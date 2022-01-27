PhonlamaiPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

The year 2022 has been tough thus far for many tech stocks, semis concluded. United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) actually held up relatively well in comparison to many chip stocks in the early part of 2022. However, the release of the Q4 report led to a more than doubling in YTD losses. In addition, chart patterns may be at a critical junction, which could determine the direction of the road ahead. Why will be covered next.

The charts may be about to lean bearish

The stock is down 13.4% YTD, which is slightly better than the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) which is down 15.1% YTD. However, as shown in the chart below, most of the losses have come in recent days. The stock held up comparatively well in the first two weeks of 2022, being almost flat, while many semis sold off along with the rest of the tech sector.

Source: finfiz.com

The stock was only down 6.3% heading into earnings, but losses more than doubled when the stock dropped 7.15% after the release of the Q4 FY2021 report on the 25th. Losses could have been more, but the stock bounced once it came within a penny of $10. This is significant because the area around $10 happens to be the lower bound of what seems to be a horizontal channel or trading range, which is a chart pattern formed by two trendlines running parallel, the upper one offering resistance and the lower one providing support. The stock seems to have encountered support since it bounced once it approached $10.

Still, just because support held on the first attempt does not mean it will do so again on subsequent attempts. The stock appears to have formed a double top, a bearish sign. The highs set in early December and September came within a few cents of each other. Accompanying these two peaks are a series of higher lows. This trendline provided the stock with support in the early part of 2022, until the stock fell below it on rising volume and at an accelerated pace.

What happens next is important. The stock has to fall below the lowest point between the two peaks to provide confirmation and complete what would be a double top reversal, something that has yet to happen. The area around $10 is therefore worth keeping an eye on. Falling below the support it provides with volume and speed means the charts are likely turning bearish. On the other hand, if support continues to hold and the stock stays above $10, then the stock is likely consolidating within an existing channel. If you are long, the second outcome is the one to prefer.

Why the headline gains were better than they appeared

If the stock is to stay above support or fall below it, then perceptions of UMC matter. Earnings can sway perceptions. As mentioned earlier, the stock fell 7.15% after earnings. It's true the drop happened on a day tech sold off, which may have aggravated the decline. A downgrade from Nomura likely also amplified the decline. The drop brought the stock to within an inch of falling below support, but it's debatable whether the numbers warranted the extent of the decline.

The Q4 report still showed strong gains in the top and the bottom line, even if the latter was held back by charges. Q4 revenue, for instance, increased by 30.5% YoY to NTD59,100M, which is equal to $2,136M using an exchange rate of 1:27.67. Net income increased by 42.5 YoY to NTD15,949M or NTD1.30 per share, which translates to $0.235 per ADS. The table below shows the numbers for Q4 FY2021.

Note how net income declined sequentially even though operating income increased. The YoY increase in net income is also much less compared to the increase in operating income. There's a reason for this. Non-operating income was NTD558M in Q4 FY2021, much less than the NTD4,317M in Q3 FY2021 and NTD5,619M in Q4 FY2020, skewing the quarterly comparisons.

Non-operating income dropped for two reasons. First, investments gains amounted to NTD2,689M in Q4 FY2021, which is less than the NTD4,534M in Q3 FY2021 and NTD5,703M in Q4 FY2020. Second, there was a NTD2,100M loss in Q4 FY2021, which included a one-time legal settlement. All of these adversely affected EPS growth. Still, if not for one-time charges, it's fair to say the headline gains would look better.

(Unit: NTD) Q4 FY2021 Q3 FY2021 Q4 FY2020 QoQ YoY Revenue 59,100M 55,907M 45,296M 5.7% 30.5% Gross margin 39.1% 36.8% 23.9% 230bps 1520bps Operating margin 29.8% 27.1% 12.4% 270bps 1740bps Operating income 17,616M 15,135M 5,615M 16.4% 213.7% Net income 15,949M 17,460M 11,196M (8.7%) 42.5% EPS 1.30 1.43 0.92 (9.1%) 41.3%

Source: UMC

The numbers for all of FY2021 can be tabulated with the Q4 numbers out. FY2021 revenue increased by 20.5% YoY to NTD213,011M. In dollar terms, revenue grew by 26% to $7,698M due to the appreciation of the NTD. EPS increased by 88.8% YoY to NTD4.57, which equals $0.826 per ADS.

(Unit: NTD) FY2021 FY2020 YoY Revenue 213,011M 176,821M 20.5% Gross margin 33.8% 22.1% 1170bps Operating margin 24.3% 12.5% 1180bps Operating income 51,686M 22,007M 134.9% Net income 55,780M 29,189M 91.1% EPS 4.57 2.42 88.8%

Similar to Q4, Q1 FY2022 guidance sees continued tight conditions with the utilization rate remaining at 100%. Average selling prices or ASP is expected to increase by another 5%. From the Q4 earnings call:

"Now let's move on to the first quarter 2022 guidance. Our wafer shipments will remain flat. ASP in US dollar will increase by 5%. Gross profit margin will be approximately 40%. Capacity utilization rate will be at 100%. Our 2022 cash based CapEx will be budgeted at US$3 billion."

