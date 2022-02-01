Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Even with the expectation that the Fed might increase rates five time before 2024, at the usual 25bps each, that would about double where 10-year rate currently stands. That new rate would be just above the Fed inflation target of 2%; not exactly what investors want or need!

One investment tactic that has become very popular is finding equity funds that focus on the higher yielding dividend stocks. While the future might not duplicate the past, I found some data that points to the importance of dividends in an investor's portfolio.

1930s : 5.4%, -5.3%

: 5.4%, -5.3% 1940s : 6.0%, 3.0%

: 6.0%, 3.0% 1950s : 5.1%, 13.6%

: 5.1%, 13.6% 1960s : 3.3%, 4.4%

: 3.3%, 4.4% 1970s : 4.2%, 1.6%

: 4.2%, 1.6% 1980s : 4.4%, 12.6%

: 4.4%, 12.6% 1990s : 2.5%, 15.3%

: 2.5%, 15.3% 2000s: 1.8%, -2.7%

The above table shows the dividend return (1st column) and price return (2nd column) for each decade. With one exception, dividends provided the better return than prices when the price return wasn't double digits.

Are dividends important? A study reported in the WSJ showed dividend-paying stocks had returned 8.92% on average from 1982 and 2011 compared with just 1.83% for non-dividend payers. In a white paper prepared by Eagle Asset Management, it reported "From 1871 through 2003, 97% of the total after-inflation accumulation from stocks came from reinvesting dividends. Only 3% came from capital gains."

Spider and iShares are two of the largest ETF providers in the United States. Along with more vanilla index funds, both offer more focused ones like these and others with Growth/Value or market-cap size orientations.

Exploring the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:

The fund is managed by SSGA Funds Management, Inc. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap companies. It invests in dividend paying stocks of companies. It seeks to track the performance of the S&P 500 High Dividend Index and the S&P 500 Index. SPYD started in 2015. Source: seekingalpha.com SPYD

SPYD has amassed $5.3b in assets. SSGA takes 7bps in fees and the ETF currently yields 3.7%. Since most investors have heard about the S&P 500 Index, I will just review the other index SPYD benchmarks and invests itself against the S&P 500 High Dividend Index. Their site describes this Index as:

The S&P 500 High Dividend Index serves as a benchmark for income seeking equity investors. The index is designed to measure the performance of 80 high yield companies within the S&P 500 and is equally weighted to best represent the performance of this group, regardless of constituent size. Source: spglobal.com

They use two steps in the creation of the index. The first is the selection of the index constituents; the second is the weighting of the constituents within the index.

Constituent Selection: The selection of index constituents is done as follows:

1. All constituents of the S&P 500 with indicated annual dividend amounts greater than zero as of the rebalancing reference date comprise the initial selection universe.

2. All stocks in the selection universe are ranked in descending order by their 12-month indicated annual dividend yield, calculated as indicated dividend per share for the next 12 months divided by the stock price as of rebalancing reference date.

3. A 20% buffer, based on indicated dividend yield, is applied at each rebalancing to minimize turnover.

4. At the discretion of S&P Dow Jones Indices, a company may be excluded, or not considered for membership, at a semi-annual rebalancing if S&P Dow Jones Indices determines the company's 12-month indicated dividend yield to be unsustainable.

Constituent Weightings: At each rebalancing, constituent stock weights are equal weighted.

S&P Global provides a Methodology PDF that covers the complete index construction process.

spglobal.com

For the first seven years the High Dividend Index existed, it matched up well with the full S&P 500 Index; not so much with the large Tech stock rally since.

High Dividend Index spglobal.com S&P 500 Index spglobal.com

The top Index Characteristics is the High Dividend Index, the next is the S&P 500 Index. It clearly shows some of the largest market-cap stocks are missing from the HD Index.

High Dividend Index Sectors spglobal.com

I included this Sector chart to compare against the actual holdings sector allocations to see if the High Dividend Index drove selection, as I think it would.

Holdings review

SeekingAlpha.com

One thing about crossing sites for the same data is it can be labeled differently. Working through that appears to show that SPYD has weighted its holdings differently in Health Care and both Consumer sectors, but only slightly.

seekingalpha.com

The Top 10 holdings show why the Technology sector weight is a fraction of what the S&P 500 holds, as expected based on the High Dividend Index's criteria. The ETF is concentrated as it only holds 77 stocks.

Distribution review

seekingalpha.com

Seeking Alpha only grades SPYD as a "C", supposedly due to its .46% dividend CAGR over the last five years.

