Investment Thesis

Saint-Gobain (OTCPK:CODGF) is quite an unusual opportunity. The stock trades at a very cheap multiple, but surprisingly it operates within a promising market, far from the classical low long-term visibility "value" industries (i.e. banks, autos, O&G).

Under the "Grow and Impact" new strategic plan released in the last CMD, Saint-Gobain's management team expects to grow 3-5% on average for the 2021-25 period. That means doubling (at mid-range) its historical average organic growth rate of ~2% it has achieved in the last 10Y. We believe this is just the beginning. Such growth acceleration would last for more than a decade, given the renovation wave in Europe. The potential is enormous as the CE aims to double the annual energy renovation rate within the next decade to de-carbonize the buildings industry (which accounts for 40% of CO2 emissions).~80% of all European building stock need to be renovated to become net-zero by 2050. Saint-Gobain is an enabler for the buildings sector de-carbonization as ~2/3 of its sales address buildings' CO2 reduction.

The company re-organized its business under the Transform & Grow (T&G) previous plan. That has already paid off. It has structurally improved Saint-Gobain's profitability (+180bps margin improvement) through cost reduction and portfolio rotation. The latest acquisitions have improved its exposure to growing markets (i.e. construction chemicals). Moreover, these have been done at a very reasonable multiple and are likely to deliver on synergies, helping the acquiring business segments to achieve the higher end of their margin guidance.

Lately, the company is proving able to pass on inflation costs to customers. Thus, it is accelerating organic growth. Indeed, Saint-Gobain's organic sales growth would have outperformed its peers in the last three years, according to the management team.

I believe that there is no other "ESG enabler" trading at a ~9% FCF yield with such multi-decade growth ahead supported by the EU commitments on climate change. Despite the profitability improvement and the better growth prospects, Saint-Gobain is still trading at a level below its 5Y historical average (<10x EV/EBIT NTM). Saint-Gobain's current valuation is unwarranted. The risk/reward is very attractive at the current level.

Business Overview

Saint-Gobain is a global light-side building materials company. It manufactures and distributes flat glass, interior solutions (insulation, pipe, gypsum, ceilings) and exterior solutions (mortars, renders, external insulation, roofing) for buildings, and flat glass and high-performance materials (ceramics, adhesives, abrasives) for some industrial end-markets (notable mobility). It is #1 in Europe in flat glass (#2 worldwide), #2 worldwide in insulation products, and the European leader in distribution.

Figure 1: Saint-Gobain - Business segments & products

Saint-Gobain both manufactures and distributes its products/solutions. Manufacturing accounts for c.60% of total revenues, while Distribution (BTB) accounts for c.40%. However, in terms of profits, just 25% of EBIT are due to distribution activities as the operating margin here is roughly half of the industrial business margin.

By geography, Saint-Gobain has a strong presence across Europe (65% of sales) followed by Americas (14% of sales) and Asia-Pacific (4% of sales). The bulk of sales come from the renovation market (c.50%). The new construction market is the second market for the company (35%). The company also has some exposure to the mobility industry (6%) through its HPS business.

Figure 2: Saint-Gobain - Sales by end-market

Saint-Gobain aims to be the one-stop solution provider for its customers. It provides fully comprehensive solutions for both building renovation and light construction. In the last CMD, the management showed several slides with practical examples of how they can sell a complete solution by combining its manufacturing and distribution capabilities. The market for building materials is quite fragmented. Selling comprehensive solutions is a competitive advantage for the company, as there is no other player with such a complete offering.

Figure 3: Saint-Gobain - One-stop solution provider

T&G Delivered on profitability and established clear management incentives

Saint-Gobain Transform & Grow (T&G) plan has been a success. It consisted of three pillars: (I) business re-organization, (II) portfolio rotation, and (III) cost savings.

The Group has switched to a more effective simplified structure organized by countries to serve its customers with a locally tailored approach. Under the new organization, incentives are well defined and aligned with shareholders' best interests. Country heads can take immediate decisions as they are fully responsible for their actions (against a solidarity matrix in the past).

