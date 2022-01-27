There Were Too Many Sheep On The ARKK

JoeLena/E+ via Getty Images

This is really not an article about Cathie Woods and her Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK). This article is showing you how to use some tools to not make major mistakes. The best advice I ever got was from both my Grandmother and Ray Dalio of Bridgewater and you should heed it too. Both told me that you learn more from your mistakes than you do from your triumphs.

Always analyze your mistakes, see why you made them and figure out what you can do to not make them again.

It is hard to turn on any of the financial news stations or websites and not see someone making comments about Cathie Wood's and her Ark Innovation ETF. She seems to have everyone's attention and everyone is wanting to know what she is thinking.

At the same time anyone with a calculator will notice that if you believed all the hype and bought her fund on 2/17/21 when it was at it's all time high of 160.82 and held it till today when it closed at 69.03 you made a big major mistake.

This is not an article about this ETF but is as President Obama said "A teaching moment".

I will not tell you to buy this fund - I'm not convinced it can't go lower

I will not tell you to hold this fund - doing that is what got you into this mess

I will not tell you to sell the fund - that might be throwing the baby out with the bath water

I will tell you to have a disciplined and rational approach to portfolio management.

Each Friday, after the market closes I do 2 things in case a Black Swan event happens next week:

I set a stop loss on every ETF at the 200 day moving averages

I also set stop losses on my individual stocks at the 100 day moving averages

Next I look at all my portfolios and look at my weakest stocks in each of my portfolios to see if I should still be holding them:

I look at all stocks with an unrealized loss

I look at all stocks that are trading below their 50 day moving averages

I look at all stocks with a negative return at the 3 month mark

I look at all stocks with a Weighted Alpha less than my benchmarks

I then put sell orders in to prune the portfolios at Monday's opening.

Part of this analysis is to use my Flipchart function to look at each position in all 3 of these charts.

I will use Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF as my textbook examples.

First the price over the past year compared to the 20, 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages:

Easy to see that if the last time the price crossed the moving averages you would have avoided a loss of:

Sold on 11/10/21 when the price crossed the 100 DMA - saved from a 40.77% loss

Sold on 11/9/21 when the price crossed the 200 DMA - saved from a 42.75% loss

Another valuable chart I use the Golden Cross when the 50 DMA crosses the 200 DMA:

Using this chart you would have sold on 11/22/21 and avoided a 35.74% loss

The third chart I find valuable is the 90 Day Turtle Channel with the highest and lowest trade in the previous 90 days plus the 100 and 200 DMA:

Using it you would have sold on 6/3/21 and avoided a 35.74% loss

I am not mechanical in my sells. Reading charts is a little bit science, a little bit art and a whole lot of experience and luck.

I hope you will consider using these tools not because they will make you a fortune but because they will help you avoid making major mistakes.