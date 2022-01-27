Paperkites/iStock via Getty Images

Background

For those who are interested in John and Jane's full background, please click the following link here for the last time I published their full story. Here are the key details about John and Jane that readers should understand.

This is a real portfolio with actual shares being traded.

I am not a financial advisor and merely provide guidance based on a relationship that goes back several years.

John retired in January 2018 and is only collecting Social Security income at this point in time.

Jane has officially decided to retire on December 31st, 2020. She will begin collecting social security within the next few months.

John and Jane have other investments outside of what I manage. Those investments primarily consist of minimal risk and minimal yield certificates.

John and Jane have no debt and no monthly payments other than basic recurring bills such as water, power, property taxes, etc.

I started helping John and Jane with this because I was infuriated by the fees and gimmicky trades made by their previous financial advisor. I do not charge John and Jane for anything that I do, and all I have asked of them is that they allow me to write about their portfolio anonymously in order to help spread knowledge and to make me a better investor in the process.

Generating a stable and growing dividend income is the primary focus of this portfolio and capital appreciation is the least important characteristic.

Dividend Decreases

No stocks in Jane's Traditional or Roth IRA paid a decreased dividend during the month of December.

Dividend And Distribution Increases

Three companies paid increased dividends/distributions or a special dividend during the month of December in the Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Black Hills (BKH)

Crown Castle International (CCI)

Honeywell (HON)

Main Street Capital (MAIN)

Realty Income (O)

I covered HON and O in the previous December article (linked at the end of this article). I will include a summary of their dividend increases.

Broadcom - Anyone who tracks broad knows that the growth of this company has been on an entirely different level and that goes for revenue, EPS, and dividend growth. AVGO's five-year dividend growth is just shy of its ten-year average with the percentage growth coming in at 42.7% and 43.6%, respectively. Dividend growth has continued to decelerate in recent years as the payout ratios have continued to grow. The most recent increase results in a payout ratio of 50.4% which is nearly triple the payout ratio of 16.9% at the end of 2016. The dividend yield is beginning to look attractive again as the stock price touched a 52-week-high and then immediately pulled back. Lots of analyst calls for $700/share which suggests a PE ratio of 21.2X based on a 2022 estimated EPS of $33.06. We rate AVGO as a buy at the current price and are looking to increase the position on positive developments even though there are concerns about Apple (AAPL) working to develop their own chips to replace AVGO and Skyworks Solutions (SWKS).

Broadcom FastGraphs www.fastgraphs.com

The dividend was increased from $3.60/share per quarter to $4.10/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 13.9% and a new full-year payout of $16.40/share compared with the previous $14.40/share. This results in a current yield of 2.70% based on a share price of $533.23.

Black Hills - BKH is a utility that carries with it one of the most impressive dividend increase records which recently reached 50 years straight according to Seeking Alpha. The average dividend yield over the last four years has been just under 3.20% and this is even during a time when share value cratered at the start of COVID (which resulted in an escalated yield). BKH's status as a dividend king is likely one of the reasons why its dividend yield is almost always somewhere between 2.5%-4% over the last five years. With the yield close to 3.5%, BKH is right on the edge of my buy range (I am looking for shares to move down closer to $60/share).

Black Hills - FastGraphs www.fastgraphs.com

The dividend was increased from $.565/share per quarter to $.595/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 5.3% and a new full-year payout of $2.38/share compared with the previous $2.26/share. This results in a current yield of 3.56% based on a share price of $66.93.

Crown Castle International - There are a lot of reasons to love CCI and even more reasons to love the recent price volatility that brought its share price back to a more reasonable purchase price. I wrote an article on CCI titled Crown Castle: The Discount Is Gone But There Is A Case To Make For Buying Shares a few months back and discussed that there is still a lot of value in CCI's shares even though there isn't a P/AFFO discount. I still like CCI at a dividend yield greater than 3% and am interested in purchasing shares under $185/share. Click on the link above for additional insight why you should consider adding shares to your portfolio.

Crown Castle International - FastGraphs www.fastgraphs.com

The dividend was increased from $1.33/share per quarter to $1.47/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 10.5% and a new full-year payout of $5.88/share compared with the previous $5.32/share. This results in a current yield of 3.23% based on a share price of $182.25.

Honeywell - The dividend was increased from $.93/share per quarter to $.98/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 5.4% and a new full-year payout of $3.92/share compared with the previous $3.72/share. This results in a current yield of 1.91% based on the current share price of $205.10.

Main Street Capital - I recently wrote an and article titled Main Street Capital: One Of Those Stocks You Pray Will Drop So You Can Buy More about a week ago. Share prices have dropped closer to a reasonable entry point but considering John and Jane have a pretty full position we would still wait for a further drop.

Main Street Capital - FastGraphs www.fastgraphs.com

MAIN paid a special dividend of $.10/share in the month of December.

