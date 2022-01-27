AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) is a company that fits perfectly into any conservative dividend portfolio. The company offers a very modest dividend yield that increases significantly over the years thanks to a very low cash payout ratio. In addition, the company is an aggressive buybacker, which means that the position of holders increases over the years as each share represents an increasingly larger portion of the company, which increases the margin for future dividend raises.

The company's prospects are very good thanks to its high profit margins, its ability to generate vast amounts of cash year after year, and its ability to grow sales without relying on acquisitions. Also, the company operates in a relatively fast-growing market. With all this, and taking into account its more than 125 years of experience, I consider Lennox International to be a company to buy and hold for the long run which is offering us a small window of opportunity to initiate a position due to the current bottlenecks following the reopening of global economies, which created some temporary headwinds that caused a dip in the price of shares.

A brief overview of the company

Lennox International is a leading global provider of climate control solutions that operates in over 112 countries worldwide. The company manufactures and sells a wide range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company was founded in 1895, and its market cap currently stands at ~$10.5 billion.

The company's operations are divided into three business segments. First, the Residential Heating & Cooling segment, which provides ~60% of the company's net sales and manufactures and sells furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies. Second, the Commercial Heating & Cooling segment, which provides ~20% of the company's net sales and manufactures and sells unitary heating and air conditioning equipment, applied systems, controls, installation and service of commercial heating and cooling equipment, and variable refrigerant flow commercial products. Third, the Refrigeration segment, which provides ~15% of the company's sales and manufactures and sells condensing units, unit coolers, fluid coolers, air-cooled condensers, air handlers, process chillers, controls, and compressorized racks.

The HVAC (heating, ventilation, and cooling) services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030 globally, which means the company operates in a relatively fast-growing market.

Currently, shares are trading at $275.15, which represents a 22.25% decline from all-time highs of $353.91 on July 7, 2021. Personally, I see the recent dip as an opportunity to start buying shares of the company due to the temporary nature of the headwinds causing it, but I also believe that due to the ~75.5% rise the stock has had over the last 5 years, investors should consider the not-so-remote possibility that the dip will deepen further in the short to medium term. Therefore, if Lennox International is a company that you would like to add to your portfolio for the reasons that I will explain below, I highly recommend doing it in a very price-sensitive way, this is, averaging down in the event share prices keep declining.

Net sales are very stable

The company's net sales are quite stable and tend to increase over the years, and although they were negatively impacted during the year 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company has managed to achieve pre-pandemic sales in 2021.

In this sense, net sales declined by 8.41% year over year during the first quarter of 2020, and by 14.36% during the second quarter. Still, net sales increased by 2.14% year over year during the third quarter and by 3.28% during the fourth quarter. The year 2021 started with very strong sales performance, with a rise of 28.56% year over year during the first quarter, 31.63% during the second quarter, and 0.46% during the third quarter, sending trailing twelve months' revenues to record highs of $4.14 billion. Production and labor availability issues impacted revenue by $75 million during the third quarter of 2021, and these headwinds could remain for a few more quarters, which is one of the main reasons I believe the stock has recently declined in price.

In October 2020, the company launched the Building Better Air Initiative in order to represent a key player in the COVID-19 control industry, and, in June 2021, the company launched a rooftop building solution with the ability to remove 99% of the virus that causes COVID-19 from the air. In this sense, the company's innovation efforts, which have remained strong during the past decade, will help them from now on to represent a crucial player in the control of risks related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, the PS ratio stands at 2.515, which means the company generates $0.40 in sales for each dollar invested in shares by investors, each year. In this sense, investors are willing to pay much more than in previous years for the company's sales, which has driven the share price to quite high levels. We must take into account that profit margins have also increased during the last 10 years, with which the company's ability to generate cash through its sales has increased. That increase in the PS ratio shows how important is to be very careful when choosing the moment to enter into this investment, and makes averaging down a very valid strategy at this point because although the current optimism could lose even more steam in the short and medium-term, share buybacks will end up limiting the potential downside in the long term due to strong cash flows.

Using 2019 as a reference, ~75% of the company's net sales take place within the United States, whereas ~18% comes from Mexico, ~0.5% from Canada, and ~6.2% from the rest of the world. This means the company has some global diversification but most of its revenues take place in North America.

Margins are very healthy

The company's margins are quite impressive and stable, which allows it to generate high amounts of cash year after year. Over the years, the company has shown that generating positive cash is a recurring part of its operations and something that investors can feel supported by.

In this sense, the company improved trailing twelve months' gross profit margins from ~23% in 2011-2012 to 29% in 2021. EBITDA margins also evolved favorably from ~9% in 2011-2012 to 16.85%. Labor and product availability issues as well as increased transportation costs impacted gross profit margins during the third quarter of 2021, which declined to 27.85%. EBITDA margins remained strong at 16.89% in the same period. Supply chain disruptions, higher material and freight costs, and bottlenecks are expected to continue impacting negatively the company's margins in the coming quarters, but they still remain in a very healthy range that is allowing the company to generate very positive cash inflows.

The company increased the price of its products three times in 2021 to offset inflationary impacts, with an 8% increase in the North American Refrigeration segment being effective from December 2021 and a recent increase of prices in the general European business by 5 to 10%. In the Commercial business, prices increased by 13% since January of 2022 while the Residential business is also expected to increase prices through 2022. These price increases will likely help keep margins at good levels while diluting long-term debt, which will ultimately keep the balance sheet in good shape.

