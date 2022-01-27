Joey Ingelhart/E+ via Getty Images

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) is an independent exploration and production company primarily focused on the production of natural gas in the Haynesville Shale. Natural gas certainly has been attracting a significant amount of investor attention lately as the compound has surged in price over the past few months due to strong demand in response to the cold winter. The energy sector in aggregate has certainly rebounded from the devastation that was inflicted by the outbreak of the coronavirus and is now arguably stronger than ever. Comstock Resources has benefited from this as the stock is up a respectable 51.91% over the past year. Despite this though, there may be a reason to believe that the stock has further upside potential, particularly since the fundamentals for natural gas are overall quite positive. There are considerable risks here, however, that would most likely turn off a more conservative investor.

About Comstock Resources

As stated in the introduction, Comstock Resources is an independent exploration and production company that is primarily focused on the production of natural gas in the Haynesville shale in Texas and Louisiana. The company controls a substantial 323,000 net acres in the region:

The Haynesville Shale is not a basin that we hear about nearly as much as others like the Permian Basin or Bakken Shale. However, the Haynesville Shale is one of the richest areas of the world in terms of natural gas. According to a 2011 estimate by the United States Energy Information Administration, the Haynesville Shale has proven reserves of 29.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, although some estimates place the reserves considerably higher. This makes the Haynesville Shale the second-largest source of natural gas in the United States, with only the Marcellus having higher reserves. This positions Comstock Resources quite well as a natural gas producer.

One way in which the mineral wealth of the Haynesville Shale benefits Comstock Resources is in terms of reserves. Many energy investors often overlook a company's reserves but they are critically important. This is because the energy industry is an extractive one. An oil and gas producer literally obtains the products that it sells by pulling them out of reservoirs in the ground. As these reservoirs only contain a finite quantity of resources, an energy company must continually discover or otherwise acquire new sources of resources or it will eventually run out of product to sell. As a company's success at obtaining new resources is by no means guaranteed, the company's reserves dictate how long it can continue to operate without success in its exploration program. Comstock Resources currently boasts proven reserves of 5.8 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, which is sufficient for the company to operate four 4,143 days at its current production level of 1.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day. This is more than eleven years, which is a longer reserve life than even many of the majors possess. This is something that should prove quite comforting to investors as it ensures that Comstock Resources can sustain its operations over an extended period even if it encounters some challenges at obtaining new resources.

One of the biggest flaws with shale oil or gas production is the incredibly high costs. One of the biggest reasons for this is that the wells have an incredibly high decline rate. As I discussed in a previous article, it is not uncommon for a well's production output to decline by 90% within two years of being drilled:

While this chart refers specifically to shale oil wells, the same concept holds true for pure natural gas wells. According to a study of natural gas wells drilled in the Barnett Shale from 2000 to 2014, the average decline rate was 60% in the first year and 73% in the first two years, which is much higher than what a conventional gas well would experience. The problem with this is that it forces exploration and production companies to constantly drill new wells in order to maintain, let alone grow, their production. This is an expensive proposition that is one of the reasons why the shale industry has been the largest issuer of junk debt over the past few years. As such, it may be comforting to learn that Comstock Resources has been devoting a significant amount of attention towards improving its drilling efficiency and has managed to reduce its drilling and completion costs by nearly a third over the past five years:

This is quite nice to see for two reasons. The first is that the lower a company's costs, the more money that it has available for other tasks such as debt reduction or returning money to shareholders. The second reason is that the less that it costs the company to produce a million BTU of natural gas, the lower prices can go before the company becomes unable to turn a profit. Thus, lower costs make it easier for the company to weather through low-price environments, such as what we saw in 2020. Unfortunately, though, Comstock Resources still has a lot of work to do at improving its efficiency as peers such as Range Resources (RRC) have already managed to get drilling and completion costs down under $600 per lateral foot. We will have to keep an eye on Comstock Resources to see if it manages to make progress in this area but I will admit that I am not particularly optimistic given the increase in costs that the company experienced in 2021.

There are other costs involved in the production of natural gas apart from merely drilling and completion expenses. For example, the producer needs to pay a midstream company to take the produced resources to the market and provide salaries and equipment for its administrative employees. Fortunately, Comstock Resources is doing a remarkably good job at keeping these expenses down. These other expenses only cost the company an average of $0.65 per thousand cubic feet of natural gas equivalent produced, which is lower than any of its peers:

These low non-drilling expenses help to offset the fact that the company's drilling expenses are somewhat higher than its peers. It is surprisingly enough to close the gap as the company boasts an 83% EBITDA margin, which is higher than any of the company's shale oil or gas peers:

This is nice because the high margins contribute to the company's ability to maximize its free cash flow. As I discussed in a previous article, many shale companies recently have been stating their intentions to allow production to drop off somewhat so that they can focus their attention on the generation of free cash flow. Comstock Resources has also adopted this model as the company has guided for a production level of 1.42-1.45 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day as we enter into 2022, which is in line with its third-quarter 2021 production level. The company's strategy has been successful, however, as Comstock Resources has generated positive and generally growing free cash flow since the second quarter of 2020:

Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Levered Free Cash Flow 449.9 194.5 8.6 16.1 123.7 28.8 Unlevered Free Cash Flow 477.2 225.1 40.0 47.5 154.0 55.5

Interestingly, Comstock Resources has not yet stated what it intends to do with this free cash flow. The reason why the industry as a whole has been adopting this new business model is to increase the returns and rewards for shareholders so it is certainly conceivable that the company will institute a dividend or a share buyback plan as many of its peers have done but so far there has been no such announcement. It is conceivable that it will come along with the company's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings announcement. Comstock Resources does not have any maturing debt until 2024 so it does not desperately need to worry about paying down debt at this time. It, therefore, seems likely that management will ultimately opt for a dividend, but we cannot say that for certain right now. It would be rather disappointing if the company simply stashes the money into a bank account, however.