Exploring the iShares Core High Dividend ETF

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:

It is managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. The fund invests in dividend paying stocks of companies. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus Index. HDV started in 2011. Source: seekingalpha.com HDV

HDV has $7.5b in AUM and provides investors with a 3.5% yield. BlackRock charges 8bps in fees. HDV's goal is to track the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus Index, which Morningstar describes as:

The index tracks high-yielding, dividend-paying, U.S.-backed securities screened for superior company quality and financial health. This Index does not incorporate Environmental, Social, or Governance (ESG) criteria. Source: indexes.morningstar.com

Morningstar.com

Morningstar provides the following diagram of the Index construction process.

Dividend Yield Index PDF

The Index uses a Dividend dollar-weighted process, which means the constituents are weighted according to the total dividends paid by the company to investors. Consequently, the available dividend dollar value is the product of the security's shares outstanding, free float factor, and annualized dividend per share. More details are provided in their Methodology PDF.

Index Sector allocation as of 12/31/21 was:

morningstar.com

Holdings review

seekingalpha.com HDV

HDV appears to align with its Index sector weights more so than SPYD does.

seekingalpha.com

While the number of assets between the ETFs matches up well, the Top 10 for HDV is 53% of the assets versus only above 15% for SPYD, making it way more dependent on how these stocks perform. The difference is directly correlated to the different weighting rules each ETF uses.

Distribution review

seekingalpha.com

HDV shows a 5.4% CAGR for its dividend payments over the last five years, much better than SPYD. I didn't calculate how much of the extra CAGR was due to HDV's outsized last payment of $1.05. Seeking Alpha gives HDV a "B+" dividend grade.

SPYD and HDV comparison

Data by YCharts

The above chart shows SPYD with a better return since its start in 2015, but its StdDev is 31% higher, resulting in HDV having superior Sharpe and Sortino ratios. Even though they follow the same strategy, the executions show little overlap in stocks held or weight overlap, only 26%.

etfrc.com

Here you can also see both ETFs are owning stocks in very different sectors. SPYD has more of the traditional high yielding sectors (Real Estate, Financials, Utilities), whereas HDV dominates in HealthCare, Staples, and Energy. These differences show up when comparing the biggest stock weighting differences, also effected by the different weighting rules.

etfrc.com

Since all stocks in SPYD are near 1.6% in weight, that entire list should represent stocks not held by HDV. SPYD does own Exxon (XOM) (at least on 9/30/21), but ETFRC.com doesn't appear to be from the same date based on what I see by HDV's Exxon weight, but it again shows knowing an ETF's weighting rules is critical to its evaluation and comparison to other ETFs.

Portfolio Strategy

With yields and long-term CAGR being similar, each ETF will be attractive to investors with a different outlook as to where certain economic factors behave going forward. Investors betting on a strong economy and maybe minimal inflation, might prefer HDV with its higher exposure to Energy stocks. An expansion of medical benefits would favor HDV also with its higher HealthCare weighting. Investors looking more toward inflation and government deficits might favor SPYD as its two biggest overweights versus HDV and sector weights near the top are Real Estate and Financials. SPYD also has 12% in Energy too. Based on what's coming next, I give both the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and the iShares Core High Dividend ETF Neutral ratings.

Other Choices for dividends

I mentioned that higher yielding equity ETFs are reviewed by various Seeking Alpha Contributors, some very often. I compiled a list of ten that play in this space as any due diligence should cast a wide net.

Ten popular Dividend-focused ETFs Hoya Capital Income Builder

Now one would need to research each one to see if they approve of the investing policy of that ETFs. Based on the wide 5-year returns, there must be a variety of strategies employed, and this is just a subset of this market segment.

Don't let the Dividend tail wag your Investment-income dog!

I have heard that said about taxes where investors hold onto winners only to avoid paying taxes. For this article, the question becomes are equities the best source of income? If you need the income, that means you are not reinvesting the dividends, yet data above and my Not DRIPing High-Yield Securities Is Costly To Your ROI article, indicates that hurts your CAGR. Again, as the data above shows, past decades provided much higher yield from dividends than we see today. It's hard for funds investing in the big Tech companies to yield much as many pay no dividends, others under 1%. The second income source has been a poor substitute since 2008. While fixed income assets can provide higher income, they come with their own set of risks (interest-rate/default).

stlouisfed.org Data by YCharts

As the above chart shows, a strategy that should be considered is reinvesting dividends in a non-focused ETF like SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), and selling shares as income is needed. Depending on your reportable income, this could be the better after-tax strategy too.

Final Note

Both ETFs invest based on their main benchmarking Index. This means rebalancing and reconstituting the ETF when their Index does. SPYD should be doing any required alterations any day; HDV will next do theirs in Mid-March.