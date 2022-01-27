spooh/E+ via Getty Images

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is one of the largest midstream partnerships in the United States. The midstream sector as a whole has certainly been an interesting one to watch over the past few years. The sector as a whole took a beating in 2020 following the coronavirus-driven collapse of crude oil prices, although the cash flows of most of these companies held up just fine. The sector has since rebounded now that crude oil prices are sitting at a five-year high, although Enterprise Products Partners is only up 15.00% over the past year, which is nowhere near as large of a gain as what some of its peers have delivered. The primary reason to buy the company is because of the distribution that it pays out though, and at a 7.69% yield, the company certainly delivers in this respect. There are reasons to expect that the company's distribution will increase over the coming years as well so the company might be worth considering for a position in your portfolio.

About Enterprise Products Partners

As stated in the introduction, Enterprise Products Partners is one of the largest midstream partnerships in the United States. The company boasts 50,000 miles of pipelines, 260 million barrels of liquids, fourteen billion cubic feet of natural gas storage, along with a number of processing facilities and deepwater shipping docks. The company's infrastructure stretches all across the central and eastern parts of the country:

EPD Investor Presentation

One of the first things that we notice here is that Enterprise Products Partners has exposure to most of the major basins in which hydrocarbons are produced. This is quite nice because each of these basins has different fundamental dynamics. For example, some regions such as the Permian Basin are targeted by upstream producers that are looking to produce crude oil while others like the Marcellus shale are primarily targeted by natural gas producers. Thus, the company's presence in several different basins provides it with a great deal of diversity as it has exposure to several different products and economies. We saw the importance of this back in 2020 as the price and demand for crude oil and refined products declined much more steeply than that for natural gas. This is the reason why the production in the Marcellus held up much better than that of the Permian. Thus, the fact that Enterprise Products Partners has exposure to several different hydrocarbon products helped it weather through those highly challenging industry conditions much better than a company that is exclusively focused on crude oil and refined products like NuStar Energy (NS).

Midstream companies like Enterprise Products Partners typically see their unit prices decline dramatically when crude oil prices do. However, these companies are not particularly affected by fluctuations in energy prices. This is due to the business model that they use. Basically, these companies enter into long-term contracts with other companies that need transportation for their resources. The customer then pays the midstream company a fee that is dependent on the volume of resources that are sent through the midstream infrastructure and not on their value. This provides a great deal of insulation against fluctuations in energy prices since the volume-based fee does not change with resource prices. At this point, there may be some readers that correctly point out that upstream producers tend to throttle back production whenever energy prices decline. Naturally, lower production would mean that fewer resources need to be transported to the market, which would result in a decline in midstream revenues. Fortunately, Enterprise Products Partners has a way to protect itself against this. The contracts that the company has with its customers contain what are known as minimum volume commitments, which specify a certain minimum quantity of resources that the customer has to send through the midstream infrastructure or pay for anyway. This model overall gives Enterprise Products Partners remarkably stable finances. We can see this by looking at the company's gross profits:

Seeking Alpha

As we can clearly see, the price crash in 2020, which was most severe during the second quarter of 2020, had only a very minimal impact on the company's profits. This stability is exactly the kind of thing that we like to see from an income investment because it makes it easier for it to maintain the distribution than would a company with more volatile finances. Of course, the contracts that Enterprise Products Partners has with its customers do not mean very much of the counterparty cannot honor them. Thus, we want to look at the balance sheets of Enterprise Products Partners' customers as part of our analysis. Here is a summary:

EPD Investor Presentation

As we can see, fully 81% of Enterprise Products Partners' gross margin (a metric that is similar to gross profit) comes from companies that either have an investment-grade credit rating or a letter of credit that is guaranteed by a bank. This is nice to see because it minimizes the risk that the customer will default on its obligations to Enterprise Products Partners. An investment-grade company typically has a strong enough balance sheet to weather through difficult economic conditions without the need to default on its obligations. In addition, an investment-grade company typically has a vested interest in protecting its reputation as a reliable counterparty to do business with so it will likely do everything in its power to honor its obligations under its contract with Enterprise Products Partners during difficult times. A company with a letter of credit is also highly unlikely to default on its obligations with Enterprise Products Partners since the letter of credit is a guarantee that the bank will pay Enterprise Products Partners if the counterparty is unable to honor the contract. Thus, investors should be able to take comfort in the fact that such a high percentage of the company's gross margin is essentially guaranteed.