Fundamentals Of Natural Gas

It may be surprising to learn that the fundamentals of natural gas are quite strong with demand almost certain to grow, despite media reporting to the contrary. In fact, according to the International Energy Agency, the global demand for natural gas will increase by 29% over the next twenty years:

Pembina Pipeline/Data from IEA 2021 World Energy Outlook

This demand growth is largely being driven by global concerns over climate change. In an effort to combat this, many governments around the world have enacted a variety of incentives and mandates that are intended to reduce the carbon emissions of their respective nations. One of the most common ways in which this is being accomplished is that utilities in many nations are retiring old coal-fired power plants and replacing them with natural gas ones. This is because natural gas burns much cleaner than other fossil fuels and is reliable enough to support a modern electrical grid, unlike renewables. This is why natural gas is often called a "transitional fuel" as it provides a way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support a modern electric grid while we wait for renewable technology to catch up.

The United States is one of the few regions of the world that has the ability to increase its production of natural gas in order to meet this demand due to the wealth of areas like the Haynesville Shale. It has, in fact, been doing that as natural gas export volumes have surged over the past few years:

Comstock Resources/Data from EIA

Unfortunately, it does not appear likely that American producers actually will increase their production. As we discussed earlier, the shale industry in aggregate has largely chosen to pursue the generation of free cash flow at the expense of production growth. In addition, there are signs that shale energy companies may begin having difficulty obtaining the financing that they need to grow even if they wanted to because the banking industry is becoming somewhat hostile to the shale industry. This is exemplified in a recent report from Citigroup (C) in which the bank states that any shale oil or gas company must achieve an absolute reduction in carbon emissions of 29% by 2030 in order to receive financing. Citigroup is far from the only bank that has been making comments like this. It is uncertain how easily the companies in the industry can achieve this but even if they can, it shows an increasing amount of hostility from the banking sector towards the shale industry. As such, it would make a lot of sense for these firms to focus on achieving sustainable finances, which means focusing on free cash flow and not so much on production growth.

This points to the likelihood of rising natural gas prices going forward, which would be very good for companies like Comstock Resources. After all, if demand is rising but production is not, then economic law states that prices must necessarily rise. This should result in growing free cash flow for companies like Comstock Resources, which will benefit shareholders for reasons already discussed.

Financial Considerations

It is always important that we look at the way that a company is financing itself before we make an investment in that company. This is because debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity because debt must be repaid at maturity, which may prove difficult if the market is not particularly welcoming to a rollover for some reason. In addition, a company must make regular payments on its debt if it is to remain solvent. Thus, a reduction in cash flows may push the company into financial distress if it has too much debt. This can be an especially large risk in the energy industry due to the volatility of commodity prices.

One ratio that we can use to evaluate the company's financial structure is the net debt-to-equity ratio. This ratio tells us the degree to which a company is funding its operations with debt as opposed to wholly-owned funds. The ratio also tells us how well the company's equity will cover its debt obligations in the event of a bankruptcy or liquidation event, which is arguably more important.

As of September 30, 2021, Comstock Resources had a net debt of $2.7813 billion compared to $830.3 million in total shareholders' equity. This gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, which is well above the 1.0 maximum that I typically like to see with an independent exploration and production firm. Here is how that compares to some of the company's peers:

Company Net Debt-to-Equity Comstock Resources 3.35 Range Resources 2.52 Antero Resources (AR) 1.03 EQT Corporation (EQT) 0.75 CNX Resources (CNX) 0.79

As we can see, Comstock Resources is considerably more leveraged than its shale natural gas peers. This is a concerning situation since it could imply that the company is relying too heavily on debt to fund its operations, which could cause problems if natural gas prices cause its revenues and cash flows to decline sharply.

Valuation

It is always critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate suboptimal returns off that asset. In the case of an independent exploration and production company like Comstock Resources, one metric that we can use to value it is the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is a modified form of the familiar price-to-earnings ratio that takes a company's forward earnings per share growth into account. A price-to-earnings growth ratio of 1.0 or less could be a sign that the stock is underpriced relative to its forward earnings growth and vice versa.

Unfortunately, both Zacks Investment Research and Morningstar project that Comstock Resources will fail to deliver any earnings per share growth over the next three to five years. This seems somewhat hard to believe considering that every other company in the industry is expected to deliver strong growth. This, unfortunately, forces us to use another valuation method such as the forward price-to-earnings ratio. This ratio tells us how much an investor has to pay today for each dollar of earnings over the next year. According to Morningstar, that figure for Comstock Research is 8.31 over the next five years. Here is how that compares to the company's peer group:

Company Forward P/E Comstock Research 8.31 Range Resources 18.76 Antero Resources 33.59 EQT Corporation 42.16 CNX Resources N/A

(all data courtesy of Morningstar)

Admittedly, Comstock Resources appears to offer the most attractive valuation in its peer group by a considerable margin. This is likely because analysts expect its earnings per share to go down over the next few years, while the reverse is true for many of its peers. This exceeding low valuation may certainly look appealing on the surface but the declining earnings expectations could actually make Comstock Resources a value trap.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Comstock Resources does at first appear to offer a great deal to investors that are looking to play the very high natural gas prices. Unfortunately, the risks here appear to outweigh the potential rewards. The company has a very high debt load and is expected to see earnings decline, which are both quite concerning today. Overall, I cannot recommend this one because of the risks.