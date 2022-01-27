My Best Dividend Aristocrats For February 2022

RomoloTavani/iStock via Getty Images

2021 Review

December was a strong month for the stock market and dividend aristocrats partook in the spoils, NOBL picked up 6.54% to finish the year with its second best annual return since inception. The popular dividend aristocrat fund has been around for 98 full calendar months, achieving an annualized return of 12.92% during this period of time. January historically has been the worst month for the aristocrats with the NOBL fund on average losing 0.57%, over the past 8 years. 2022 may prove to be a worse than average start for the aristocrats as NOBL is already down more than 5% with a few trading days left in the month.

A total of 28 individual dividend aristocrats finished 2021 with total returns in excess of 30%. Here are the best performing aristocrats in 2021.

Nucor (NUE) +118.42%

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) +65.93%

West Pharma (WST) +65.88%

Lowe's (LOW) +63.35%

Albemarle (ALB) +59.76%

A. O. Smith (AOS) +59.12%

Exxon (XOM) +57.68%

Essex Property Trust (ESS) +52.35%

Chevron (CVX) +46.34%

Dover (DOV) +45.71%

Sherwin-Williams (SHW) +44.88%

S&P Global (SPGI) +44.66%

People's United (PBCT) +44.20%

General Dynamics (GD) +43.74%

Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) +43.37%

ADP (ADP) +42.58%

Expeditors Int'l (EXPD) +42.53%

Pentair (PNR) +39.24%

Franklin Resources (BEN) +38.92%

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) +37.34%

Walgreens (WBA) +35.83%

T. Rowe Price (TROW) +34.87%

Aflac (AFL) +34.55%

Linde plc (LIN) +33.37%

Cincinnati Financial (CINF) +33.27%

Target (TGT) +32.91%

AbbVie (ABBV) +32.40%

Abbott Labs (ABT) +30.55%

The S&P 500 total return for 2021 was 29.58%, so while the aristocrats enjoyed a solid year, they trailed the broad US market by nearly 5%. The dividend aristocrats are not known to consistently beat the S&P 500 index, in fact, the dividend aristocrat index underperformed the S&P 500 index for 6 out of the last 7 full calendar years.

However, if you look further back in history, the dividend aristocrat index is outperforming the S&P 500 index by about 1.75% per year between 1990 and 2020. A significant portion of this long-term outperformance is attributable to the dot com bubble and the financial crisis as well as the immediate years following each market crash. This pattern was broken with the 2020 market crash, perhaps the much shorter duration of the crash and recovery are the reason. The dot com bubble and the financial crisis both extended for multiple years while the 2020 market crash was fully recovered in a matter of months.

Even though the dividend aristocrats have trailed the S&P for the better part of the last 7 years, long-term investors can rest assured that based on history, over a much longer time period, the dividend aristocrats can hold their own. There are currently 65 companies in the dividend aristocrat index but strong historical returns for the index can be attributed to only a handful of them. As an investor, I am always curious how to identify these drivers of outperformance. I want to present 3 strategies that theoretically could identify winning companies and outperform the dividend aristocrat index.

Before I dive in, the dividend aristocrat list was updated in January with the removal of Leggett & Platt (LEG). The company was removed from the S&P 500 index and as a result can no longer be a dividend aristocrat. Additionally, AT&T (T) is set to cut its dividend this year and as a result will be removed from the list as well. As of right now, the stock remains part of NOBL's holdings and will continue to appear in my analysis until its removal from the ETF.

Valuation

Strategy number 1 is a focus on valuation and more specifically to target the most undervalued dividend aristocrats. In theory, this would be a long-term strategy since it may take a while for undervalued stocks to return to fair valuation. My preferred method for valuation is dividend yield theory, mainly for its simplicity. Unlike other valuation methods, dividend yield theory does not require making assumptions aside from assuming that a given stock will revert back to its long-term trailing dividend yield.

Selecting the 10 most undervalued dividend aristocrats each month and adopting a buy and hold investing approach can lead to long-term outperformance when the targeted stocks return to fair valuation. It may take a few months or even years to see if this strategy actually pays off. I would predict that it will underperform NOBL for the first few months while we wait for bargain stocks to return to fair value.

Aug 21 0.49% 1.87% Sep 21 -2.78% -5.69% Oct 21 3.76% 5.95% Nov 21 -1.68% -1.76% Dec 21 11.21% 6.54% 2021 Partial 10.83% 6.54% Alpha 4.30%

The most undervalued strategy finished December with a phenomenal return of 11.21%, outpacing NOBL by 4.67%. Following this great month the strategy moves 4.3% ahead of NOBL. This is still a long-term strategy with full benefits expected down the road.

The strategy is performing exceptionally well in January with a gain of 0.06% through January 25th. This places the strategy 5.26% ahead of NOBL for the month. Inclusive of the partial January performance the most undervalued strategy is now 9.90% ahead of NOBL since inception.

The 10 most undervalued dividend aristocrats for February include two changes from the January selections. Amcor (AMCR) and Leggett & Platt are replaced by Cardinal Health (CAH) and 3M (MMM). The table below shows potential undervaluation (column Valuation) for each of the 10 chosen aristocrats for February. The data is from January 26th so the current dividend yield may differ slightly from the stated yield.

