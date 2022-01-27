Bill Pugliano/Getty Images News

In this article, I will explore why Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) shares have declined 80% since 2018, whether it is justified and what should be a fair price for the stock. TEN designs manufacture and markets car products for OEM and aftermarket customers. TEN operates via four business groups, Powertrain (22% of revenues), Clean Air (22% of revenues), Motorparts 18% of revenues) and Performance solutions (16% of revenues).

Source: Ycharts

TEN's bad luck started even before the COVID pandemic. After the acquisition of Federal-Mogul in 2018 for $5.4B, TEN intended to separate the company into 2 separate entities in the second half of 2019, one for the aftermarket and ride performance and the second focused on powertrain. However, the impact of the trade war with China and declining light-vehicle production pushed the separation for mid-2020. At the start of 2018, TEN's shares were trading above $60 but with the trade war with China, the weak sales of Ford (F), disappointing EBITDA margin guidance and postponement of the separation of the business the stock traded down to $13 by the end of 2019.

To rub salt into the wound, the stock traded below $3 with the outbreak of COVID. The separation was postponed again but this time they are also considering the sale of one or more business units. Since the dip, the stock has recovered some ground but the shortage of chips is still depressing the stock price. Except for Magna International (MGA), the main stocks in the sector saw their share prices impacted by the same issues.

Ycharts

The chip shortage

We may not realize it, but we are very dependent on chips, they are everywhere from computers, smartphones and smart home devices just to name a few. The pandemic caused a disruption in the supply chain by limiting supply and increasing demand for those chips.

Most chip manufacturers are located in Asia and since Asia was the first region to go on lockdown, those plants stopped producing chips while the demand was still there. On the demand side, as people stayed home, demand for some products containing chips increased such as laptops for children that started attending school online.

The lockdown had an immediate effect on sales of vehicles which led automakers and suppliers to get out of their long-term chip contracts. As a result, chip manufacturers reallocated those chips to electro domestics and placed the automakers and suppliers down on the priority list.

Increasing supply takes time as building a new chip factory takes around 3 years. Companies have already announced plans for new factories but these should be ready in 2024. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) is building a factory in Arizona, Intel (INTC) will be building a factory in Greater Columbus and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) is building a factory in Texas.

As the chips shortage won't be resolved until 2024, TEN's management is focusing on three initiatives to protect margins and conserve cash. They launched a program, Accelerate+, with a target of saving 265MM annually. They plan to conserve cash by maintaining capex below 500MM annually in the medium term and optimizing working capital.

Valuation

Assuming a cost of capital of 8.9%, the fair share price would be $24.The main assumptions are as follows:

Recovery of revenues by 2024 when the chip shortage should be resolved.

Margin improvement in the medium term thanks to the Accelerate+ Program and a further improvement in the long-term margin back to historical levels.

Capex below 500M in the medium term but in the longer term, it will increase to 700M annually to adapt to new EV demand.

Author estimates

If we look at the EV/EBITDA multiple, the stock is trading close to its historical low. The main reason is the high leverage of the company. While the leverage declined from 4.3x in FY2020 to 3.2x in 3Q21, it is still higher than the 1.5x-2.0x target by management.

Ycharts

From a cash flow perspective, TEN should not have an issue paying the 1.2B due in 2023, however, it might need to tap into the 1.5B revolving facility to pay a portion of the 1.6B due in 2025.

Company presentation

Cash Flow Forecast

Author estimates

Author estimates

Once the concerns about leverage and the chip shortage are resolved, the shares should trade closer to their historical and industry average of 6.4x. Based on 2022 EBITDA and a 6.4x multiple, the shares could be worth $29.

Ycharts

Conclusion

TEN has had bad news one after the next since 2018 ranging from the trade war with China, a faster than expected decline in light-vehicle production, the COVID pandemic and the current chip shortage. However, the company has initiatives to endure while the chip shortage is resolved. A cash flow analysis suggests that TEN shouldn't have problems paying the debt principals due in 2023 and 2025 as it has access to a 1.5B revolving facility.

Once those issues are resolved, I see the shares returning to the $24-$29 range.