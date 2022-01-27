Software Aktiengesellschaft (SWDAF) CEO Sanjay Brahmawar on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCQX:SWDAF) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call January 27, 2022 3:30 AM ET

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Software AG's analyst call and webcast on the preliminary Q4 and full year results for 2021.

Today's call will start with the presentation from our CEO, Sanjay Brahmawar; followed by Scott Little, Software AG's CRO; and our CFO, Dr. Matthias Heiden.

Sanjay Brahmawar

Thank you, Robin, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. In 2021, we delivered strong performance through our second year full -- second full year of pandemic conditions. I'm proud of what the team achieved and our progress in transforming Software AG into an increasingly sustainable, profitable growth company. Our strong Q4 performance has strengthened my conviction that we have the plan, the products, the team and the momentum to enter a new phase of growth in 2022.

In Q4, we've delivered a significant re-acceleration in our digital business, growing bookings 15% year-on-year. For the full year, our bookings growth was 12%, just below our guidance range. At the end of December, we saw 2 deals delayed due to real-world personal factors on the client side. Both of these have now closed. Had they closed in Q4, our full year digital bookings growth would have been within our guidance range. Our digital growth is being driven by our subscription shift with subscription and SaaS bookings reaching 88% of our digital total in both Q4 and the full year. This is up from 84% in Q4 last year and 81% across the full year 2020. Our ability to sell subscription and SaaS offerings is helping our execution engine to fire on all cylinders. We won 106 new logos in Q4 2021, bringing our annual total to a record 312. This new business, along with the value we're driving through migrations and renewals is helping us grow ARR. Annual recurring revenue was up 11% at the group level in 2021 and up 12% in the digital business.

Away from digital, our strong Q4 capped a year in which we met our increased A&N guidance with an expected bookings decline of 11%, reached the middle of our product revenue guidance with growth of 3% and, as we have done throughout Helix, landed a solid non-IFRS EBITDA margin ahead of market expectations at 19.6%. In the coming year, we'll push forward with the support of our new strategic partner, Silver Lake. We're working through the process of onboarding them right now, and it's going extremely well. Our guidance for this year is underpinned by our 3 clear growth drivers. They've supported our performance in 2021 and they form the building blocks of our growth path going forward.

First, we'll continue to grow new business by accelerating our land and expand activity. Second, we'll continue to leverage innovation to create incremental value through migrations. And third, from this year onwards, we'll see the contribution of renewals ramp significantly. Additionally, our business model shift to subscription is starting to become a P&L tailwind and will only gather strength from here on. I'm pleased to share that the ranges we've issued today reflect a step-up on 2021. In 2022, we expect digital business bookings growth of between 15% and 25%, A&N bookings growth of between 0% and 5%, product revenue growth between 7% and 11% and a non-IFRS EBITDA margin between 20% and 22%. Our guidance shows we are focused on profitable growth and on continuing to expand our margin going forward. This will be driven by growth in our top line, combined with greater emphasis on operational efficiency and productivity to help fund ongoing investment in growth.

In confirming our 2023 ambitions, we've also reiterated our aim to reach €1 billion of revenue, an operating margin of between 25% and 30%, a digital business CAGR of around 15% and a recurring revenue portion between 85% and 90% of product revenue by the end of next year. We have clear plans in place to deliver these ambitions, and we'll talk much more about them at our Capital Markets Day in February.

As you know, beyond this organic growth plan, we're also looking to access more of our addressable market through M&A. Silver Lake is actively involved in helping push our -- push forward our plans there. My confidence in our path into the midterm is underpinned by the progress we've made with our growth drivers in 2021 and especially the momentum we had exiting Q4.

On new business, our bookings from new customers accelerated substantially year-over-year in the quarter. And importantly, all our major product areas and geographies are growing strongly. In North America, we signed a large integration deal with Lenovo, the $61 billion provider of consumer, commercial and data center technology. In EMEA, we delivered an excellent ARIS win with Webuild SPA, the €6 billion global construction player based in Italy. Our business process management software will help standardize and simplify enterprise processes across Webuild's entire global footprint. Also in EMEA, we beat PTC to a great IoT contract with Nyrstar, the €3.5 billion multi-metals business is consolidating its OT and edge production process data into a single IoT platform, Cumulocity, to generate insight and improvement in its production operations.

