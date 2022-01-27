Takako Hatayama-Phillips/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) is one of my long-term favorite defensive / low-beta stocks. The shares have returned a total of 14.3% over the past year, beating the regulated electric utility industry average (total return of 6.8%) and almost matching the S&P 500 (total return of 14.6%). At the current share price, $102.33, DUK is just below the pre-COVID high close of $102.43 on February 21, 2020.

12-Month price chart and basic statistics for DUK Seeking Alpha

One of the key considerations for utilities is how they are dealing with reducing carbon emissions. This is both a practical concern based on changing regulations and a market signaling device. The market has responded very favorably to utilities that are aggressively expanding their clean energy production (with NEE being the most obvious example). DUK is making solid progress in this area, with a target (see slide 6) of a 50% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050.

DUK’s earnings growth is slow and steady, and the expected EPS growth over the next 3-5 years is 5.49%. The 3-, 5-, and 10-year dividend growth rates are 2.4%, 3.0%, and 2.8%, respectively. With the current dividend yield, 3.85%, the Gordon Growth Model suggests that the expected total return is in the range of 6.25% to 6.85%. This is in line with the annualized return over the past 15 years (6.7%), although the trailing 3- and 5-year returns are higher (9.9% and 9.4%, respectively).

Rising interest rates tend to make utility stocks less attractive, as income-seeking investors weigh the tradeoff of dividend income vs. bond yields. In addition, rising rates make refinancing of debt and new bond issuance more expensive. The current rate environment will be a headwind for DUK.

I last wrote about DUK on March 28, 2021, at which time I assigned a buy rating. Since that post, DUK has returned a total of 10.2% vs. 12.5% for the S&P 500 (including dividends). In my analysis, I suggested that investors should expect annualized total returns of 7% to 9%, so the recent performance has been a nice surprise.

Performance of DUK vs. the S&P 500 since my post on March 28, 2021 Seeking Alpha

My evaluation of DUK rested on three considerations. First, the fundamentals suggested an attractive total return for the risk level. Second, the Wall Street analyst consensus 12-month price target was generally in line with the fundamentals, albeit a bit more optimistic. Third, prices of options on DUK were slightly bullish, with low expected volatility.

For readers who are unfamiliar with how options on a stock can be used to build an outlook, here is a brief overview. The price of an option on a stock reflects the market’s consensus estimate of the probability that the stock price will rise above (call option) or fall below (put option) a specific level (the option strike price) between now and when the option expires. By analyzing the prices of call and put options at a range of strike prices, it is possible to calculate a probabilistic price forecast that reconciles the probabilities implied by the options prices. This is called the market-implied outlook and represents a consensus view from buyers and sellers of options. In late March of 2021, the market-implied outlook for DUK to January 21, 2022 (the expiration date for the options) was predominantly neutral with a bullish tilt. The expected volatility was 20% (annualized), which is very low for an individual stock.

When my last article was published, DUK was trading at $95.79 and I analyzed selling covered calls on DUK for options with a strike of $105 and expiration on January 20, 2021. These call options could be sold for $2.20 at that time. These options expired out of the money (DUK closed at $104.12 on January 21st). The covered call strategy provided 8.7% in price return, 2.3% from the option premium, and 3.1% in dividend income up to the option expiration date, for a total return of 14.1%.

I have updated the market-implied outlook for DUK for the next year, using options that expire on January 20, 2023 and compare this to the current Wall Street consensus outlooks in updating my rating for DUK.

Wall Street Consensus Outlook for DUK

ETrade calculates the Wall Street consensus outlook for DUK by aggregating ratings and price targets from 8 ranked analysts who have published their views within the past 90 days. The consensus rating is bullish, but the consensus 12-month price target is only 1.5% above the current share price, for an expected total return of 5.35%.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for DUK ETrade

Seeking Alpha’s version of the Wall Street consensus is calculated from the views of 19 analysts who have updated their ratings and price targets over the past 90 days. The consensus rating is neutral and the consensus 12-month price target is 6% above the current share price, for a total expected return of 9.85%.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for DUK Seeking Alpha

These two versions of the Wall Street consensus indicate a neutral or slightly bullish view. Averaging the two consensus price targets results in a 12-month expected total return of 7.6%.

Market-Implied Outlook for DUK

I have calculated the market-implied outlook for DUK for the 11.8-month period from now until January 20, 2023 using options that expire on this date.

The standard presentation of the market-implied outlook is in the form of a probability distribution of price return, with probability on the vertical axis and return on the horizontal.

Market-implied price return probabilities for DUK for the 11.8-month period from now until January 20, 2023 Author’s calculations using options quotes from ETrade

The market-implied outlook for DUK is very symmetric, with closely matching probabilities of positive and negative returns of the same magnitude. The annualized volatility calculated from this distribution is 22.8%.

To make it easier to directly compare the probabilities of positive and negative return, I rotate the negative return side of the distribution about the vertical axis (see chart below).

Market-implied price return probabilities for DUK for the 11.8-month period from now until January 20, 2023. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis Author’s calculations using options quotes from ETrade

This view highlights two areas in which the probabilities of positive and negative return don’t match perfectly. For small-magnitude returns (+/-10%), the probabilities of positive returns are elevated (the solid blue line is above the dashed red line for returns from 0% to 10% on the chart above). For returns larger in magnitude than 30% (positive or negative), the probabilities of negative returns are higher than for positive returns (the red dashed line is above the solid blue line for returns greater than 30% on the chart above).

Theory suggests that the market-implied outlook is likely to have a negative bias because risk-averse investors are willing to pay more than fair value for downside protection (put options). While it is impossible to directly quantify this effect, this potential bias means that matching probabilities of same-magnitude returns should be interpreted as a bullish indicator and amplifies the bullish view when the probabilities of positive returns are elevated. This market-implied outlook for DUK is interpreted as being slightly bullish. While the potential for large-magnitude negative returns is elevated, this is expected for dividend-paying stocks because the distributions reduce growth potential. In addition, these outcomes are low probability overall.

It is very interesting how similar this market-implied outlook is to the one calculated in March of 2021.

As I have been writing this piece, I bought DUK at $101.83 and sold call options with a strike price of $100, expiring on January 20, 2023. I received $8.40 in option premium, but $1.83 is the amount by which the call option is in the money (the spread between $100 and $101.83). The income from this covered call position, with 3.85% in dividend yield and 6.45% in option premium income net of the ‘moneyness’, for a total expected income of 10.3% for the next year.

Summary

DUK is a solid choice for income and modest growth potential. The stock has provided attractive returns over recent years and the company is orienting itself to be competitive in reducing carbon emissions. The Wall Street analyst consensus is either slightly bullish or neutral, depending on which consensus you look at, and the consensus 12-month price targets imply expected total return of 7.6%. The Gordon Growth model indicates an expected return of around 6.5%. As a rule of thumb for a buy rating, I want to see expected return that is at least ½ the expected volatility (22.8%) and DUK does not meet this criterion on the basis of expected returns from either the analyst consensus or the Gordon Growth model. The market-implied outlook for DUK for the next year is slightly bullish, however, which tilts my overall view to be bullish. Given the modest growth outlook, covered calls are worth considering.