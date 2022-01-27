Janis Audars/iStock via Getty Images

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) is an owner and operator of several Aframax tanker vessels.

On December 20th, Performance Shipping announced a tender offer for common share investors to convert all or a portion of their common shares into newly issued series B 4% preferred shares. The conversion will occur at a rate of 0.28 series B shares per common share. 4,066,181 shares, out of the 5,082,726 shares outstanding, will be converted. If the offer is oversubscribed, shareholders will have their common shares converted into series B shares on a pro rata basis. This tender offer deadline has been extended to 5:00pm EST on January 27th, 2022.

Details can be found in Performance Shipping's SEC filing.

ABC’s of the tender offer

In December, Performance Shipping launched three classes of preferred shares related to the tender offer, Preferred A, Preferred B and Preferred C. The preferred A are a rights offering, the preferred B is an intermediate step for preferred C and the preferred C shares offer a 5% annual rate of return and each preferred C share carries 10x the votes of the common shares.

Preferred A

Simply, the preferred A are a poison pill rights offering and these rights are attached to the common shares. In the event an entity acquires 10% or more of the common shares of Performance Shipping without board approval, these rights will activate. The rights would then give all other common shareholders the right to buy one preferred A share at $50 for every 1000 common shares they own. The preferred A have 1000 votes per common share and are entitled to 1000x any distributions which common shares have.

Boiling it down, the preferred A allow all common shareholders the right to buy one additional common share for $0.05 for each share they own in the event of a 10% acquisition. Since the acquirer of 10% or more does not get their rights activated, the rights have the effect of substantially diluting the acquirer's ownership by up to 50%.

The series A were likely created to deter a takeover during the minimum of one year while the non-voting preferred B holders are waiting to convert their preferred B shares to preferred C shares.

Preferred B

Per the tender offer, all common shareholders can tender their shares to be converted to preferred B shares at a rate of 0.28 shares of preferred B per common share. The preferred B shares have a face value of $25 and pay dividends of 4% annually through four quarterly distributions per year on June 15, September 15 and December 15th and March 15th. If the board of directors elects to pay these dividends, the dividends can be paid either in cash or in common shares, at the company’s option. The preferred B have virtually no voting rights and can be repurchased at $25/share plus any accrued dividends any time after fifteen (15) months if the company opts to do so. Holding the preferred B allows the holder to convert to preferred C shares after certain criteria are met, which will be a minimum of one year based on the updated filings.

Preferred C Shares

For common shareholders who opted to tender their shares to receive preferred B shares, the preferred B holders have the option to receive two preferred C shares in exchange for each preferred B share plus additionally paying the company $7.50.

The preferred C shares have a face value of $25 and pay dividends at the rate of 5% annually. Like the preferred B, the company does not plan to list the preferred C shares on any exchange. However, based on the current common share price of $3 and paying $7.50 per preferred B to receive two preferred C, the ultimate conversion to the 5% annual rate preferred C would result in a nearly 14% annual return for the price paid. Like the preferred B, the preferred C dividends can be paid out in cash or new common shares at the company’s option. If paid in common, the shares will be issued based on the ten day VWAP leading up to the dividend.

Quick Mechanics Example

100 common shares can be converted to 28 series B preferred shares.

After a period of time of at least a year, the holders can relinquish the 28 preferred B shares and pay $210 ($7.50 per preferred B share) to receive 56 preferred C shares.

Those 56 preferred C shares would then pay a total of $70 in dividends per year, either in cash or in common shares which can be sold on the market. The method of payment is at the option of Performance Shipping's board of directors.

Analysis

In general terms, a company can’t add or destroy value by changing the share structure. Performance Shipping’s market cap of about $24M ($4.75 x 5,082,726 shares) before the offer was announced should be on par with the value after the offer is executed. After completion, the value of all common plus all preferred C shares plus any preferred B shares should still have a market value of approximately $24M in total. However, this offer does shift significant value away from the common shares toward the preferred B and, ultimately, to the series preferred C shares even on a per share basis. This also shifts volatility and risk toward the common shares.

The preferred B is an intermediate step toward the C. The preferred C pays out at 5% of its $25 face value, or $1.25 per share per year. Anyone buying common today at $3, converting them to preferred B and ultimately paying $7.50 to convert each preferred B into two preferred C shares, will realize roughly a 14% annual return on their investment.

The terms indicate that the preferred C dividends will be paid out either in cash, or new common shares at a price of the 10 days VWAP prior to the dividend payout. This is at the board's option. However, with the company’s history of being less than friendly to common shareholders and with the likelihood of the company wanting to conserve cash, the likely option will be to pay out dividends in new common shares. This would effectively make buyers of common shares on the market pick up the tab for the preferred B 4% annual dividend rate and for the preferred C 5% annual dividend rate.

From a common share perspective, if the common shares stay at the current price of $3, preferred C dividends paid in common shares would represents 68% dilution to the common shares per year. This 68% would be even after the first year's 37% increase in the number of outstanding common shares due to likely preferred B dividends being paid in common shares. If the preferred dividend dilution drives the common share price down further in later years as seems likely, the dilution of common shares on a percentage basis would likely stay very high. Additionally, any further share offerings by the company would likely be solely an offering of common shares, which would further dilute the common, as well as resetting the preferred C conversion price lower. From a fundamental perspective, the potential for preferred C dividends to pay out in common shares places a substantial burden on the common shares over time.

From another perspective of the common shares, Performance Shipping does have substantial book value so it’s possible the common share price could go higher in the shorter term. Additionally, if Performance Shipping's low float gets picked up by day traders, the price could rally as well. However, the potential or likely preferred C dividend dilution, the ability of the preferred C to convert to common shares at $5.50/share initially, and any new offering of dilutive common shares which would also reduce the C conversion rate down, to as low as a floor of $0.50, makes the longer-term outlook for the common shares look bleak.

If opting to convert to series B and C, it’s also important for investors to know that the company does not plan on listing the preferred B or C on any exchange. While it’s possible the preferred could trade on the over the counter (OTC) market, preferred C holders should consider that they might be forced to hold the shares indefinitely or may only be able to sell in an illiquid market and/or at a substantial loss. But with the 5% dividend preferred C effectively paying almost 14% annually based on the conversion mechanics, it’s possible preferred C holders could sell for a profit if the preferred shares do end up trading on the OTC market.