Importantly, after landing new customers like these are often expanding their contracts with capacity increases or new innovation. This is another topic for CMD. But to give you a sense of how this journey can work, I'll just mention a very recent case with the $40 billion Danish logistics company, Merck. Here, we beat competition to help Merck in support of its transformation agenda adding ARIS process mining to our existing partnership in a fantastic example of how organic innovation enables new business expansion.

On migrations, at the end of Q4, we had moved just over 20% of our digital business maintenance baseline across to subscription contracts. This included 2 excellent wins with automakers, Ferrari and Volkswagen. Ferrari moved forward in its hybrid journey by becoming a webMethods.io iPaaS customer, while Volkswagen moved to subscription with ARIS to drive its digital transformation and enable a consumption-based pricing model more aligned to its needs. Our progress leaves us with 80% runway left to continue creating value through migrations. This value is best demonstrated by the average migration multiplier we delivered in 2021 of 1.4x in our digital business.

Finally, on renewals the customer lifetime value benefits of our subscription model are now starting to come through, a clear return on our investment in customer success, which can be seen in the solid progress we are making on NRR. This return will continue to increase as our renewal cohorts grow in 2022 and in the years ahead. A Q4 renewal example came in North America with the $25 billion supply chain and manufacturing business, Flextronics. Here, we renewed our hybrid integration relationship and upsold API management, enabling more fluid movement of enterprise data to ensure a better experience for customers in Flex' growth markets. With new innovation as part of the deal, the value of our contract with Flex increased 33% on renewal. So much of our ability to win is down to the quality and pace of innovation in our product.

If I take you back to the start of Helix, our aim was to ensure we had the best products in the areas we wanted to drive our future growth. We viewed these as hybrid integration, IoT and analytics and business transformation and invested in developing cloud-native, multi-tenant product sets to serve them. This means that the product was either born in the cloud or has been completely re-architected for the cloud, enabling us to massively simplify the customer journey and dramatically increase time to value. So today, those of our products ranked by leading analysts like Gartner and Forrester are all considered best-in-class. webMethods.io, Cumulocity IoT and ARIS process mining all grew bookings in the high double digits in Q4. And together, they are the reason we've been successful in setting a record for new logos in this year.

Let me give you 2 examples of where this product set helped solve major enterprise problems in the quarter. First, in webMethods, we announced that our on-premise B2B customers is now available to export and import their data and applications to and from the cloud via our iPaaS platform, webMethods.io. For those customers, mostly large enterprises with substantial on-premise assets, this is truly the vision and potential of hybrid integration coming to life. It means efficiency, flexibility and choice across on-premise and multi-cloud that they are using.

Second, in process mining, through ARIS, we have now introduced a mining to model feature that helps customers to mine their processes, identify improvements based on the insight they have mined and model a blueprint for the process transformation that follows. In this space, we have 1 competitor who can mine and 1 competitor who can model, neither can do both, and we can do both in cloud and hybrid. The strength of our team has also increased significantly through Helix, and we have worked hard to implement the growth culture driving our success. There are 3 key areas I want to touch on here.

First is leadership and our continued work to bring forward the next generation of experts in our business. We now have more than 500 participants in our leadership journey, and we are already seeing senior leaders emerge. Thomas Alberti was recently announced as our Head of Sales for DACH region, and Hank Bailey has just completed a solid first quarter in his job leading our North American government solutions business. Their appointments mean that 2 important leadership positions, both of which we've discussed on these calls, have now been filled with internal candidates.

Second is engagement, where we continue to increase employee alignment with our strategy. Our annual MyVoice survey is a vital part of understanding how our people are feeling. And in 2021, we saw 82% participation and a good increase in our engagement score to 4.14 out of 5, up from 3.92 last year. Our strength was also evident in our industry engagement ranking, which improved 18 percentage points from 46 to 64 this year. That means we are ahead of 64% of our benchmark growth on this metric. With these kind of outcomes, we're showing our team is fully aligned behind our strategy and is pulling in the same direction to achieve our objectives.

