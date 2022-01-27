dan_prat/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment thesis

With growing evidence that this decade is set to see a sustained bullish commodities cycle, it is important to identify the companies that can best take advantage, with ample reserves, that can potentially provide a platform for growing production, a solid financial base, and a proven track record of profitability. More recently, it also helps to look for companies with less exposure to the ESG investment trends we are seeing, as well as other forms of environmentalist pressures. Within the oil sector, my only stock holding based in the Western World is currently Suncor (NYSE:SU). It is also the largest single stock position within my portfolio. If one is betting on a strong oil market performance in the coming years, it continues to be the closest match to all desired characteristics that one should be looking for in an oil-producing company, within the current environment.

Growing production, healthy returns, and a solid strategy in place

Suncor is targeting production growth of 5% over 2021 levels for this year. It is a production growth outlook that beats most estimates of its Western oil major peers. The only companies that are set to do better in this regard are some of the more solid shale producers. It is a reflection of the fact that it is now mostly non-conventional oil deposits that still have the potential to provide the world with the growing supply volumes that we need.

Unlike many of the shale producers in the last decade, Suncor has been able to produce its oil sands reserves efficiently enough to mostly produce profits along the way as it continued to expand production. In the first nine months of 2021, Suncor achieved net earnings of 2.6 billion Canadian dollars. The fourth-quarter numbers will be out at the beginning of February, and given that oil prices were mostly robust for the last three months of the year, we can expect a decent quarter.

In regards to Suncor's strategy moving forward, we can expect continued growth in production to be accompanied by consolidation in its debt situation, as well as improving dividend payments, as well as share buybacks, which should help to improve shareholder returns along with expected positive financial returns.

Suncor investment plans to 2025 Suncor

Suncor expects to reduce its current debt load of 15 billion dollars to 9-12 billion dollars by 2030. The continued buyback of shares planned for every year should provide for strong stock value growth support.

With a forward PE of about 12.5, it is already trading at a relatively cheap price, especially given its production growth prospects. It compares rather favorably with the valuation of many other Western oil major peers.

Oil Majors Forward PE SA data

BP (BP) and Shell (RDS.A), (RDS.B) may be trading at a far lower forward PE, but that does not necessarily make them cheap. Both companies are on their way to seeing a dramatic reduction in their upstream production levels. BP is eying a decline of as much as 40% by 2030, while Shell is expecting a yearly decline of 1%-2% each year. I personally see a far more dramatic decline for Shell's upstream, especially in the second half of this decade. In relation to Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), I think Suncor is set to see its production increase far more robustly this decade than the best-case scenario has to offer for either of the two American oil & gas giants. It is, therefore, reasonable to assume that within the context of continued global oil scarcity in coming years, Suncor's valuation is cheap, given that most of its peers are faced with either stagnated or declining oil & gas production.

The oil market outlook is increasingly bullish for this year and beyond

It has been recently revealed by the IEA that there seems to be a 200 million barrel discrepancy between its assumed global oil storage levels across the world and actual levels. In other words, the supply-demand situation was misjudged by the equivalent of about 550,000 b/d for about a year. It could be that supply volumes are being overreported, demand underreported, or perhaps it is a combination of both. As a result, there is far less oil in storage than we thought.

Going forward, looking at this year, there are two main supply factors we need to watch. There is an apparent lack of ability by OPEC+ members to keep up with their monthly quota increase. Some of it may be down to a delay, but it seems some countries are really struggling, and they may never reach the production quotas they are being provided by the OPEC+ deal in place. This one factor is at this point set to be the main driver of the market going forward.

The second most important factor is the same as the dominating factor in the last decade, namely the US shale industry. Many people are still placing their hopes on the shale industry repeating the feat of last decade when it single-handedly managed to more or less meet all global demand growth for oil & gas. US crude oil production is currently roughly 1.2 mb/d below the monthly record that was set at the end of 2019, based on EIA data. There is a good chance that higher oil prices will help the shale industry surpass that record at some point in the next few years. I personally doubt that we will ever see any new record highs in US crude oil production that will be measured in millions of barrels per day, above the 12.97 mb/d record-high that was set just before the pandemic. At most, it will be measured in terms of hundreds of thousands of barrels per day.

