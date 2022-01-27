SweetBabeeJay/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) reported full-year 2021 earnings before the bell Thursday morning, and the market reaction was mixed, with an early rise up in the stock followed by a subsequent dip below yesterday’s closing price. As of this writing, Comcast is at $47.91 after falling below $47 at one point. Comcast is now down over 20% from its near-$62 peak in September. Is this fall justified, or should investors be looking to buy this dip? What do the earnings tell us?

Source Information

To prepare this article, I both reviewed the official earnings release and listened to the subsequent conference call. However, the transcript was not yet available when this article went to print, so I will be referring to my own notes. You can find a recording of the call here.

Breaking Down The Company

Officially, the company reports three operating divisions, but unofficially there are really seven different units operating under the company’s umbrella: Cable Internet, Cable TV, Studios, Theme Parks, Peacock, Sky (Pay-TV in Europe) and Xfinity Mobile.

There are legitimate upside arguments and downside arguments for almost all of them except Cable TV, but really one rises head and shoulders above the rest. Comcast today is overwhelmingly first and foremost a broadband internet provider. This means that hands down, the place investors should be focusing their attention on today’s report is the broadband net adds.

The Key Division: Cable Broadband

At first glance, these weren’t so bad. Comcast reported 212,000 net adds in broadband Internet in Q4, bringing its total for the year to 1.327 million - one of the best years on record for Comcast and more than enough to extend for another year its streak - which management never misses an opportunity to boast about - of over 20 years adding at least 1 million broadband subscribers per year. Concern has been rising recently about the impact of new wireless 5G Home Internet offerings, and Comcast management has been quick to reassure everyone they’re not seeing any problems. Indeed, the report almost perfectly matched expectations of 220,000 from the Street going into the report.

But that isn’t the whole story.

Those expectations themselves have been on quite a journey the last six months. Comcast came out of the second quarter 2021 projecting another banner year for broadband. In the company’s second quarter earnings call, a confident (in retrospect, perhaps even a bit cocky) CEO Brian Roberts announced:

Based on our first half results, combined with the strength we’re seeing in current trends, we now expect total broadband net additions for 2021 to increase mid-teens relative to 2019

A very bullish estimate considering 2019 was already one of the best broadband years in the company’s history at 1.4 million. Management was this confident because they probably believed what they are still saying now on today’s conference call - though I wonder if they believe it quite as much now as they did then - that wireless companies had been trying various Home Internet approaches since 2018 and it had never hurt growth one bit.

That was technically true, but it omitted the crucial qualifier that those were mostly pilot programs, in the case of T-Mobile (TMUS) or transmitted over very high-band millimeter wave, in Verizon’s (VZ) case. Over three years of pilots T-Mobile only offered service to 100,000 households. It wasn’t until April 2021 that T-Mobile made its offer available nationwide, and even then it was a work in progress. It was right around the time of Roberts’ confident July prediction that T-Mobile announced further network upgrades that made true broadband speeds at home possible. It subsequently has continued to expand the service, with new service territories added regularly.

Now, fixed wireless really got up and running. And almost immediately, executives started to downplay those projections, and as it turned out they spent veritably the entire second half of the year trying to walk them back.

A mid-teens increase would have been around 1.6 million. In September, CFO Mike Cavanagh admitted that the company had seen a slowdown starting in August, almost right after Roberts made his prediction. He declined to repeat the mid-teens estimate but confidently predicted that there would still be an increase.

It got uglier from there. On the third quarter earnings call, President of Comcast Cable David Watson said that full-year numbers would come in “around 2019 levels.” And finally in early December, came the news investors had been dreading, from Mr. Watson again:

In broadband, we're going to wrap up the fourth quarter and deliver with the fourth quarter a really solid year. We're going to be around 1.3 million net broadband additions for the year.

As it turns out, Watson’s final projection turned out to be almost spot on. Not surprising - by December he had most of the quarter already under his belt to make a projection with.