Third is attracting and retaining the best talent in our industry. In 2021, we attracted hundreds of new employees to Software AG, including new joiners from UiPath, Salesforce and AWS. Compared to this last time -- compared to that time last year, the largest net increases in FTE were in sales and in IT, as we scale SaaS and invest in the agility and security of our own hybrid IT landscape. Of course, I recognize that people have left us this year, too. Like others in our industry, we've seen attrition creep up as the pandemic has eased. Importantly, half of our attrition was what we call nonregrettable, as we transform our workforce to better support our growth ambitions. After experiencing higher sales attrition in U.S. at the start of the year, our hiring pace and a greater focus on career pathways within sales saw headcount in our North American sales organization stabilize. Overall, I'm confident we have the people we need to reach our goals and the plan in place to further reinforce our existing team.

I'll come back later to summarize. But for now, I'll pass it on to Scott who will update you on our go-to-market progress and our pipeline as we start the year. Over to you, Scott.

Scott Little

Thanks, Sanjay. Good morning, everyone. In Q4 this year, our sales and go-to-market organization performed extremely well, pushing hard to achieve a big digital business acceleration after a softer Q3. Our digital business conversion rate was up year-on-year, and our new local record was delivered alongside all 4 regions, delivering strong bookings growth.

Part of our success has been continued delivery in competitive situations. A good example of this came in EMEA, where we beat Apigee and Red Hat for our new API management contract with a $6 billion OCP group. OCP is one of the world's leading chemical manufacturers with more than 150 clients on 5 continents. We beat our competitors because of business of OCP size needs to manage, control and understand its API footprint on an industrial scale. Our API Gateway is hands down the best solution for that task.

We also saw returns on key investments focused on landing and expanding deals in a major growth segment for us, the upper mid-market. The DACH Mittelstand team won a further 24 land deals in Q4, these added to the 35 wins they already produced through the first 9 months and increased the number of companies already moving through their expand journeys with Software AG. Combined with our established mid-market team in North America, continued to go from strength to strength, and our intention with the experience of Silver Lake to increase product specialization in our sales coverage model, this gives me real confidence that we can scale this important segment through 2022.

Beyond our direct routes to market, we also saw more positive contributions from our partner ecosystem in Q4. As part of our deal registration program, our partners added 280 qualified leads to our pipeline in the quarter, which we are now progressing towards close. Overall, incremental bookings from partners made up 11% of our digital business total in 2021, roughly doubling from last year. This was supported by continued success in our cloud partnerships with the likes of Microsoft and AWS, helping us close 17 deals in Q4.

Part of our ability to execute so well in Q4 and part of my confidence in our ability to deliver consistently going forward comes from the increasing strength of our pipeline. We are working hard to ensure we fill the funnel as effectively as we can, and we have implemented a range of improvements in response to the pipeline progression challenges we faced in Q3. On the top part of the funnel, initiatives like our North American awareness campaign are showing we can invest effectively to capture demand. This campaign has now been responsible for around 40 new qualified sales opportunities. While early in the program, this represents a campaign conversion rate almost twice what we've seen with traditional less targeted approaches. We plan to roll out similar campaigns globally in '22. We'll start with our Tier 1 markets, the Americas, the U.K., France and Germany with a clear focus on hybrid integration.

On mid-funnel progression in Q3, I said we were doing 3 things: reallocating resources, using more efficient and repeatable sales plays and getting more programmatic in our methods. So first on resources. At the start of the year, we lifted and shifted a further 25% of our marketing resources from field marketing to digital account-based marketing focused on progressing our in-funnel opportunities. We also plan to reallocate marketing dollars such that we will have 50% more spend focused on activities directly targeting buyers known to be in market. We were able to do this due to the transformation of our marketing organization into a more efficient, digital-first demand engine.

Second, on sales plays. We've identified the most successful approaches from last year and refined them for '22. Our IoT-as-a-Service play won 7 new deals in the quarter, including a great win with a very large Latvian telco provider. Our play with smart equipment makers won us 12 deals, including a Mittelstand win with a world-leading textile machinery business. And lastly, on becoming programmatic, more programmatic, we've increased focus on interrogating the quality and durability of our pipeline, improving how we validate opportunities so we can focus our energy on the right ones. We are becoming more efficient by allocating more resources to those opportunities and focusing on moving them from what we call developing to best case situations as fast as possible.

So looking ahead, I'm pleased to say that the momentum we created in Q4 has rolled over into a fast start to Q1. The team is ahead of our expected January linearity target, and that's important. Our trend of improving year-on-year conversion rates look set to continue telling me we're maintaining the strength in our execution muscle. Our first half digital business pipeline coverage is good at around 3x, and the marketing investments we made in Q4, we are convinced will yield additional pipeline pace in 2022. With these building blocks in place, an increasingly reoccurring nature of our revenue streams, I'm confident we will deliver on our 2022 targets.

