Tenneco: Market Is Over Castigating Share Price Due To Leverage And Chip Shortage

Jan. 27, 2022 8:50 AM ETTenneco Inc. (TEN)6 Comments3 Likes
Investing on the Spectrum profile picture
Investing on the Spectrum
1.05K Followers

Summary

  • TEN suffered from bad events after bad events since 2018 losing 80% of its market cap.
  • The chip shortage should be resolved by 2024, in the meantime, management has a plan to improve margins and conserve cash.
  • TEN should not have problems paying the 2023 and 2025 debt principals thanks to its cash balance, cash flow generation and 1.5B USD revolving credit facility.
  • I see the shares returning to 6.4x EV/EBITDA, its historical average and the peer average.

General Motors Make A Powertrain Announcement At Flint Factory

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images News

In this article, I will explore why Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) shares have declined 80% since 2018, whether it is justified and what should be a fair price for the stock. TEN designs manufacture and markets car products for OEM and aftermarket customers. TEN operates via four business groups, Powertrain (22% of revenues), Clean Air (22% of revenues), Motorparts 18% of revenues) and Performance solutions (16% of revenues).

TEN share price

Source: Ycharts

TEN's bad luck started even before the COVID pandemic. After the acquisition of Federal-Mogul in 2018 for $5.4B, TEN intended to separate the company into 2 separate entities in the second half of 2019, one for the aftermarket and ride performance and the second focused on powertrain. However, the impact of the trade war with China and declining light-vehicle production pushed the separation for mid-2020. At the start of 2018, TEN's shares were trading above $60 but with the trade war with China, the weak sales of Ford (F), disappointing EBITDA margin guidance and postponement of the separation of the business the stock traded down to $13 by the end of 2019.

To rub salt into the wound, the stock traded below $3 with the outbreak of COVID. The separation was postponed again but this time they are also considering the sale of one or more business units. Since the dip, the stock has recovered some ground but the shortage of chips is still depressing the stock price. Except for Magna International (MGA), the main stocks in the sector saw their share prices impacted by the same issues.

Tenneco vs peers price

Ycharts

The chip shortage

We may not realize it, but we are very dependent on chips, they are everywhere from computers, smartphones and smart home devices just to name a few. The pandemic caused a disruption in the supply chain by limiting supply and increasing demand for those chips.

Most chip manufacturers are located in Asia and since Asia was the first region to go on lockdown, those plants stopped producing chips while the demand was still there. On the demand side, as people stayed home, demand for some products containing chips increased such as laptops for children that started attending school online.

The lockdown had an immediate effect on sales of vehicles which led automakers and suppliers to get out of their long-term chip contracts. As a result, chip manufacturers reallocated those chips to electro domestics and placed the automakers and suppliers down on the priority list.

Increasing supply takes time as building a new chip factory takes around 3 years. Companies have already announced plans for new factories but these should be ready in 2024. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) is building a factory in Arizona, Intel (INTC) will be building a factory in Greater Columbus and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) is building a factory in Texas.

As the chips shortage won't be resolved until 2024, TEN's management is focusing on three initiatives to protect margins and conserve cash. They launched a program, Accelerate+, with a target of saving 265MM annually. They plan to conserve cash by maintaining capex below 500MM annually in the medium term and optimizing working capital.

Valuation

Assuming a cost of capital of 8.9%, the fair share price would be $24.The main assumptions are as follows:

  • Recovery of revenues by 2024 when the chip shortage should be resolved.

  • Margin improvement in the medium term thanks to the Accelerate+ Program and a further improvement in the long-term margin back to historical levels.

  • Capex below 500M in the medium term but in the longer term, it will increase to 700M annually to adapt to new EV demand.

Tenneco DCF model

Author estimates

If we look at the EV/EBITDA multiple, the stock is trading close to its historical low. The main reason is the high leverage of the company. While the leverage declined from 4.3x in FY2020 to 3.2x in 3Q21, it is still higher than the 1.5x-2.0x target by management.

Tenneco EV EBITDA multiple

Ycharts

From a cash flow perspective, TEN should not have an issue paying the 1.2B due in 2023, however, it might need to tap into the 1.5B revolving facility to pay a portion of the 1.6B due in 2025.

Tenneco Debt maturity

Company presentation

Cash Flow Forecast

Tenneco cash flow forecast

Author estimates

Author estimates

Once the concerns about leverage and the chip shortage are resolved, the shares should trade closer to their historical and industry average of 6.4x. Based on 2022 EBITDA and a 6.4x multiple, the shares could be worth $29.

TEN stock EV EBITDA multiple

Ycharts

Conclusion

TEN has had bad news one after the next since 2018 ranging from the trade war with China, a faster than expected decline in light-vehicle production, the COVID pandemic and the current chip shortage. However, the company has initiatives to endure while the chip shortage is resolved. A cash flow analysis suggests that TEN shouldn't have problems paying the debt principals due in 2023 and 2025 as it has access to a 1.5B revolving facility.

Once those issues are resolved, I see the shares returning to the $24-$29 range.

This article was written by

Investing on the Spectrum profile picture
Investing on the Spectrum
1.05K Followers
"Price is what you pay, value is what you get"Here is my advice:1. Save 10% of whatever you make, no matter how insignificant it can be. As a young engineer, I saved 10% of my income no matter if it was $10 or $1,000. PAYING YOURSELF is the best piece of advice you can give anyone. I recommend the book 'The Richest Man in Babylon', it is a bit repetitive but entertaining and gets the point across.2. Invest in your competitive advantage. If you are an oil veteran, you should be investing in E&P companies and not in biotech start-ups. If you want to diversify, pay someone to give you advice on other sectors or buy ETFs with the right exposure. As for me, I graduated very young and worked in transportation and consumers as an engineer. Post-MBA I worked for one of the largest hedge funds covering sectors such as natural resources (including oil & gas), TMT, consumers, industrials and transportation. After that, I was a finance executive for Fortune 500 companies leaders in the consumers and TMT sectors. So you will never see me investing in financials, education or healthcare. I get exposure to those sectors via ETFs and professionals I trust.3. Don't trade but rather invest. Once I left the hedge fund world, I started an asset management firm for family, friends and HNWI. I was able to manage this fund while having extremely demanding roles by investing in the long term. When I buy a company, I just sell if my investment thesis is not valid anymore. Thus, I would just dedicate my Saturdays to reviewing my portfolio and exploring new opportunities. 4. Do what you love, not what makes the most money. You may leave money on the table in short term, but you will be happier in the long term even if you make less money overall.In my spare time, I like reading, rowing and enjoying life.
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TEN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

6 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.