Figure 4: Saint-Gobain - Incentives for local managers

Regarding the quantitative targets of the plan, Saint-Gobain exceeded expectations. Overall, they expected to improve its operating margin by +100bps, reduce costs by EUR250M and divest ~EUR 5bn of non-strategic assets. They got all these targets ahead of the original plan deadline. Regarding profitability, Saint-Gobain has improved its operating margin structurally by +180bps, given the portfolio restructuring and cost savings mentioned.

Figure 5: Saint-Gobain - Operating margin structural improvement

Concerning M&A, the management team is doing great. They have recently made some pretty good bolt-on cash acquisitions which have allowed Saint-Gobain: (I) to geographically diversify into new promising markets and (II) gain exposure to sustainable high growth industries (i.e. construction chemicals). The three most relevant acquisitions were done at reasonable valuation levels and will probably deliver on synergies. They are mostly related to gaining purchase scale and corporate expenditure cost-cutting (cost synergies). Indeed, management stated in the CMD that Continental Building Products were likely to deliver already >$ 40M in synergies already in 2021.

Figure 6: Saint-Gobain - Recent Acquisitions

New growth ambitions are just the beginning of a long-term growth opportunity

Saint-Gobain's management team expects to organically grow 3-5% on average for 2021-2025 (including 2021 normalized vs 2019). They aim to outperform its TAM by 100bps, which would grow ~3%. Such growth ambition may not seem huge, but it is a big step against its previous disappointing historical organic growth performance. From 2017, organic growth has accelerated. The new guidance is realistic and means a new chapter for Saint-Gobain. Lately, the company is increasingly passing on inflation costs (mainly the surge in energy costs) to its customers.

Figure 7: Saint-Gobain - Organic growth

Saint-Gobain solutions help to de-carbonize 2/3 of building-related emissions, which accounts for 40% of global CO2 emissions. Governments have committed to cutting CO2 emissions to comply with the Paris agreement. In Europe, The European Commission (EC) aims to make Europe climate neutral by 2050. The Commission already targets reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels. Buildings renovation is a critical initiative singled out in the Green Deal to drive energy efficiency in the sector and deliver on objectives. In 2020, the Commission published the Strategy: "A Renovation Wave for Europe - Greening our buildings, creating jobs, improving lives". In that document, the EC states that it intends to double annual energy renovation rates across Europe in the next ten years (to 2% from 1% of total building stock). Such a target is necessary as 85% of the overall EU's building stock was built before 2001.

Figure 8: Saint-Gobain - Organic growth

The investment gap in building renovation for energy purposes is enormous. According to a study from the EC, the total average residential energy renovation cost (for 2012-2016) was EUR 200bn for the EU28. The EC estimates around EUR 275bn more per year are needed to achieve the proposed greenhouse gas emissions reduction. That means 2x the current renovation market for energy efficiency purposes. That would justify a new growth chapter for Saint-Gobain given 2/3 of its sales in Europe come from the renovation market. In the short term, The EU recovery funds, which require to allocate a minimum of 37% expenditure for climate investments, are likely to help lift renovation rates at least in the non-residential sector. Besides, regulation is also getting harder. In December 2021, the EC proposed a revision of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive. Under this proposal, among other things, the residential buildings should be renovated to upgrade the Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) from G to at least F by 2030, and to at least E by 2033.

Figure 8: EU28 - Residential renovation investments (EUR M, per year)

Apart from renovation in Europe, structural trends like demographic growth, urbanization, and light construction adoption would continue supporting the top-line growth rate in EM. In North America, the housing market is accelerating, and there is a strong demand for single-family homes.