So now, Matthias, over to you.

Matthias Heiden

Thank you, Scott, and good morning, everyone. It's time to walk through the financials. I'll first make some comments on our bookings development, I'll then look at P&L and talk you through how bookings have converted to product revenues. Next, I shall explain our cost development and margin performance. And lastly, I'll talk about our financial position and our capital allocation priorities for the year ahead.

First to bookings. During Q4, we delivered group bookings of €195.1 million, which represents growth of 1%. For the year, that means total bookings, were €517.7 million growing 6%. As you know, we saw strong digital business performance in Q4, where our 15% growth represented bookings of €164.8 million. While for the year, our digital business bookings of €406 million ended up slightly below where we wanted. I would like to emphasize our quarter-on-quarter progression to show the extent of the acceleration we saw to end the year. In Q3, our digital business bookings were €87.8 million, this means our Q4 result gives us sequential quarterly growth of 88%. This shows a good step up in pace from the 67% sequential growth we saw between Q3 and Q4 of last year. As expected, in Q4, we saw an increasing share of our digital business bookings come from subscription and SaaS. It's worth calling out a stand-alone 61% year-on-year growth in SaaS bookings. This represents strong progress in an area we expect to become increasingly prominent going forward.

On subscription and SaaS, I will note that our weighted average contract term closed the year where we expected at around 3 years. In A&N, our Q4 bookings were €30.3 million, representing an expected decline of 40%. This brought our full year total to €111.7 million, an 11% year-on-year decline inside our guidance range. On bookings to revenue conversion ratios, I'm happy to say, we finished the year broadly where we expected. For the full year, our 46% digital business conversion ratio aligns pretty closely with the planning assumption we gave at the start of the year. In A&N, we saw a full year conversion ratio of 71%, slightly ahead of our full year planning assumption. The proximity of these results to our assumptions should give you comfort in our methodology when we confirm this year's ratio assumptions at our upcoming Capital Markets Day.

Next, product revenue. In Q4, we delivered total product revenue of €194.6 million, down 6% year-on-year. Our full year total was €684 million, up 3% year-on-year and right in the middle of our guidance range. Our Q4 digital business product revenue was €143.3 million, representing growth of 3% year-on-year. While it's good to see a third consecutive quarter of growth here, you will notice the step down from the digital -- sorry, from the double-digit performance we saw in Q2 and Q3. More than anything, this was down to increasing share of SaaS in our Q4 mix. Overall, our full year product revenue of €469.5 million and growth of 5% is a more than solid performance.

For A&N, product revenue in Q4 was €51.3 million, declining 24% year-on-year as expected. For the full year, product revenue of €214.5 million is 2% down year-on-year. Reflecting on 2021 as a whole, I am proud that having been through the process of transforming our business model, we have seen the growth we wanted to deliver on our P&L. The team has worked incredibly hard to deliver it, and I'd like to add to Sanjay's things for their efforts. Moving now to Professional Services. In the second quarter, without our Spanish business affecting our comparison base, we saw revenue of €40 million, up 4% year-on-year. This brought our full year total to €149.8 million, a full year decline of 8%.

Adjusted for the Spanish sales, growth was 4% in the year. Our 2021 Professional Services margin was 21% in Q4 and 18% over the years. Together, our Product Revenue and our Professional Services revenue gave us total revenue of €234.6 million for Q4 at €833.8 million for the full year. This means total revenue was 4% lower in Q4 but grew 1% overall. With this full year outturn and our 3 clear growth drivers in place, our guidance for 2022 tells you that we remain firmly on track for our midterm ambition to reach total revenue of €1 billion in 2023.

On ARR, we saw another year of steady and reliable growth and ever present through the Helix transformation. We saw pleasing growth at the group level with our total of €585.4 million, representing growth of 11% year-on-year. Within this, we saw an acceleration in our digital business, where ARR was €418.5 million at December 31, representing growth of 12% year-on-year. Subscription and SaaS are also making an increasingly powerful contribution. This year, subscription ARR grew 67% year-on-year, while SaaS ARR grew 43%. Within our digital business, when we launched Helix in the first half of 2019, our subscription ARR was €30.1 million. As we ended 2021, subscription ARR had increased by €153.6 million to €185.1 million.