But saying that this more or less matched estimates is a highly selective interpretation of the history. It matched estimates only after management had stepped in on three separate occasions to progressively take expectations downward, after themselves raising them sky high. This is most certainly not meant to bash management - I’m not looking to take them down a peg.

5G Broadband Becoming Harder To Ignore

What investors should care about here is that to look at what are, admittedly, very good year-round numbers and conclude that Comcast’s broadband business had a good year is to miss the forest for the trees. Comcast broadband in fact had two very different years: One from January to July, where Internet looked like it was going to smash through all pre-COVID records, and another from August to December, after T-Mobile and to a lesser extent Verizon switched on the 5G Home Internet.

In fact, to be on pace for a 1.6 million-year through July and then finish at 1.3 million, the pace from August onwards would have to drop by almost 45%.

That has significant implications for Comcast going forward. If T-Mobile alone can cut growth in broadband Internet by 45% before Verizon’s main C-Band effort is even up and running, it presumably can be cut even more now that Verizon has turned on its (nearly, minus some FAA restrictions) full C-Band capabilities. It’s conceivable that Comcast’s 20-year run that Mr. Roberts is so proud of could be coming to an end as early as this year. A 45% cut of even the 1.6 million initial run-rate would take the rate to below 900,000.

Strong Results Elsewhere

We’ll explore the full implications of that shortly, but first a quick recap of the rest of the company.

Most of Comcast’s other divisions actually did pretty well. The real home run was Theme Parks, which set an all-time record for fourth quarter EBITDA. Its Beijing park, which just opened, is already at breakeven. Management indicated on the conference call that they expected further EBITDA growth in Beijing after the Olympics end. Meanwhile, Omicron had limited impact in Hollywood and Japan and practically none in Florida. Increased international visits after COVID ends could offer even further upside.

Xfinity Mobile also performed well, with 312,000 net adds and $157 million in standalone EBITDA for the year. Management has indicated it won’t be providing standalone EBITDA going forward, presumably because it intends to use Mobile more as a booster for broadband than a separate profit stream.

Sky was more of a mixed bag, with strong performance in Britain but continued challenges in Italy. Even so, a small revenue decline couldn’t stop a significant EBITDA expansion of 10%. Studios EBITDA actually fell, but revenue grew strongly and EBITDA is a less reliable metric here because movie studios often make large upfront investments in marketing a new movie, whose payoff comes in monetization in subsequent channels in future quarters. Overall, investors should be pleased with the Studios number.

Comcast And The Streaming Revolution

The other two divisions were potentially more problematic.

Cable-TV subscriptions declined 373,000 in the fourth quarter, bringing total losses for the year to 1.7 million. Comcast has managed to avoid the veritable bloodletting in its Video business that AT&T’s DirecTV fell prey to and management has repeatedly indicated that Video is now a low-margin product anyway that it manages more or less at cost. This means all price hikes from content providers are now passed through to customers, which is rapidly accelerating subscription losses. Management has made it clear they don’t make enough profit from Video anymore to really care, but the declines may still be significant.

This is because of Peacock. If Comcast, the largest MVPD in the US, really is going to just let the pay-TV world decay, then the importance of streaming is only going to keep growing, perhaps even at an accelerating rate. That means Comcast needs a successful streaming service of its own, to be ready for the brave new world Netflix is creating and Comcast apparently has no intention of stopping.

But Peacock isn’t looking, so far, to be that service. It was nice to finally get an update again, after Comcast declined to say anything meaningful about the division at all last quarter. And there were more details released than ever before. We now know that Peacock Premium has over 9 million paid subscribers, as well as another 7 million who receive Premium complimentary with their cable subscription, either through Comcast or another cable company that’s reached a wholesale agreement. Better still, ARPU on paid subscribers is already nearly at $10 per month.

But growing Monthly Active Users from 20 million to 24.5 million over six months is really not that impressive. Keep in mind that Netflix grew US-Canada memberships by 1.27 million over the same time period while charging a headline price three times as high. Given that Peacock is a much newer service, with much lower market penetration charging a much lower price, there's simply no reason it should be growing so slowly.