Estimates and Valuation

According to my estimates, Saint-Gobain is trading at 8x EV/EBIT by 2023, which translates into an attractive ~9% FCF yield (FCF/EV ex M&A) given the sound cash flow conversion. I expect the company's top line to grow at 3.2% (CAGR 2021-23), in line with consensus, and operating margins to achieve near the top of the management guidance range by 2023 (10.7% vs. 11%). I am modeling +5% EBIT on an absolute basis vs. consensus (TIKR estimates) for that year. Integrating Chryso and GCP would lead the HPS business segment to achieve the top of its guidance as these acquisitions: (I) improve the mix, (II) are likely to deliver on synergies, and (III) allows a turnaround (GCP). I also expect the Americas region to deliver margins at the higher end of its guidance given North America's good track record and the potential synergies from Continental Building Products and GCP as well.

Figure 7: Estimates vs TIKR consensus

According to my base case scenario, the FY22 year-end Target Price stands at EUR 90/share (+50% upside). I compute such fair value based on a reverse DCF justified multiple of 11x EV/EBIT NTM, which I apply to my FY24 EBIT estimate to reach the terminal value (TV) in FY23. Then I discount back to FY22 the FY23 free cash flow plus the TV at an 8% WACC. The TV valuation multiple justifies ten years of accelerated growth where the FCF grows at 5% and a residual perpetual growth (G) of 2% afterward. Incremental ROCE remains constant at 11% (vs. our 12% ROCE in 2023), and the WACC would be 8%.

As we previously discussed, Saint-Gobain is a key beneficiary from the renovation wave strategy in Europe, which could at least double the renovation market growth rate in Europe for more than a decade, supporting the top-line growth for the company. This fact gives strong support to my valuation, which may seem even conservative, particularly given that Saint-Gobain's last 5Y historical average EV/EBIT NTM stands at 10x (I apply a 10% premium to account for the growth opportunity).

Figure 7: Saint-Gobain - EV/EBIT NTM

The management is aware of the valuation discount vs. light-side building materials peers. Such a discount seems too big to ignore. For reference, Kingspan (OTC:KGSPF) is trading at 20x EV/EBIT and Sika (OTCPK:SXYAY) at 30x EV/EBIT. Saint-Gobain's CEO thinks that Saint-Gobain should re-rate significantly. Given the solid balance sheet position (<1 ND/EBITDA), they are buying back EUR 2bn of shares up to 2025.

Benoit Bazin - CEO of Saint-Gobain (Transcript from TIKR, CMD 2021). I'm not happy with the valuation of Saint-Gobain. We are not happy with the valuation of Saint-Gobain. And I see a huge upside. Now the answer is on us - the job is on us. Clearly, we benchmark with the light side building materials, which have double-digit multiple, sometimes even higher than that. Our ambition is to grow the multiple of Saint-Gobain. Again, it's not going to be overnight. It's something we need to earn in terms of credibility, in terms of consistency of execution. We have delivered on the last 2.5 years. Transform & Grow. A lot of the investors were highly skeptical. The 8.7% margin of 2021, less than a year ago, everyone was skeptical. We have been above 10%. So it is on us to convince the investors about the strategic focus of the group. So it's easy to read. Saint-Gobain is not complex. Saint-Gobain is a nonuse case. This is our life. So it's not complex. We have a clear strategy. We are not on commodity. We are driving to our solutions, therefore, higher margin. And the organization is ready. We are going to work hard and step by step earn the increased multiple. I clearly shoot for a double-digit multiple and on the high side of it.

Risk/Reward

Under my negative-case scenario, I model declining margins to reach an 8% normalized margin for Saint-Gobain in 2023. Therefore, the management team would fail to deliver on the double-digit margin ambition. I model an EBIT of EUR 3.9bn by 2023 (-20% vs. cons). Regarding the multiple, I assume no re-rating from its historical average (9.8x EV/EBIT for the TV) not crediting the new growth opportunity. Also, I adjust cash downwards to recognize EUR 1.5bn of possible contingent liabilities. My TP under this negative scenario would be EUR 53/share (-12% upside).

Risks