On SaaS, as we launched Helix, ARR was €22.1 million. As we exited the year, our SaaS ARR had increased by €31.5 million to €53.6 million. The customers in these ARR streams provide us with an ongoing lifetime value opportunity that we have not had before. As that opportunity is realized, we will create increasing value for our shareholders. When I look at full year total recurring revenue, I can report €626.1 million represented 10% growth year-on-year. As a percentage of total product revenue, this represents 92%. As a portion of total group revenue, this represents 75%, the highest we have ever achieved.

Turning now to costs. Total costs for Q4 were €202.4 million, up 6% year-on-year. For the year, that brings our total to €711.7 million, below market expectations. If we adjust our 2020 cost base for the sale of our Spanish Professional Services business and exclude SaaS hosting costs, our incremental investments in 2021 were around €32 million. This is within the range we shared at our 2020 Capital Markets Day with investments deployed across 3 focus areas: go-to-market, product innovation and cloud and people and culture. We're remaining committed to investment in our growth, we also maintained a laser-sharp focus on profitability with strong cost management. This led us to Q4 non-IFRS operating margin of 19.3% and a full year margin of 19.6%. Thanks to our strong sales performance and our continued focus on cost management, this result was ahead of our guidance range and market consensus.

As we see increasing benefit from the operational efficiency and productivity improvements we have driven through Helix, the pace of our incremental investment will slow in line with the plan we shared at our last Capital Markets Day. On cash flow, the key thing to mention is that as planned, in the second half of 2021, we started to emerge from our transformation-driven drop and grow cash flow once again. As evidence for this, in Q4, our operating cash flow was €25.4 million, up 88% year-on-year. On a full year basis, our cash flow showed year-on-year growth of 3% to €116.2 million. As we exit our cash flow through, I feel confident in saying we have managed the transition well, especially with improved cash collection processes and better payment term structures in our contracts. With those elements now in place and with the technical impact of our transformation shifting to become a tailwind from 2022 onwards, we look forward to delivering further operating cash flow growth next year and in the years to come.

Before moving on, quickly on FX. Please note, we saw a 3% benefit in the fourth quarter, and overall, a 1% headwind over the full year. Finally, I'll now make a few comments on our financial position and our capital allocation priorities for the year ahead. Our balance sheet has been strong through the pandemic, and we do maintain our robust position as we enter 2022. We currently have a net cash position of €277 million, and we will use it, along with the option of accessing any of our existing debt facilities to fund our M&A program.

And that's it for me. I'll now hand back to Sanjay to finish the session and open it up for questions. Sanjay, back to you.

Sanjay Brahmawar

Thanks, Matthias. Just a quick summary for me. Firstly, I'm very proud of how we finished the year. Our performance, particularly in our digital business, showed we have strong momentum as we start 2022. Secondly, that momentum is underpinned by the success of our shift to subscription and SaaS. We now have a cloud-native product set, driving an increasingly high-quality recurring revenue stream and a business set up to drive customer success and help that revenue stream grow. And lastly, to date, we've issued guidance for this year that reflects our confidence in the springboard we built through Helix and the belief we have in our potential for future growth to 2023 and well beyond.

Varun Rajwanshi

I guess the first question is it's good to hear the reaffirmation of 2023 margin ambitions from your side. But if you look at the margin profile, it's still a pretty big jump from '22 to '23. So what gives you the confidence for the big step-up in margins in 2023?

Sanjay Brahmawar

Varun, thanks very much for the question. I'm going to give you a quick feedback from my side, and I'll also pass it on to Matthias for his comments. There's 2 things. One, if you see how our growth is coming, it's coming through 3 cohorts. Coming through the new business that we're winning, it's coming through the migrations where we are achieving a multiplier of 1.4 and the innovation is resonating, as I said. And the third one is coming from an increasing contribution now from renewals. So that is a very important part because in renewals we have much lesser cost to sales than the efforts that we need to put to renew. And our net retention rate is really high. We ended at over 104% this year. So the business is very sticky. The technology is sticky, and so we have high confidence. So number one, there is less costs associated with being able to renew.