A transcript of the Q4 FY2021 earnings call can be found here.

While guidance did not extend beyond Q1, UMC did have some comments as to what to expect from FY2022.

"I mean we have a long-term goal to bring the company over $10 billion by 2024. And - but for 2022, despite a lower contribution in wafer demand associated with the work from home and home learning, we still expect structural demand such as 5G, EV and IoT will remain strong. So we estimate the foundry industry growth in 2022 will be around 20%. At the same time, the UMC is projected to grow in line or higher than the foundry industry for 2022."

The outlook sees the foundry market growing by around 20% in 2022, which UMC expects to match if not exceed.

Valuations still favor UMC

Another factor that may bolster the stock and prevent it from declining too much is valuations. The table below compares the multiples for UMC to that of TSMC (TSM), the market leader among foundries. Note that the multiples for UMC could have been even better than the ones listed below since they have yet to take into account the latest quarterly numbers.

Nevertheless, UMC trades at 8.27 times trailing EBITDA with an enterprise value of $25.1B, much lower than TSM. It's true TSM focuses on the leading-edge of the market, whereas UMC competes at the trailing edge. Still, if someone is bullish on the foundry industry, then UMC is the cheaper option for placing bets. UMC also comes with a relatively high dividend yield for a tech stock, which should be a plus to those who value dividend income.

UMC TSM Market cap $27.66B $599.53B Enterprise value $25.12B $583.07B Revenue ("ttm") $7,153.9M $57,231.0M EBITDA $3,036.5M $38,662.3M Trailing P/E 16.82 27.88 Forward P/E 9.78 22.11 PEG ratio 0.14 1.83 P/S 3.72 10.48 P/B 2.98 7.67 EV/sales 3.51 10.19 Trailing EV/EBITDA 8.27 15.08 Forward EV/EBITDA 5.75 11.85

Source: Seeking Alpha

Investor takeaways

UMC put the finishing touches on another strong year in FY2021. While some foundries have yet to release their final numbers, it's almost certain that UMC will end up as the third-largest foundry in terms of sales. FY2021 revenue grew by 20.5% YoY, not that different from FY2020 when revenue grew by 19.3%. The outlook expects that pace of growth to continue with FY2022 revenue expected to increase by 20% or more.

EPS grew to NTD4.57 in FY2021, an increase of NTD2.15 YoY. The year before, EPS grew to NTD2.42 in FY2020, an increase of NTD1.60 YoY. The earnings call comments suggest FY2022 is likely to be similar to FY2021, based on projected numbers such as foundry growth, ASP, installed capacity and so on.

However, while FY2021's growth was comparable to that of FY2020, the same cannot be said of the stock's performance. The stock increased by 39% in 2021, a year after it increased by 217%. With the recent decline, the stock is back to a level it reached in early 2021. In other words, the stock has not gained much in the last twelve months, despite the strong gains in the top and the bottom line.

The chart patterns suggest the stock may be stuck in a trading range for some time after it failed to break out to new highs in early December, provided of course the stock stays above support at around $10. If support loses out, the charts are likely to turn bearish. But the recent bounce after approaching $10 suggests the stock has found support, at least for now. The stock appears to be headed sideways in a horizontal channel or trading range.

This may be okay for traders who don't mind moving in and out of a stock based on whether the stock is approaching resistance at the upper bound of the channel or hovering above support at the lower bound of the channel, but not everyone is likely to appreciate the sideways action since the value of the stock is unlikely to appreciate much. If someone is expecting UMC to yield sizable gains in the short term, then they're likely to be disappointed. UMC may do better in the long run, but as of right now, it appears the stock is about to go in circles.

While I would not be a buyer of UMC for now, I continue to hold the stock since I remain bullish in the long run. Sales and earnings continue to go up and are likely to do so for all of 2022, but there's no denying the fact that the stock has not really gained much in the last twelve months. In hindsight, taking chips off the table a year ago, as suggested in an earlier article, turned out to be a wise move. UMC looks to be a better fit right now for traders than for investors.

A previous article was correct in believing the stock was going up, but the stock was only able to match the previous high. While the charts have yet to turn bearish, they have lost their bullish stance. Multiples are intriguing where they are, especially in today's market where valuations tend to be on the high side for many stocks. UMC is likely to continue to post solid quarterly numbers in 2022.

On the other hand, the macro environment may not be so favorable for stocks with the Federal Reserve about to tighten, turning what used to be a tailwind for stocks into a headwind. If the stock had problems going higher when the Fed was pumping in liquidity, then it's difficult to see how the stock will do better when the Fed does the opposite. UMC may not collapse like some stocks that trade at lofty valuations, but with the way the cards are laid out, the stock will be hard pressed to post strong gains as long as it remains stuck within a trading range.