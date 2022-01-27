Hugh Hastings/Getty Images News

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) is the latest entry into the growing orbital aerospace industry. The company has a unique air-launch system based on a modified wide-body aircraft that essentially deploys a rocket mid-flight to carry payloads including satellites into space. An advantage of this technology is the lower costs compared to alternative ground-based rocket launches. Indeed, Virgin Orbit has already begun operations with several successful launches over the past year supporting a promising long-term outlook.

While the stock remains speculative, considering the company is still a few years away from reaching profitability, we are bullish on VORB eyeing the significant growth opportunity of the emerging space economy. Virgin Orbit is well-positioned to capture climbing demand for commercial satellite deployments along with growing military & defense applications.

Is Virgin Orbit Publicly Traded Now?

Virgin Orbit began trading on December 30th, 2021 following the completion of a SPAC merger with "NextGen Acquisition Corp. II" while shares closed at $9.14 that day. The deal was originally announced last August and is technically part of a spin-off from the "Virgin Group" conglomerate allowing VORB to raise $228 million in gross proceeds to support growth opportunities. Technically, Virgin Group through Virgin Investments LLC still owns approximately 75% of VORB. With the current outstanding share count, VORB has a market value of approximately $2.7 billion.

Virgin Orbit uses a modified Boeing Co. (BA) 747 aircraft named "Cosmic Girl" as a reusable mobile launchpad that carries the nonreusable "LauncherOne" two-stage rocket. While in-flight at high altitudes, Cosmic Girl deploys LauncherOne which holds the record as the world's first and only liquid-fueled air-launched rocket to reach orbit successfully. Along with the cost-advantages of this system, the flight operation of the 747 also provides a high level of reliability and operational flexibility able to deploy anywhere in the world including in inclement weather.

A key point here is that Virgin Orbit has thus far achieved a 100% mission success rate with customers including NASA, the US Department of Defense, the Royal Netherlands Air Force, and Polish Satellite operator "SatRevolution". Through 2021, the company had secured contracts representing $280 million of potential revenue including $80 million of binding launch service agreements. Notably, Virgin Orbit announced its latest launch on January 13th which deployed seven customer satellites including a device by Spire Global Inc. (SPIR), which is focused on nanosatellites to power space-to-cloud data and analytics.

The attraction here is that the demand for these types of launches to carry low Earth orbit satellites is expected to increase. Virgin Orbit believes the "space economy" can represent a $1 trillion addressable market by 2040. The idea is that private companies are now able to operate commercial satellites to deliver low-latency types of communications including broadband internet, voice, and imaging services. Space-based connectivity solutions capture themes related to a growing number of new internet-of-things applications.

On the defense side, military imaging applications including reconnaissance also represent a major market. One advantage that Virgin Orbit has is that the platform has a faster turnaround which is important for potentially unpredictable and time-critical missions. The company expects to expand with hypersonic technologies over the next decade.

According to industry research from ARK Invest, compared to around 4,500 active satellites in space in 2021, there is visibility for this figure to climb above 75,000 by 2030. While other companies including privately-held SpaceX (SPACE), Blue Origin (BORGN), along startups like Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) and Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) are also targeting the segment; there is a sense the market is big enough for multiple players specializing in different areas.

Virgin Orbit believes its platform is superior particularly given the cost efficiencies and scalability. With the entire system transportable and mobile, Virgin Orbit can launch from global launch sites which is a differentiator in terms of serving international customers. The company also notes the entire platform uses existing airports avoiding new capital-intensive construction.

Who Is The CEO Of Virgin Orbit?

While billionaire investor Sir Richard Branson is the largest shareholder and owner of the Virgin Group, Virgin Orbit has separate management. CEO Dan Hart, previously at Boeing Co., leads an executive team that brings experience from the leading aerospace corporations and even NASA. We believe this group adds a layer of credibility and quality to the company with a belief the long-term strategy can be executed.

Is Virgin Orbit Profitable?

In conjunction with Virgin Orbit's SPAC IPO, the company released a series of financial targets through 2026. Considering a limited number of launches this year, the company expects to generate $70 million in revenue for 2022, ramping up towards $2.1 billion over the next five years. Virgin believes it can reach positive EBITDA by 2024 looking ahead at an operational ramp up starting next year in 2023. By 2026, the current forecast is to approach $854 million in EBITDA through a 41% margin that climbs incrementally from 25% in 2023 as the company reaches scale.

The near-term operational constraint is the supply of the LauncherOne rockets that are manufactured at the company's Long Beach, California facility. There are currently four rockets in production with a capacity to produce around 20 per year. The understanding is that the cycle times are getting faster and the company can expand output over time.

Investors can look forward to Virgin's entry into the "Space Solutions" segment by 2023 which considers the launch of the company's own satellite system currently in development. Virgin sees an opportunity to lead with a "satellite-as-a-service" model to offer customers a turn-key solution for internet-of-things broadband connectivity along with earth observation imaging applications. By 2026, the revenue mix is expected to be 38% related to the commercial segment, 41% for defense customers, and 22% in the newer Space Solutions group.

Is VORB Overvalued?

The current metrics for VORB aren't going to fit into many traditional valuation models. Still, we make the case that with enough confidence in the growth outlook, and management projections; VORB's current valuation can be considered attractive.

With a market cap of $2.7 billion, the stock is trading at a +180x sale multiple considering the preliminary 2021 revenues estimate of $15 million. That said, if we look out over the next few years and take the company forecasts at face value, the sales multiple by 2024 at 3x or 1.3x for the 2026 revenue target begins to be reasonable. With a current balance sheet net cash position following the SPAC merger, we can also state that the stock trades at a down-to-earth EV to EBITDA ratio around 11x for 2024 or a compelling 3x into 2026.

Is VORB Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

There's a lot to like about Virgin Orbit which could very well evolve into a globally integrated large-cap industry leader of the emerging space economy over the next decade. In this case, the company has a real service in a segment that benefits from a long-term tailwind. We rate shares of VORB as a buy with a $10.00 price target which was the original SPAC merger price. Our thinking here is that any bullish case for the stock is going to need VORB to first reclaim that price level to support more bullish sentiment as the start of a stronger more sustainable rally.

The biggest near-term challenge is that despite all the positives, VORB is exactly the type of high-growth "story-stock" that the market has punished amid the ongoing selloff in recent weeks. We expect this volatility to continue and see the January low around $6.00 as an important level of support.

For the year ahead, updates regarding new contracts and successful orbital launches can represent a positive catalyst for the stock. In terms of risks, it will also be important to keep up to date with competitors in space and how the market is progressing in terms of demand for low Earth orbit satellites. The company is also exposed to headline and regulatory risks considering a scenario of a launch failure inability to secure more contrast.