And number two, as Scott said to you, the execution rate is improving dramatically. I mean Q4, we came out with a very strong execution rate. which also goes to show that our productivity, which is effectively the amount that each seller is contributing that is also improving quite significantly. So that's the number two. And the third thing, Matthias mentioned that the contribution of our sales coming from partners is also growing. So this year, it was 11%, which was almost double what we did last year. Again, the cost of getting these opportunities into our pipeline and being able to then execute on those is lower than what we have in normal. So it's these 3 aspects in combination with the renewal proportion increasing, which gives us very high confidence. And last part, I would say is that we are also very consciously looking at our operational efficiencies and how we can optimize our cost internally so that we can again contribute to the margin expansion.

So I said a lot, but I'll pass it to Matthias if he wants to add something.

Matthias Heiden

You've said a lot and almost finalized the answer, but it leaves me for the cost side of the house. And I will start with a small reminder as to where we came from in 2021. we started the year with a margin guidance of 16% to 18%, where the midpoint of which would have implied a 400 basis points acceleration per year across the years to move to 25% at the end of 2023. We upped that guidance in October and have even outperformed that now at the end of the year at 19.6%. So I think the ability to manage our costs is a proven track record in the company. Also under my tenure now, we have proven that again. That does give us confidence. We believe that on top of what Sanjay said, the top line-related topics of the house that we have all the building blocks in place and can now execute on the cost development in terms of the CAGR across the years that we have shared with you at Capital Markets Day. And the way to think about this, ladies and gentlemen, just as a reminder, we said that the CAGR on the cost side would be between 4% and 6% over the years 2022 and 2023, we will probably land more towards the upper end in 2022 and then more on the midpoint in 2023.

So with that said, you hopefully hear a very clear idea on the margin progression through 2022 into 2023.

Next question is from the line of Michael Briest from UBS.

Michael Briest

Congratulations on the numbers today. I guess I want to sort of go back to the 2022 margin because a little over a month ago when we were on the call on Silver Lake, Matthias, you highlighted to us the ambition to exceed €1 billion by 2023. There's all the comments about sort of investing for growth in the next phase. And you wouldn't sort of reaffirm the 2023 margin targets on that call. So I think a lot of us expected higher costs to be announced today and some change in that outlook. Can you just confirm that at the Capital Markets Day in a couple of weeks' time, there's going to be no change to these midterm ambitions? And whether this reiteration reflects a change in what you thought you would do or maybe the pipeline of M&A acquisitions have shifted to the right somewhat. Just give us some comfort that these targets are set in stone and there's no chance to being changed anytime soon?

Matthias Heiden

So Michael, technically, you're asking a slightly tricky question because you're asking me to confirm something that is in the future and how I will behave on the day. With that said, take that with a pinch of salt. We have no reason to believe that we will change midterm targets at the Capital Markets Day based on where the company stands today. And just as a reminder, because I think this sometimes gets forgotten a little bit, we refuel, for lack of a better term, our investments through productivity gains, that has been part of the 2021 execution and that is part of the plan for 2022 and 2023. And I'll just highlight that once again with the help of 2 examples. As we move into hybrid working mode, there is, of course, something that needs to be done to the facilities of Software AG, yet that does not result in incremental investment for the company, rather the contrary is true. We're going through the facilities portfolio, we save on leasing expenses and put that back into the company, some elements we save for good that helps the margin; other elements are reinvested.

The other piece, which some of you are probably more excited about, as an example, is the investment that we made into the customer success management organization that helps to drive NRR the renewal process, but more importantly, it increases the sales efficiency because so far in 2021, sales force has taken care of everything, including the renewals when it comes to the elements of the customer relationship. That is no longer the case going into 2022, which is why we feel upbeat around more new business coming our way because we have free time for the account executives. And hopefully, those comments were helpful, Michael, in answering your question.

Sanjay Brahmawar

Yes. Maybe just 1 thing, Michael, to add to what Matthias says is listen, this is the second time we have confirmed our midterm ambitions, organic ambition. So hopefully, that should give you some comfort. And the second thing is, Silver Lake came on board because they buy fully into the Helix strategy and they fully support the Helix strategy, and they are here now to help us accelerate and further strengthen. And obviously, now we will look at the inorganic part. And as when the time is right, we will come back to you with our inorganic ambitions. But there is no change to our organic ambitions, okay?

Next question is from the line of Gautam Pillai from Goldman Sachs.