One thing that we have been seeing lately in the American energy space is upstream companies expressing a willingness to allow production to begin to drop off so that the company can concentrate on boosting its free cash flow. I discussed this in a recent article. Unfortunately, this likely means that the era of fossil fuel production growth is over. This has thus forced many midstream companies to re-evaluate their own growth plans since there is no point in spending substantial amounts of money to construct infrastructure that nobody wants to use. Fortunately, though, Enterprise Products Partners does still have some growth potential. We can see this in the fact that the company currently has $2.9 billion worth of projects under construction that are expected to come online between now and the middle of 2023:

EPD Investor Presentation

The nice thing about these projects is that Enterprise Products Partners has already secured contracts for their use. As such, we can be assured that each of them will be contributing positively as they come online, which will continue the growth that the company generated from the projects that came online throughout the first three quarters of 2021 (also shown above). We can be assured that these projects will actually result in growth since the company already has the contracts in place and it would not be spending the money to construct these projects if they did not have a positive return.

The cash flow growth that Enterprise Products Partners should experience as these projects come online will allow the company to boost its distribution. It will likely do this given its history as the company has increased its distribution on an annual basis for the past 23 years, although admittedly it has not always translated into an increase in the per unit distribution:

EPD Investor Presentation

We can see that not even the steep crude price declines in 2014 and 2020 were able to prevent the company from increasing its distribution. This is something that we very much like to see, particularly in today's inflationary environment. This is because the distribution growth should cause the income that an investor receives from the position to increase, which will help maintain the purchasing power of this income during a time when the price of everything is increasing. This is therefore much better than a company that only maintains a static distribution.

Fundamentals Of Crude Oil And Natural Gas

Contrary to statements by politicians and the media, the fundamentals for fossil fuels are quite positive. This is especially true for natural gas, which is expected to see tremendous demand growth going forward. According to the International Energy Agency, the global demand for crude oil will increase by 7% and the global demand for natural gas will increase by an impressive 29% over the next two decades:

Pembina Pipeline/Data from IEA 2021 World Energy Outlook

Surprisingly, this demand growth is being driven by global concerns about climate change. These concerns have induced governments all over the world to enact a variety of incentives and mandates that are intended to reduce the carbon emissions of their respective nations. One of the most common of these policies is to encourage utilities to retire old coal-fired power plants, which are then replaced with natural gas turbines. This is because natural gas burns much cleaner than other fossil fuels and is more reliable than renewables given today's technology. This is why natural gas is often called a "transitional fuel" since it provides a way to reduce carbon emissions and maintain the stability and reliability that is expected from a modern electric grid while we wait for renewable technology to catch up.

The case for forward crude oil demand growth may be somewhat harder to understand, particularly for people in developed countries given the push to reduce its consumption. The story makes more sense when we look at the various emerging markets around the world, though. These nations are expected to experience tremendous economic growth over the period, which will naturally have the effect of lifting the citizens of these nations out of poverty and putting them firmly into the middle class. As these people become wealthier, they will begin to desire a lifestyle that is closer to what their counterparts in the Western nations enjoy than what they have now. This will require growing energy consumption, including energy derived from crude oil. As the population of these nations is larger than that of the developed nations, the growing consumption in these countries will more than offset the stagnant-to-declining crude oil demand in the emerging markets.

