If Iran Sanctions Aren't Lifted, There's A Good Chance The Oil Market Gets Overheated
Summary
- The oil market is going to need Iranian barrels to cool the market down.
- If Iran sanctions aren't lifted and with demand recovering far stronger than expected, the oil market will get overheated come summertime.
- Physical market is already getting heated with backwardation back near the highs.
- Iran deal is needed in order to keep oil prices in check between $85 to $95.
A few days ago, I was on the phone with a friend from the service (you know who you are). And he asked me a straightforward question, "List 3 bearish factors in the oil market today."
My answer was, "Iran, Iran, Iran."
Looking at the oil market as a whole today from physical timespreads to US inventory data, it's hard to get bearish. Fundamentals are all but pointing in one direction, deficits, and storage levels are already at multi-year lows.
I mean, just look at the latest US oil inventory data that came out. These charts are quite telling on their own, so not very much commentary is needed.
US Commercial Crude Storage
US Crude Storage With SPR
US Implied
Oil Demand
US Product Storage
US Total Liquids
So in summary, these charts are all overwhelmingly bullish, and the change vs. the five-year average also is bullish implying that we should continue to trend in the deficit for inventories.
Again, on the physical oil market front, the spreads are screaming tightness come April. I mean, absolutely screaming tightness.
Now there are reports from the Russian diplomats that Iran and US could reach a deal by the end of February that will see oil sanctions being lifted. This deal would then be in effect come April right into the physical oil market tightness today.
What we know about Iran is that it's currently exporting 1.2 to 1.3 million b/d (not including condensate). It has about ~45 million bbls of floating storage just sitting around China, and it has another ~20 million bbls in bonded storage in China (the Chinese have already been using this).
Putting the effective inventory dump into context, it would be about ~45 million bbls and an additional 1.4 to 1.5 million b/d increase in crude exports.
Now on the surface, this may seem bearish, but there's a caveat to all of this. First, OPEC+ has been unable to meet its quota, so the increases we are going to observe over the coming months will fall well short of expectations. Second, oil demand globally appears to be on track to surpass the 2019 highs by as early as March making all the agency forecasts completely offside.
Judging by the traders' reaction to the physical timespreads, the market is about to get super overheated if Iran doesn't come back. It's the complete opposite situation before where if Iran came back, it would be bearish.
We are now in a completely different world. With global oil inventories sitting at multi-year lows, OPEC+ spare capacity dwindling, and global oil demand possibly reaching an all-time high as early as Spring, the world is going to scream out for barrels. If Iran comes back, this will keep the temperature down for a few extra months, but it still won't be enough. The extra 1.4 to 1.5 million b/d of export will be absorbed faster than a fat kid eating cake.
So here's how we see the situation unfolding:
- If there truly is a deal, the Iran deal will keep oil prices in check between $85 to $95 throughout the summer.
- If there is no deal, you can expect triple digits (possibly) this summer.
Either way, Iran is no longer a bearish risk factor. Judging by the physical timespreads, the world is going to need all the crude it can get its hands on.