The financials don’t look much better. True, Peacock revenue grew to $335 million, almost three times the $122 million it reported in Q2. But EBITDA deteriorated by almost the same amount revenue grew, declining from negative $363 million to $559 million in the red. In other words, to increase revenues by $213 million, Peacock increased costs by $409 million. For the year, Peacock’s $800 million in revenue came with $2.5 billion in costs. Management indicated on the call that it will increase content spend alone another $1.5 billion in 2022, and that profitability “may be pushed out,” which almost certainly means it will be.

Constructing a Framework

Back to Cable broadband, the most alarming thing to me, even beyond the fact of falling growth, is how progressive the decay was. Broadband didn’t just slow down; every time management thought they had a handle on it, T-Mobile expanded service and a little while later they had to take down estimates again. With mobile broadband still expanding, that doesn’t augur well for the future.

Video losses don’t matter much, really, but they do represent a sort of ticking clock to get Peacock profitable and embedded into the streaming market, which doesn’t seem to have happened yet. Peacock represents potential upside, to be sure, but management’s announcement that it has more subscribers than we thought alone doesn’t prove much. Just as I argued during the DirecTV Now debacle, gaining subscribers should not be considered meaningful by investors if the company is increasing losses to get them unless it can explain exactly how it will reduce losses over time. So far, that explanation is lacking for Peacock. It isn’t enough to simply say “scale” and call it a day. Considering that pay-TV is shrinking rapidly even as streaming expands, NBCUniversal as a whole might very well be losing scale as rapidly as it is gaining it.

There are similar tradeoffs in other divisions. Theme Parks is probably growing, but as a satellite service Sky is probably doomed to start shrinking. Xfinity Mobile will probably have any future profit growth allocated to boosting loyalty among broadband customers. Studios may be expanding profits, but probably not as fast as Peacock is expanding losses.

For now, I'm going to assume that all ex-Cable profits hold steady, and simply calculate the maximum amount of competitive pressure Comcast can absorb in broadband before its profit levels fall too far to make the stock a good buy. Let’s assume a stable P/E of 25, and start with Comcast’s reported $14.1 billion of net income in 2021.

Broadband's Capacity For Damage

Comcast reported just shy of $23 billion in broadband revenues in 2021, spread over 29.6 million residential broadband lines. That comes to an average broadband price of just under $65 per month.

In this article, I’ve talked a lot about how mobile competition is affecting subscriber count. Presumably if that continues at some point management will cut prices to compete, and subscriber levels will stabilize but revenues will continue to fall. Going forward, the revenue number is really the more important number because if Comcast cuts prices to keep subscribers, the impact on the bottom line may be little different than losing more subscribers at a higher price.

So what will the mobile price, that Comcast has to match, be? The scary thing here is that it's already at $50, and it could still go lower. T-Mobile started at $60 and then cut prices in October. Another such price cut will only increase the pressure. But for now, we will assume no further price cuts.

Let’s assume that Comcast cuts to $50 and all subscriber losses cease. It would at that point be foregoing $15 x 12 in annual revenue per subscriber, or $180 x 29.6 million subscribers. If that did happen, it would cut net income to the tune of over $5.3 billion per year. This would push Comcast’s currently very reasonable 16 P/E to a 26 P/E.

Potential Upside

Against this small overshoot of our target P/E must be set the possibility that Peacock will somehow pull off the transformation into a very successful streaming service. I actually enjoy Peacock immensely - I’m glad to be one of those 9 million paid subscribers. But anecdotal evidence is not to be weighted heavily. So far Peacock does not appear to have a clear path to profit as user growth seems very low for a relatively new service. Theme Parks and Studios also deserve some credit for future growth potential, and maybe Mobile as well if they allow it to stand on its own. But Sky is an overhang.

Investment Recommendation

Altogether, Comcast’s risks and rewards seem relatively evenly balanced at this level. Pending a major move in the stock, I will await further developments on mobile broadband to bring more clarity to Comcast’s broadband future.

I rate Comcast Neutral.