, when combined with Cloudflare's net retention rates of 124% as of Q3 2021 are two indisputable facts that shareholders have a reason to be bullish here and I have little counterargument against them.

I am not a build and hold forever investor. And many people that believe that they were buy-and-hold investors were in fact only buy and hold for as long as the share price was going up.

All this said, if I was ever to consider Cloudflare as an investment I would look no further than the growth in customers. As I've remarked before, I believe that customer adoption is often even more insightful than revenue growth rates. Show me the customer growth and I'll tell you if it's a high-quality business or not.

Bearish Consideration: Cloudflare's Cash Flow Generation

Cloudflare's balance sheet holds approximately $1.8 billion of cash. That being said, it also carries $800 million worth of convertibles. Thus, its net cash position is $1 billion. Given that the business isn't burning through a significant amount of capital, it will not need to access capital markets any time soon. This is certainly a positive consideration that investors should keep in mind.

On the other side of the equation, bears are undoubtedly focused on the fact that Cloudflare is still free cash flow negative. While I recognize that's bad taste to even think of mentioning free cash flow when it comes to appraising a very high gross margin business, such as Cloudflare, I can't help but focus on its free cash flow profile.

Cloudflare press statement

As it stands right now, Cloudflare is only slightly free cash flow negative. Indeed, I suspect that for 2021 as a whole it will most likely be free cash flow negative $75 million.

Furthermore, given that $29 million of this free cash flow is associated with the repurchase of its 2025 convertible notes, if we presume that this is a one-off non-recurring item, this implies that in 2022 Cloudflare's free cash flow will be approximately negative $40 to $50 million.

At the midpoint, negative $45 million of free cash flow is a significant improvement from where it was in 2020.

Cloudflare Q4 2020 press statement

Meanwhile, for their part, Cloudflare declares that investors should be willing to look much further afield and have confidence in the team strategy and that in time Cloudflare will be reporting substantially higher profit margins.

Cloudflare Q3 2021 investor presentation

Back in 2020 and 2021, investors were willing to buy first and ask questions later. Presently, the mood has substantially changed and investors are asking questions first and buying later.

NET Stock Valuation - Why This Isn't That Cheap

The only problem with investing in high-growth names is that you are having to make an assumption on their growth profile. Presently, the consensus points to Cloudflare growing its revenues in 2022 in the high 30s% range.

Now, let's make the assumption that analysts are wrong about Cloudflare and that in fact, Cloudflare's guidance points to 45% y/y growth rates. This would imply that in 2022 Cloudflare's revenues would reach $940 million.

This would leave the stock valued at 28x forward sales. Needless to say, this is a massive drop in multiple from the 72x forward sales it was just last month.

But it remains a tough assumption to make that Cloudflare should be valued at a substantially higher multiple than 30x forward sales, particularly given that it's still burning free cash flows.

Furthermore, there are plenty of infrastructure companies that are also priced at around the 28x forward sales multiple. The most obvious is Datadog (DDOG).

However, in the case of Datadog, that business is already making free cash flows. So, the argument could be made that Datadog should be expensively valued. Can the same argument be held with respect to Cloudflare?

The Bottom Line

Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked (Warren Buffett)

I know countless investors' arguments for why Cloudflare is dramatically undervalued. Many of which revolved around the fact that Cloudflare is meaningfully down from its heights, therefore anyone getting in now is being offered the company at a discount to where it was before.

And while that argument is absolutely valid in certain market environments, we must remember that stocks don't trade in a vacuum. There are countless stocks out there right now that have equally promising growth profiles that are priced substantially cheaper. And that's where I'm going to deploy my capital right now. Good luck and happy investing.