It should be noted that the post-COVID recovery in US crude oil production has been sustained mostly by the drawdown in drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs). The EIA estimates that DUC numbers peaked in the summer of 2020 at almost 8,900. Based on its monthly drilling productivity report, DUC numbers have been worked down to about half of that since then and it seems that we continue to see a decline of about 200 units per month. In the same period, US oil production increased from 10.4 mb/d to 11.7 mb/d, based on the latest preliminary data. It remains to be seen just how the industry will adjust once it reaches the bottom in terms of DUC inventories. We should keep in mind that the number will not drop to zero, as long as there is any drilling still taking place, therefore we may reach the point of DUC overhang exhaustion at some point this year, or early into next year at the latest. A lack of prime drilling sites, a need to regain the confidence of the market, after losing money for most of the last decade as well as other factors may keep the US shale industry from doing anything spectacular in terms of production growth. Perhaps drilling will increase just enough to make up for the roughly 200 DUCs we go through every month, but not much more.

Beyond this year, the one statistic that current Suncor investors or any future prospective investors should pay attention to is Rystad's global conventional oil & gas discoveries data.

Global conventional oil & gas discoveries Rystad

For much of the current century, the world has been producing more oil & gas than it has been discovering. Last year's, discoveries seem to have totaled about 5 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Combined conventional oil & gas production totaled about 45 billion barrels last year.

It is only a matter of time before all these years of discoveries falling short of production will catch up to us. Within the context of conventional oil production most likely entering permanent decline within the next few years, while shale production will most likely remain stagnated for years to come, Canadian oil sands may step in to become the most important source of global oil supply growth for this decade.

Suncor is particularly well-positioned to take advantage of the current global energy situation. It is sitting on sizable oil reserves even as the world is now only discovering about a fifth of what it produces, based on 2021 conventional oil & gas discoveries. It is one of the few Western oil majors that can still produce a sustained increase in production and do it profitably.

Suncor assets & operations Suncor

Looking at its oil reserves, 29 years' worth of oil that can be produced at current rates, is rather impressive. On the opposite end of the spectrum, we have companies like Shell, which now only has about 8 years' worth of upstream reserves left. A look in terms of absolute reserve volumes, reveals just where these companies stand relative to each other. Shell had about 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent in reserves at the end of 2019, while Suncor has about 7.7 billion barrels of mostly oil. In terms of market cap, Shell is currently at $186 billion, versus Suncor which is at just under $40 billion. In other words, Suncor has about 70% of Shell's total upstream reserves, while it has a market cap that is over four times smaller.

It goes without saying that upstream reserves do not tell the whole story. Shell is increasingly about LNG, production, transport, and sales. It is also diversified in all other aspects of energy production, deliveries and sales. It is increasingly involved in a process of transformation, where it will become more and more about wind power, EV charging stations, and also the production of green hydrogen. Having said that, Suncor is also involved in many of those same projects, as the map above suggests. It does not have green hydrogen or LNG, while Shell is involved in the delivery of about 20% of global LNG currently. If current commodities market trends will continue, LNG deliveries and green hydrogen will not be the main drivers of profits, but rather upstream production, which is where within a few years Suncor's reserves will likely equal those of Shell's. Production will also see a convergence, with Suncor seeing continued growth, while Shell sees a steady decline.

I should also note that Suncor may be somewhat more shielded from the growing threat of environmentalist vigilantism against Western oil majors. It is faced with some of the same ESG pressures as its European and American counterparts. Canada's government however has been known for decades now for talking an impressive game in terms of emissions reductions, while missing each and every emission target it ever committed to, by a very wide margin. I believe it will continue to do so, therefore Suncor will also have less government pressure on its operations compared with its Western peers.

The wide discrepancy between Suncor's market cap and Shell's is in large part a consequence of the last decade, when the perception of endless supply growth, as well as imminent demand destruction due to the EV trend, were set to permanently strand massive amounts of oil reserves in the ground. There has been some shift in public perception in this regard, the true nature of the global oil market dynamics that we are faced with, but at this point, we are just in a transition phase in terms of the shift in perceptions. For much of this decade, we are faced with a situation where most Western oil majors are going to see growing global demand for oil & gas, while their own reserves situation makes it impossible for them to respond to higher prices with increased production. In fact, many of them are going to experience steep production declines, even as oil & gas prices will soar.

Oil prices will soar precisely because many oil & gas companies around the world are no longer able to increase production, even as demand continues to grow. It is a new reality that will take some time to digest and for the implications to fully be understood within the wider global market context. Right now we are in a transition period in terms of the market's collective view, where the lingering perceptions of the last decade are still preventing a full embrace of the realities of this decade. Suncor is one of the few Western oil majors that can still increase production significantly going forward and it can sustain those higher levels of production due to its strong reserves position. It is therefore likely to outperform its main peers in the Western world in the coming years. Given the outlook for commodities markets, it will also outperform the broader markets along with most other commodities producers, which makes it an enticing investment choice going forward.