The Market No Longer Needs The Fed's Steroids

Investors were bullish in the hours leading up to Chairman Powell’s press conference yesterday afternoon with the S&P 500 rallying almost 2%. He confirmed, as expected, that the Fed would begin raising short-term interest rates in March, but he also added that “the inflation situation is about the same, but slightly worse” than when the Fed met during its mid-December meeting. He also stated that the Fed was committed to using its tools to be sure that the high inflation we see today does not become entrenched but failed to provide any guidance on how or when the central bank would raise rates and reduce the size of its balance sheet beyond the initial rate increase in March.

Investors wanted Chairman Powell to provide more detail and his uncertainty about the economic outlook and policy spooked markets. His remarks were also interpreted as being more hawkish than expected, leading to sharp increases in 2- and 10-year Treasury yields, which drove stock prices sharply lower. The move in Fed Funds futures reflected this hawkish interpretation, as the consensus of investors suddenly saw five quarter-point rate increases this year as most probable, which was up from four the day before.

Even more alarming, the probability of six quarter-point rate increases rose from 7.8% on Tuesday to 21.7% after his comments, which would result in a short-term rate of 1.5%. Let us remember that as recently as September, which was just four months ago, the Fed was divided as to whether there would be ANY RATE INCREASE THIS YEAR. This is why Chairman Powell can’t provide any specific guidance beyond March. He has no clue. It is also why the consensus of investors, who are just as clueless, are likely overshooting in their short-term rate expectations for 2022. Yet the stock market is pricing in that scenario as if it were etched in stone.

What is certain is that we no longer need to maintain a near-zero interest rate policy or quantitative easing that injects more liquidity into the financial system. We are drowning in it. Investors should welcome the end of this crisis-era policy so that we can return to a more normal price discovery system where valuations are not being manipulated and fall more in line with economic fundamentals. That’s great for investors but not so much for speculators.

Some fear that the “Fed put” is kaput, which refers to the belief that the Fed will head off a market decline by easing monetary policy. Considering that short-term rates are already at zero, and that the central bank is tapering its purchases of bonds each month, there is not a whole lot they could do to stave off a bear market. The Fed put likely is kaput. Again, that’s bad news for speculators that blindly buy every dip of 5%. Yet investors should soon start to realize that the markets don’t need the Fed’s monetary largesse any longer.

Consumers are sitting on more than $2 trillion in excess savings, which is a lot of fire power to fuel economic growth, as well as serve as dry powder for investment. S&P 500 companies held a record $2.4 trillion in cash or cash equivalents on their balance sheets at the end of the third quarter. That is a tremendous amount of liquidity for capital investment and share buybacks. There is no longer a need for the Fed’s artificial liquidity when the economy can create it on its own.

The entire point of quantitative easing was to provide the economy with the liquidity it needed to grow at a time when wage growth was negligible, and jobs were being lost. The Fed is now handing the baton to the real economy, which should be able to produce liquidity on its own from job creation and wage increases. In addition, the existing liquidity, largely from fiscal stimulus, is nearly 25% of GDP. We are drowning in it! Therefore, the end of crisis-era monetary policies should be welcomed rather than feared. The gradual tightening of monetary policy this year should not be an impediment for the rate of economic growth or historical rates of return for the stock market. Those may be greatly muted from the past two years, but still very attractive compared to fixed income and cash.

This is akin to an athlete after an extended period of steroid use, who is going through a withdrawal process as the drug is flushed from his system. He will feel weak at first as his body adjusts, and his muscles may lose some of their size and power, but in the long term he should be healthier. The correction we are experiencing and the additional pullbacks we are bound to have as the year progresses are the process of withdrawal. Momentum stocks are not likely to warrant valuations of 20-times sales or more once the steroids fueling such valuations are no longer being administered. That’s ok! Investors are likely to turn to lower-valuation stocks with sound fundamentals and robust balance sheets that are unencumbered by higher borrowing costs.

Still, this process of adjustment from a crisis-era monetary policy to one that is normal is painful at its onset. Bespoke Investment Group shows in the chart below that the average stock in the Russell 3,000 index has lost more than 30% of its value from its 52-week high. From this standpoint, we have already had a nasty bear market.

The reality is that the economy is not on track for a recession, and corporate profits are on track for high single-digit growth. As the Omicron wave recedes this spring, supply chain bottlenecks will ease, and the rate of inflation will decline from its 40-year high of 7%. At the same time, the rate of economic growth is likely to increase from what looks to be just 2% or less in the first quarter of this year. The “everything rally” of the past 18 months may be over, but the more targeted one in quality and value is far from it.

The Technical Picture

The 2-year Treasury yield hit a new high of 1.13% yesterday, reflecting expectations for five rate increases.

The 10-year Treasury yield followed, rising to 1.85%, which punished growth stocks.

The percentage of stocks in the S&P 500 trading above their 50-day moving average has fallen deeper into oversold territory.

Corrections are processes and not events and this one is playing out accordingly. I think Monday was the bottom, but it is not a true bottom until it has been tested. The sharp pullbacks we see from rebounds is the glue that keeps the recovery intact. That is what we want to see as the market shakes out weak shareholders and investor sentiment is repaired. Technical indicators are extremely oversold, and sentiment is extremely bearish. That is consistent with a bottoming process. The important thing now is to focus on the rotation between sectors and emphasize what is most likely to recover, while shedding what is not.