The current debt level is very manageable

The company's debt increased consistently during the past decade as it has returned vast amounts of cash to shareholders through growing dividends and aggressive share repurchases. CAPEX has also increased considerably during the period.

The company's cash on hand dances around the ~$40 million range, which is very low, but the company can afford it as cash from operations is consistently strong. Also, the current annual interest expense of ~$25 million, which has declined due to favorable rates, does not represent any risk for the company as it represents less than 10% of the company's cash from operations.

The company's CAPEX has significantly increased in recent years, which has made it possible to continue growing and improving its margins.

Although CAPEX was reduced during the coronavirus pandemic in order to preserve cash, it seems that the company has once again increased its investment initiatives. In this sense, betting on a growth strategy through efforts to expand the business and improve it from within has proven to be a successful strategy for the company as both margins and revenues have improved in the last decade.

The dividend is safe

The company has increased its dividend at breakneck speed during the last decade. The last dividend increase took place in May 2021 when the company announced a dividend raise of 19% to $0.92 per quarter. This represents a 411% increase from $0.18 in 2011.

The current dividend yield of ~1.28% is at historical lows due to the company's enormous capacity to cover it with ease despite recent raises.

Nevertheless, to this dividend yield, investors should add the company's aggressive stock repurchase programs carried out. Next, I will calculate the dividend payout ratio taking cash from operations as a reference in order to check its ability to cover the dividend and interest expenses with cash generated through actual operations.

Year 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Cash from operating activities (in millions) $221.4 $210.3 $184.8 $353.6 $373.9 $325.1 $495.5 $396.1 $612.4 Cash dividends paid (in millions) $47.6 $34.0 $52.6 $59.3 $69.0 $79.7 $93.9 $110.5 $118.1 Net interest expense (in millions) $17.1 $14.5 $17.2 $23.6 $27.0 $30.6 $38.3 $47.5 $28.3 Cash payout ratio 29.22% 23.06% 37.77% 23.44% 25.68% 33.93% 26.68% 39.89% 23.91%

The company has managed to historically cover both dividend and interest expenses with less than 40% of cash from operations, which shows that management is quite conservative when it comes to distributing dividends and borrowing cash. In this regard, share buybacks give the management more room for maneuver because it does not need to commit to carrying them out. If the cash generated in a given year is weak, the management can limit itself to paying the dividend and postpone share buybacks or slow down their pace.

During the last quarter, cash from operations was $221.8 million despite a $75 million impact in gross profit margins due to the current headwinds. Declining receivables of $111.9 million helped to this strong cash generation, but inventories also increased by $27.2 million during the quarter to $461.0 million. On a trailing twelve months basis, cash from operations of $562.5 million is more than enough to cover the annual dividend and interest expenses of ~$165 million.

Share buybacks grow investors' positions

Since 2007 the company has adopted an aggressive share buyback strategy to reward its shareholders. In this sense, every year and whenever circumstances allow it, the company buys part of its own shares and removes them from the market, which means that each remaining share represents a larger portion of the company, thus improving per-share metrics even if the company's performance does not improve.

The company has managed to decrease the number of shares outstanding from 53,720,904 in February 2011 to 37,733,565 in February 2021. This represents a decline of 29.75% or ~3% on an annual basis. Adding dividends to the equation, investors receive, on average, a slightly over 4% annual yield with dividends and buybacks, which is quite acceptable considering the company's long record of success.

Risks worth mentioning

We must bear in mind that the global economy is at a very delicate moment. We are witnessing a context marked by the shortage of labor, materials, and high commodity and freight costs, which is limiting the company's volumes and profit margins. Although these represent headwinds of limited duration, it is to be expected that the company's operations, and thus the share price, will face periods of high volatility in the short and medium-term. Therefore, it is very important to assess the possibility of averaging down from here.

Another of the risks that I would like to mention has to do with the geographical diversification of the company's sales. In 2019, only ~6.2% of sales occurred outside of North America. This carries a significant risk that sales will suffer significantly if North American markets show weaknesses for a relatively long period of time in the future.

Also, the company's net debt has steadily increased over the years, which has led to an increase in the interest costs of the debt. Although favorable rates helped the company to decrease interest expenses recently, if the company continues to reward shareholders at the same level as now, interest expenses will continue to rise again due to a further increase in said debt if cash from operations shows weaknesses. For this reason, and although the level of debt is not yet significant, I think the management should consider slowing down buybacks until paying down some debt since repurchasing shares through the acquisition of debt rarely represents a good strategy for the shareholder in the long term.

Conclusion

Lennox International is a company that you can buy and hold for the long term while sleeping peacefully at night. The company generates vast amounts of cash every year and has managed to increase sales and margins through relatively high CAPEX. Its dividend yield is relatively low, although this is due to the fact that the management prefers to employ a large amount of the cash it generates to buy back shares so that each remaining share represents a growing portion of the company. Also, the company's debt level is very conservative as interest expenses represent a very low expense in relation to the cash generated through their operations. Temporary headwinds related to labor and material shortages as well as increased freight costs caused a drop in the share price, which represents a good opportunity for investors with a long-term horizon. For all these reasons, and considering the company operates in an industry expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% until 2030, I consider Lennox International to be a company that you can buy at this price and let run, but it would be a wise strategy to save a bullet in case the price offers us the opportunity to add more shares to our position at a lower price due to recent volatility, that is, to average down from here.