The BDC industry appears to be heading toward a new trend - larger loans, particularly bigger BDC's, such as Owl Rock Capital Corp. (NYSE:ORCC).

ORCC is one of the 3 largest BDCs, with a $5.6B market cap, and benefits from the broader Owl Rock platform, with $34.6 billion of assets under management, which deployed a record amount of capital in Q3 '21.

"We continue to see growing demand for large privately placed unitranche loans. This year we have evaluated more than 30 opportunities over $1 billion in size and this quarter alone closed on five loans $1 billion or more in size most of which were structured as unitranches.

We believe these trends favor large-scale direct lenders who can provide sizable financing solutions and who have the resources, relationships and expertise to partner with the private equity community. The Owl Rock platform is especially-well positioned for this trend due to our scale full suite of products and a large deeply experienced team with strong relationships with financial sponsors." ORCC CEO Packer (Q3 '21 call)

Q3 '21 Earnings - A Record Quarter:

ORCC had a record level of originations, $2.79B, and repayments, $2B, in Q3 '21, with Investment Income rising 44% vs. Q3 '20, and 8% vs. Q2 '21.

Net Investment Income, NII, rose 2.4% vs. Q3 '20, and 9.5% vs. Q2 '21, while NII had a 10% gain vs. Q2 '21. NAV/Share rose for the 6th straight quarter, ending at $14.95, as of 9/30/21.

With the Fed now confirming that it will start raising its rate in March, potential clients should continue to move toward locking in new deals sooner than later, in order to avoid paying higher rates and interest expenses. This bodes well for ORCC's 2022 earnings.

"M&A activity remains at record levels. Private equity firms remain flush with capital and are investing at a very fast clip." (Q3 '21 call)

ORCC's loan size and investment company EBITDA size both grew in Q3 '21: It did ~$2.2B in 21 investments, vs. $1.2B in 16 investments in Q2 '21, deploying 80% more capital with only 5 additional investments. The weighted average EBITDA of ORCC's borrowers is now $114M, vs. $95M in Q3 '20.

Management feels that bigger firms are safer bets, a strategy proven by its small loss rate of 0.14% since inception. As of 9/30/21, non-accruals remained low - only 2 investments were on non-accrual status, comprising just 0.4% of ORCC's portfolio, one of the lower levels in the BDC industry.

90% of ORCC's new investments in Q3 '21 were in 1st lien and unitranche loans, with an average spread of 625 basis points, with the overall portfolio spread in line with previous quarters at ~650 basis points.

Performance:

The BDC industry averaged a ~21% gain over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500, but lagging the broad financial sector, which is up 33%.

The anticipation of rising rates has made the Financials sector a favorite among investors over the past year - it's second only to the Energy sector, which is up 49% over the past year. ORCC has lagged its industry, its sector, and the market over the past year, but has outperformed a bit over the past month, quarter, and so far in 2021, gaining 1.2%, vs. losses for the other three entities:

Discount Pricing:

At its 1/26/22 closing price of $14.33, ORCC was trading at a -4.15% discount to its NAV/Share of $14.33. That compares quite favorably to the BDC industry's average 5% premium to NAV/Share.

ORCC's Price/NII per Share of 12.14X was also cheaper than the BDC industry average of 13.10X, while its 8.65% dividend yield is ~in line with the industry's 8.74% average:

Dividends:

At $14.33, ORCC yields 8.65%. It pays $.31/quarter, and should go ex-dividend next on ~3/20/22. There's a lag between the ex-dividend date, and the pay date, which was in mid-May in 2021.

ORCC formerly also paid a special quarterly dividend, which was at $.08 in Q1-4 2020. Those special payouts ended in 2021, as fee waivers went away, and began pressuring ORCC's distribution coverage.

Management has been targeting positive coverage for the 2nd half of 2021, and that target was hit in Q3 '21, with NII/Distribution coverage hitting a positive 1.06X factor. ORCC has averaged a .96X coverage factor thus far in Q1-3 '21, with coverage improving each quarter:

Profitability and Leverage

ORCC's ROA and ROE both surpassed its pre-pandemic marks in Q3 '21, whereas its EBITDA margin was lower. Management used more leverage to ramp up earnings, which, in the BDC industry, can be a positive factor - they need leverage to maintain or increase earnings.

Debt and Liquidity:

As of 9/30/21, ORCC had $2.4 billion of liquidity in cash and undrawn debt, with $794.7M in cash and restricted cash, $7B in total principal value of debt outstanding, and $1.6B of undrawn capacity on its credit facilities.

Its weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding was 2.9%. ORCC's earliest debt maturity isn't until 2023, when $500M in one of its credit facilities and $150M in Notes come due. 62% of debt outstanding is in unsecured bonds.

Parting Thoughts:

We expect ORCC's dividend coverage to continue to improve, and to hit the plus-1X average coverage management has been targeting for the 2nd half of 2021 and beyond. As detailed in the Dividends section of this article, ORCC's coverage has improved each quarter in 2021, rising from .84X to .97X to 1.06X.

We also expect to see another rise in NAV/Share for Q4 '21.

Management sees an opportunity to improve ORCC's spread basis via recycling repayments into higher spread investments.

"We continue to see an opportunity to improve our portfolio mix. We still have just over $1 billion of debt investments in the portfolio with a spread lower than 550 basis points. Our portfolio spread will benefit as these investments are repaid and we seek to redeploy this capital into higher spread investments, typically uni-tranches, which is an area where we have been able to achieve attractive pricing." (Q3 '21 call)

Like other BDC's that we've covered in our articles, ORCC offers income investors an attractive 8%-plus dividend yield, and exposure to privately-held companies.

ORCC will release its financial results for Q4 '21 and full year 2021 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, after the market close, with a conference call the following morning.

