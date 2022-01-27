alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

My previous article on Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP), entitled Capital Product Partners: Positive Momentum Set To Continue, was published on 15 August 2021 (price at publication $11.46). Since then, the units have returned almost 35% versus a negative return for the S&P 500. The good news is that the positive momentum is here to stay for the foreseeable future and CPLP remains cheap.

CPLP recently completed a substantial investment program, amounting to more than $1.2 billion (around 4 times greater than the current market cap!), in 6 latest generation LNG carriers with long term employment in place (2 delivered in Q3 2021 and 4 in Q4 2021). As the CEO noted:

We believe that this transaction is highly transformative for the Partnership across all metrics and positions us firmly in the LNG market.

I couldn't agree more with him. This transaction is indeed a game changer for the partnership that will materially boost per unit metrics (highly accretive on distributable cash flow per unit) and will eventually help rerate the units. Specifically:

Contracted revenue will increase from $462 currently to $1.27 billion pro forma, a 177% increase

Remaining charter duration will increase from 3.7 years currently to 5.1 years

Average fleet age will decrease 28%, from 10.8 years currently to 7.8 years pro forma

The fleet value will increase to $1.8 billion from $593 million currently, a 206% increase

It is worth noting that even without the aforementioned 6 LNG vessels, CPLP is trading at very attractive valuations. For instance, the annual EBITDA run rate exceeds $100 million, which compares favorably to CPLP's market cap of just ~$300 million, and the common unit distribution coverage remains at sky-high levels, exceeding 5.5x. To put it simply, there is tons of room to grow distributions. Now when we include the additional incremental cash flows that will be contributed from the 6 LNG carriers, all key metrics (EBITDA, operating surplus, distribution coverage, etc) improve materially, from already attractive levels.

Of particular importance is that CPLP has managed to execute its transformative transaction without really diluting unitholders. Not only that, CPLP has been buying active in repurchasing its own units, recognizing the steep discount to NAV. Specifically, CPLP repurchased 379,660 common units since the launching of the unit repurchase plan on February 19, 2021, at an average cost of $11.73 per unit. On top of that, CPLP's largest unitholder and Sponsor has been adding to his position by investing millions via open market purchases (in other words he is using his own cash!), increasing his stake to almost 20%.

It is fair to say that Sponsor is significantly aligned with common unitholders.

The good news doesn't end here. CPLP capitalized on its strong balance sheet to raise very cheap debt, which provides additional optionality and room to grow. In October 2021 CPLP issued €150 million of Senior Unsecured Bonds on the Athens Exchange. The Bonds will mature in October 2026 and have a coupon of just 2.65%. The proceeds can be invested in much higher return assets such as the LNG carriers or whatever sub-sector in shipping makes sense. After all, CPLP's CEO has always insisted that the partnership is "asset agnostic" meaning that should there be an attractive opportunity with a medium to long term charter contract attached, the partnership will consider it (as was the case with the LNG vessels). In any event, an interest rate of 2.65% is unheard of for a shipping company! Hopefully, CPLP will be able to replicate this offering and raise even more cheap capital to acquire more vessels, especially taking into account that the bond offering was 5.3 times oversubscribed with the book exceeding €800 million versus the target of €150 million.

As you can see, a lot of good things are happening at CPLP. Per unit metrics will improve materially over a prolonged period of time as the partnership has substantial cash flow visibility backed by a high quality customer base:

CPLP's Top Rated Customers Capital Product Partners

What's more, CPLP's Sponsor has an extensive dropdown list available to CPLP on a right of first refusal basis.

Right of First Offer Vessels Capital Product Partners

The 3 containerships seem great candidates as they come with very long-term contracts attached. The LNG carriers will most likely be considered once employment is found (not so difficult in today's red hot LNG environment). If CPLP manages to acquire some of these vessels without issuing units, per unit metrics will go through the roof. In any event, all vessels are due to be delivered in 2023, so there is some time to plan accordingly.

Eventually, the unit price will follow the distributable cash flow per unit, especially if the partnership is generous in sharing profits with its unitholders. Fortunately, this seems to be the case given the recent unitholder-friendly actions. In addition to the aforementioned unit repurchases, CPLP just announced a 50% increase in its cash distribution.

Despite the substantial increase in the cash distribution, the coverage ratio remains exceptionally high and we still have a long way to go in terms of distribution increases. Generating stable and strong cash flows in today's inflationary environment is what will differentiate the winners from losers. CPLP has the odds in its favor to be one of the winners and outperform the market over the next couple of years. The 50% distribution increase represents the first step in Capital Product's plan to return additional value to unitholders. I expect future increases to the distribution level will be evaluated regularly, while balancing the partnership's leverage target, growth opportunities and unit repurchases.