Undervalued Dividend Aristocrats Created by Author

Expected Growth

Strategy number 2 is a focus on dividend aristocrats that are expected to have the highest expected growth rates. Historically, there has been a correlation between earnings per share growth and share price appreciation. Companies that have grown their earnings faster have also seen higher total returns. One way to gauge how fast earnings for a company will grow is to leverage analyst forecasts. For this strategy, I decided to use five-year EPS growth forecasts combined with current valuation to identify the 10 best aristocrats poised for the fastest growth.

Month Top 10 Ex Grow NOBL Aug 21 5.12% 1.87% Sep 21 -4.37% -5.69% Oct 21 6.13% 5.95% Nov 21 -2.31% -1.76% Dec 21 8.27% 6.54% 2021 Partial 12.84% 6.54% Alpha 6.30%

Strategy number 2 finished December with a return of 8.27%, adding 1.73% of alpha to its lead over NOBL. With the additional alpha from December the strategy is now 6.3% ahead of NOBL during the past 5 months.

The strategy is not performing well in January with a loss of 5.58% through January 26th, trailing NOBL by 0.37% for the month. Inclusive of the January performance the lead over NOBL shrinks to 5.55% since inception.

The 10 dividend aristocrats poised for the highest expected growth for February include three changes from the January selections. IBM (IBM), Linde plc and Medtronic (MDT) are replaced by Albemarle, PPG Industries (PPG) and AT&T. The table below shows the expected growth rate (column EPS + Valuation) for each of the 10 chosen aristocrats for February. The data is from January 26th so the current dividend yield may differ slightly from the stated yield.

High Growth Dividend Aristocrats Created by Author

Undervaluation and Growth

Strategy 3 is a blend of the first two strategies with a focus on the fastest expected growth but applied only to undervalued aristocrats. A blend of undervaluation and expected growth could narrow down the best companies between the two strategies. The most undervalued aristocrats may not necessarily be poised for the fastest growth. Additionally targeting only undervalued aristocrats can offer a margin of safety in that securities are purchased for fair or better prices.

Month Blended NOBL Aug 21 2.64% 1.87% Sep 21 -3.40% -5.69% Oct 21 4.76% 5.95% Nov 21 -2.08% -1.76% Dec 21 10.18% 6.54% 2021 Partial 12.05% 6.54% Alpha 5.52%

The blended strategy finished December with a strong return of 10.18% picking up 3.64% of alpha over NOBL. Since inception the blended strategy is outpacing NOBL by 5.52%.

The strategy is performing well in January with a loss of 1.19% through January 25th. This places the strategy 4.01% ahead of NOBL for the month. Inclusive of the partial January performance the blended strategy is now 9.72% ahead of NOBL since inception.

The 10 chosen aristocrats selected for the blended strategy for February include seven changes from the January selections. Amcor, Atmos Energy (ATO), Becton Dickinson (BDX), General Dynamics (GD), Hormel (HRL), IBM and Sysco (SYY) are replaced by Cardinal Health, Cintas (CTAS), Ecolab (ECL), Roper Technologies (ROP), Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), AT&T and T. Rowe Price Group. The table below shows potential undervaluation (column Valuation) and the expected growth rate (column EPS + Valuation) for each of the 10 chosen aristocrats for February. The data is from January 26th so the current dividend yield may differ slightly from the stated yield.

Dividend Aristocrats Created by Author

Performance Review

I started tracking these 3 simple strategies in August of 2021. During the 5 months left in the year, each strategy has offered a good amount of alpha over NOBL. The best strategy during this time period was the expected growth strategy that generated 6.3% of alpha. The blended strategy finished in a close second place with 5.52% of alpha and the most undervalued strategy trailed with 4.3% of alpha.

Thus far, January's returns are pointing to even higher outperformance for the most undervalued and blended strategies while the expected growth strategy will trim some of its lead.

A buy-and-hold approach for all 3 strategies outperformed NOBL in December with the blended portfolio performing the best. The blended portfolio picked up 10.07% in December, the most undervalued portfolio added 9.78% and the expected growth portfolio finished the month with a gain of 7.09%. The buy-and-hold portfolios are performing worse than the individual monthly selections but they are still generating alpha over NOBL. The expected growth buy-and-hold portfolio is performing the best with 5.08% of alpha through month end December. The blended buy-and-hold portfolio is generating 2.65% of alpha and the most undervalued buy-and-hold portfolio is generating 1.93% of alpha.

I think that each of the buy-and-hold portfolios also has a very good chance to offer alpha over NOBL in the long run. A buy-and-hold investing approach is one of the easiest strategies to adopt and also very tax-friendly. Dividend aristocrats are great quality companies so it would make sense that you hold onto them for a very long period of time. I personally prefer and utilize a buy-and-hold approach in my own portfolios.

Type Top 10 Under Top 10 Ex Grow Blended NOBL Individual 10.83% 12.84% 12.05% 6.54% Buy-and-Hold 8.46% 11.62% 9.18% 6.54% O/U -2.37% -1.22% -2.87% 0.00%

Final Thoughts

I personally believe each of the 3 strategies outlined above theoretically can beat the dividend aristocrat index over a longer period of time. Investors should keep in mind that selecting individual stocks carries more risk than investing in an index. The simplest and possibly the safest way to invest in the dividend aristocrats is to purchase shares of NOBL. The fund finished 2021 with a fantastic return and has had an annualized rate of return of 12.92% since inception.

The dividend aristocrat data in the images of this article came from my live Google sheet that tracks all of the current dividend aristocrats. Because this data is updated continuously throughout the day, you may notice slightly different data for the same company across the images.