Realty Income - The dividend was increased from $.236/share per month to $.246/share per month. This represents an increase of 4.2% and a new full-year payout of $2.952/share compared with the previous $2.832/share. This results in a current yield of 4.36% based on the current share price of $67.92.

Retirement Account Positions

There are currently 37 different positions in Jane's Traditional IRA and 27 different positions in Jane's Roth IRA. While this may seem like a lot, it is important to remember that many of these stocks cross over in both accounts and are also held in the Taxable Portfolio.

Below is a list of the trades that took place in the Traditional IRA during the month of December.

Traditional IRA - December - Trades www.schwab.com

There were no trades in the Roth IRA during the month of December.

We decided to pull the trigger and increase the size of the Philip Morris (PM) because the recent pullback represented what we consider to be a strong entry point. The yield reached over 5.40% compared with current levels of under 5%. We would consider laying in additional positions if any additional weakness occurs.

Data by YCharts

December Income Tracker - 2020 Vs. 2021

Income for the month of December was up significantly year-over-year for Jane's Traditional IRA and the same applies to her Roth IRA. With the final 2021 numbers in we can confirm that both accounts grew dividends by double digits and the Roth IRA performed particularly well with dividend growth exceeding 20% for the year. I am in the process of updating the tables and tracking to give a rough estimate of what we expect to see in 2022. The average monthly income for the Traditional IRA is in 2021 came in at $1,386.13/month and the Roth IRA finished up with a strong $592.61/month. This compares with 2020 figures that were $1,221.10 and $491.29, respectively.

SNLH = Stocks No Longer Held - Dividends in this row represent the dividends collected on stocks that are no longer held in that portfolio. We still count the dividend income that comes from stocks no longer held in the portfolio even though it is non-recurring.

All images below come from Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC. (Abbreviated to CDI).

Traditional IRA - December - Dividend Breakdown Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

Roth IRA - December Dividend Breakdown Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis for the Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Traditional IRA - December Monthly Bar Graph CDI Roth IRA - December Monthly Bar Graph CDI

The table below represents the actual full-year results for 2021 and prior years.

Retirement Projections - December Update CDI

Below is an expanded table that shows the full dividend history since inception for both the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA.

Retirement Account Balances - December Update CDI

I have included line graphs that better represent the trends associated with Jane's monthly dividend income generated by her retirement accounts. The images below represent the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA, respectively.

Traditional IRA - December Monthly Line Graph CDI Roth IRA - December Monthly Line Graph CDI

Here is a table to show how the account balances stack up year over year (I previously used a graph but believe the table is more informative). We have seen account balances rise significantly; however, September was the first month that where the balances had a substantial pullback. The figures in the gain-loss tables at the end of this section show that drop in account balances was only temporary, and we are back to record balances almost a month later and have since hit new record balances at the end of December.

It is worth noting that part of the increase in the Traditional IRA balances during the month of April was from a $7K contribution that was moved from the Taxable Account.

Retirement Account Balances - December CDI

The next images are the tables that indicate how much cash Jane had in her Traditional and Roth IRA Accounts at the end of the month as indicated on their Charles Schwab statements.

Retirement Projections - December - Cash Balances CDI

The next image provides a history of the unrealized gain/loss at the end of each month in the Traditional and Roth IRAs going back to the beginning in January of 2018.

Retirement Projections - December - Unrealized Gain-Loss CDI

I like to show readers the actual unrealized gain/loss associated with each position in the portfolio because it is important to consider that in order to become a proper dividend investor, it is necessary to learn how to live with volatility. The market value and cost basis below are accurate as of the market close on January 19th.

Here is the unrealized gain/loss associated with Jane's Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Traditional IRA - December - Gain-Loss CDI Roth IRA - December - Gain-Loss CDI

The last two graphs show how dividend income has increased, stayed the same, or decreased in each respective month on an annualized basis. I believe that the graph will continue to become more valuable as more years of data become available (with the fifth year of data soon to be compiled I expect a much stronger trend will show for each month on a year-over-year).

Traditional IRA - December Update - Monthly Year-Over-Year Comparison CDI Roth IRA - December - Monthly Year-Over-Year Comparison CDI

Conclusion

Although the portfolio has performed well by the standards that we want (record dividend income, significantly improved portfolio balances as a direct result of improved market prices) we can't help but feel the need to continue hoarding cash and trimming certain positions as the market demonstrates just how volatile these times really are.

As always, we don't sell of the whole portfolio or panic because we know better and thankfully John and Jane have come to understand this. In my article on MAIN the other day someone commented that I got lucky purchasing at the very bottom. Well, if luck is keeping my cool and taking risk when it seems appropriate then I am more than happy to accept the title.

After four years of energy market mayhem, COVID, and controversy we have a portfolio built for Jane that is full of solid investments. This should remind us all (myself included) that investing isn't sexy and based on get-rich-quick schemes/trades. Investing is boring and for those who can keep their cool, and if you can't, I'd recommend setting up regular purchases of an ETF and then open your account once every 6 months.