Gautam Pillai

I probably have a follow-up on the earlier question. And obviously, Silver Lake is getting onboarded right now. Have -- so the comments you have made today and the 20 -- reiteration of the 2020 targets, has Silver Lake kind of blessed these numbers, if that's the right word? So at the time of the CMD, should we -- what incremental should we expect in terms of a potential -- is it going to be a potential more longer-term targets or something like that, which would incorporate the Silver Lake strategy as well?

Sanjay Brahmawar

Gautam, thanks very much for the questions. So I'll take the first part, and then I'll pass on the second to Matthias. So listen, as I said in my script, the onboarding with Silver Lake is going very well. We are -- we've been engaging very, very strongly with and with and that's been fantastic. And so we've involved them very much in our planning. We've shared with them our budget for 2022 in our midterm, and they fully support our plans. So that's number 1 part to your question. And then I'll hand it over to Matthias for the next one.

Matthias Heiden

Yes. And the only piece that I would want to add is if we take a step back in time, Gautam and everybody else, let's remind ourselves of the fact that there was a process that led to the fact that Silver Lake made a decision for themselves to come on board and invest in the company, which means that they did their due diligence, they investigated. They looked at the planning, they asked us the questions, that gives them the confidence to come on board. We have now taken the next step coming out of 2021. They are aware where we stand as a company and where we want to go, that has not led to a change in that assumption.

Gautam Pillai

Got it. If I can squeeze in 1 more, just on your 2022 guidance. It's a very wide range in terms of, let's say, the digital bookings. What needs to happen for you to be at the upper end of that range versus the low end?

Sanjay Brahmawar

So Gautam, yes, you're right. It's a range. But let me also say that, look, we are exiting Q4 with a very strong positive momentum. And I think the big part here is our acceleration of our new business growth. You can see that we came out with 106 new logos. We did 312 for the full year, and we absolutely aim to continue that acceleration in the new logos. So that's kind of 1 part. And the second thing, of course, is to make sure that we continue to drive that excellent performance in NRR. We are exiting the year at above 104% NRR and then, therefore, the ambition is to even further improve that with -- and that will add again to the higher number of bookings. And then finally, the last part is, of course, the multiplier, where we have demonstrated very good success with 1.4x on this year, and we intend to even increase that further with new innovation that we bring. Let me just check if Scott wants to add anything to that.

Scott Little

I would just add that we have the increasing portion of renewals, which helps us as well. But clearly, our focus for this year because we have an additional sales capacity due to our CSM investments is focused on new logo and new business growth.

Sanjay Brahmawar

Thanks, Scott.

Next question is from the line of Knut Woller from Badder Bank.

Knut Woller

Just 2 follow-ups basically. The first 1 on the new logos, Sanjay, that you mentioned, and you mentioned here very good momentum as reflected in the number of new logos. So when should we expect the new logos to get a more meaningful contribution in terms of revenues? So how long do you think it will take time until the -- your land and expand strategy becomes more visible in the reported numbers. That's the first one and then a quick follow-up, if I may?

Sanjay Brahmawar

Thanks very much for the question. Listen, I think we've been working very hard to strengthen our customer success organization. And I can tell you that, that is making such a dramatic improvement because -- even before we sign a new logo, our customer success organization is already starting to engage with the customer, which means from day minus, we are talking about kind of how the customer can implement, how the customer can adopt the technology, et cetera. So the land-and-expand process really works. It takes anything between 6 to 9 months to be able to expand once you've landed with a customer. But the more the customer success team strengthens, the more we are able to squeeze that duration. So that's kind of sort of the momentum. Scott, anything to add to that?

Scott Little

I would just add that we do 2 things in that process. Remember, we not only with our CSMs work on setting our client up to be successful with their first implementation with us, part of that process is setting ourselves up to the expand motion. So we have both those sets of work going on when we engage with a new client and it varies by product. So how quickly we can expand is really a function of which products. So if we report these new logos, we don't report the distinction as to which property comes in, it comes in under. So it is a function of which product we are landing as to the timing of our expansion.

Matthias Heiden

And building on what Scott said, Knut, we will try to give you a little bit more insight to make it more tangible at CMD so that you can sort of enhance your understanding with regard to the respective products and what a typical land-and-expand journey looks like for a customer. I think that will put it into perspective because I acknowledge that so far we have said, "Hey, we start with a smaller average deal size because it's land and now you're asking the right question around giving more insight as to how this will evolve over time." We'll try to make that more tangible for you.