The United States is one of the only regions in the world that has the ability to significantly increase its production of crude oil and natural gas due to the wealth of regions like the Permian Basin and the Marcellus shale. As we have already discussed though, upstream producers have already stated that they do not intend to grow production, at least not in the near term. This points to the likelihood of rising energy prices going forward due to the economic law of supply and demand. It is certainly possible that if prices rise enough then upstream companies will begin to grow production in order to take advantage of the pricing strength but that is by no means guaranteed. While this may admittedly reduce Enterprise Products Partners' growth potential compared to what it had pre-pandemic, the company should still be able to generate some growth by raising the prices that it charges its customers under the contracts.

Financial Considerations

It is always important to examine the way by which a company finances itself before making an investment in the company. This is because debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity because debt must be repaid at maturity. This could prove difficult to accomplish if the market is not particularly friendly to a rollover for whatever reason. In addition, the company must make regular payments on its debt in order to remain solvent. Thus, if the company has too much debt then these mandatory payments could push it into financial distress should some event cause its cash flows to decline. Although midstream companies typically enjoy remarkably stable cash flows, bankruptcies are certainly not unheard of in the sector.

One metric that we can use to evaluate a company's financial structure is the net debt-to-equity ratio. This tells us the degree to which a company is financing its operations with debt as opposed to wholly-owned funds. The ratio also tells us how well the company's equity will cover its debts in a bankruptcy or liquidation scenario, which is arguably more important. As of September 30, 2021, Enterprise Products Partners had $27.6977 billion in net debt compared to $26.0339 billion in partners' equity. This gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. This is above the 1.0 maximum that I typically like to see but admittedly it is not very much above it, which is nice to see. The company has also steadily reduced its net debt over the course of this year, which is also nice to see:

Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Net Debt (at end of quarter) 27,697.7 28,484.3 28,774.3

(all figures in millions of U.S. dollars)

The company's ability to carry its debt is overall more important than the actual financial structure. The usual way that we analyze this is by looking at the company's leverage ratio, which is also known as the net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio. This ratio tells us how long (in years) it would take the company to completely pay off its debt if it were to devote all of its pre-tax cash flow to that task. In the third quarter of 2021, Enterprise Products Partners had an adjusted EBITDA of $2.0153 billion, which works out to $8.0612 billion annualized. That gives the company a leverage ratio of 3.44x. Analysts generally consider anything below 5.0x to be reasonable but I am more conservative and like to see this ratio below 4.0x to add a margin of safety to the position. As we can see, Enterprise Products Partners easily passes this test. Therefore, there does not appear to be any reason for us to worry about the company's debt load.

Distribution Analysis

As stated in the introduction, one of the biggest reasons why investors purchase units in midstream partnerships like Enterprise Products Partners is the outsized yields that they tend to possess. Enterprise Products Partners is certainly no exception to this as the units yield 7.69% at the current price. As already mentioned too, the company has a history of steadily raising its distribution over time:

Seeking Alpha

As is always the case though, it is critical that we ensure that the company can actually afford the distribution that it pays out. After all, we do not want it to be forced to reverse course and reduce the distribution. That scenario would both reduce our income and likely cause the unit price to decline.

The usual way that we judge a midstream company's ability to pay its distribution is by looking at a metric known as the distributable cash flow. This is a non-GAAP measure that theoretically tells us the amount of cash that was generated by the company's ordinary operations that is available to be distributed to the limited partners. In the third quarter of 2021, Enterprise Products Partners had a distributable cash flow of $1.6132 billion, which was enough to cover the distribution 1.6x over. Analysts generally consider any ratio over 1.2x to be reasonable and sustainable. I am once again more conservative and like to see this ratio over 1.3x in order to feel comfortable with the distribution's sustainability. As we can see, Enterprise Products Partners meets both requirements so it does appear that the company can probably maintain the distribution going forward.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enterprise Products Partners certainly has a great deal to offer an income-focused investor, even with the changes that the industry has been going through over the past several months. The company boasts a very strong balance sheet coupled with sufficient cash flow to more than ensure that the distribution is sustainable. When we consider that the company still has some growth prospects, it almost certainly deserves a place in the portfolio of any income investor.