Knut Woller

And just 1 follow-up to your comments, Sanjay, that you made on Ambition 2023 being organic. Just to get a better understanding of what you guys look for, I would assume or is it fair to assume that if you look for M&A targets that they has a higher growth rate than your own, and hence, likely could be more -- have an inferior margin profile than you currently? Is that a fair way to think about your plans here, in general?

Sanjay Brahmawar

So thanks for the question, Knut. So let me say, we've been talking to you about building our capability on our pipeline and a very structured approach to M&A. And we even spoke about this string of pull strategy. We've discussed our strategy with Silver Lake. They fully understand what we are trying to do and they fully back the approach that we have. So we will continue down this strategy, and we'll execute on this strategy. And the kind of real strategic diamond fit approach that we have looks at high-growth companies, absolutely, in terms of subscription SaaS businesses, ARR businesses growing at a healthy 15% to 20% CAGR and obviously contributing to our go-to-market and creating the right kind of synergies that are possible, so that we don't have sales motions that are totally alien to us. So that's #1 in terms of the strategic fit. And number two, we're looking for obviously companies that either are already profitable or have a very clear path to profitability.

[Operator Instructions]. Next question is from the line of Alastair Nolan from Morgan Stanley.

Alastair Nolan

Just a quick 1 on migrations. Could you maybe give us some comments around the pace of migrations? You've mentioned 20% have now actually been migrated in terms of DBP. Is that accelerating? And maybe a comment around kind of the willingness of customers to migrate from here? Is that getting more difficult? Has there been some low-hanging fruit that's been migrated more quickly? Any color you can provide there would be really helpful.

Sanjay Brahmawar

Sure, Alastair. Let me just tell you because in my speech, I had mentioned that we have done approximately 20% of migrations are done now. And we have a pretty big runway still to go. The pace continues. So there is no slowing in -- it kind of balances out now, so it stabilizes. And actually, the willingness of customers. We are finding customers are actually quite excited about this migration, primarily because we are bringing good innovation and value to the table. And I'll pass it on to Scott to comment around this willingness aspect. But my experience in talking to customers is they understand the economics of having to go and buy that innovation from many other parties and how does it help them to continue with the strength that they get from us. But Scott, maybe share some more flavor on that.

Scott Little

Yes, happy to. So first, we don't expect a significant change in the pace of migrations. We're getting pretty good at that, right? So that's certainly part of our plan for 2022, and you show a confidence in that, we do. With respect to the percentage of the business that we're going to have to deliver with new business versus migrations, we do have on our plan for '22 that a larger percentage of our business will be new business and migrations -- sorry, new business and new logo versus migrations, but that doesn't take away from the responsibility that we still deliver good performance and migrations. As to runway, I think we've talked about this before because we want to maintain that healthy ratio, we don't take every migration opportunity that comes along when it's presented to us in a particular quarter because they want to have a healthy migration multiplier. So part of this is also a function of when does the client need the innovation and the timing of their own project as to when we look to take down the actual migration itself. So far, we think the pipeline for migrations is good. We don't see any difference in what we exited in 2021. And I think you should have confidence that we're good at that now.

[Operator Instructions]. Next question is from the line of Sven Merkt from Barclays.

Sven Merkt

I have one. Could you help us please with the mechanics of the product revenue guidance? And I'm interested to hear how much is coming from renewals and already signed contracts and how much needs to come from new contracts essentially?

Matthias Heiden

It's Matthias. Happy to take the question. I will start to answer it today to give you an initial guidance on this. We will do the deep dive with you at Capital Markets Day as we did last year where we will update the slides on the final conversion ratios from bookings to product revenue as well as the contract -- the revenue that comes from contracts signed in prior period. But maybe I can help you today already with regard to the importance of renewals, and I'll do that at the example of DBP bookings. When you look at the bookings numbers DBP full year, you see that in 2021, we did 20% of the DBP bookings coming from renewals.

That portion is going up to around 25% in 2022 and will increase even further then because that is part of the overall plan in 2023. And maybe that's a helpful starting point. And maybe the 1 thing that is easy on that, sorry, operator, because we can say that today, I just didn't have the data point immediately in front of me, 60% of the product revenue will come from contracts signed in prior period because I want to avoid the misunderstanding that there is any magic to the number. That's in the door. We've got that there. So I can add that. We will update the full slide with the conversion ratios at CMD.

