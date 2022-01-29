My Top Dividend Stocks For 2022

RomoloTavani/iStock via Getty Images

Dividend investing is a passion of mine and it happens to be a great form of passive income. When I talk with new clients looking to get their finances in order, one of the things I try to hammer home is the importance of diversifying your income streams. One should never look to rely on one income stream alone.

One reason I love investing in dividend paying stocks is due to the power of compounding dividends. This is the idea of getting paid dividends for the shares you own, but if you reinvest those automatically, you are adding shares to your base. Many of the companies I invest in are considered dividend growth stocks, which means they focus on growing their dividend each and every year.

You can see how this can snowball in your favor. More shares plus a growing dividend year after year. This is the exact method the great Warren Buffett has used for years and is getting paid absurd amounts of money, building more wealth on the plus side of his 50s.

Dividends have played a massive part in the return of the S&P 500 over the years.

In the chart above, you can see that by investing in the S&P 500 over the past 60 years WITHOUT reinvesting any dividends would have turned a $10,000 investment into $627,161. Had you decided to reinvest those dividends along the way, that same $10,000 investment would be worth $3.8 Million.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks For 2022

Dividend Stock #1: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

I recently wrote a piece on Johnson & Johnson that detailed the safety behind the investment and also detailed the company's decision to spin-off the company's consumer health segment from the faster growing pharmaceutical and medical device segments.

The spin-off is expected to take place within the next two years. In terms of JNJ now, the company is a Dividend King, having 59 CONSECUTIVE years of Dividend growth, which is poised to continue with the low 43% payout ratio. Currently, shares of JNJ pay a dividend of 2.5%.

JNJ has dozens of household names you already know, such as: Tylenol, Band-Aid, Motrin, Listerine, and many more. In terms of the other segments, JNJ has a staked pipeline of products that have the opportunity to propel the company further.

2021 has been a rough year for the company, after a less than stellar COVID vaccine release followed by decisions on their talc powder issues, which calls for them to pay ~$2B in penalties.

JNJ can be a foundational stock for any portfolio and they currently have an average price target of $190.

Dividend Stock #2: Apple (AAPL)

I am sure you are familiar with this next company, as it is the world's most valuable public company with a market cap of $2.86 Trillion.

Apple has an array of great products that are still in strong demand today, with the likes of the iPhone, MacBook, Apple Watch, or iPad to name a few. The company recently refreshed the iPhone and more recently refreshed the MacBook, which we will get our first update on sales in the company's next quarterly report. With the MacBook Pro being released prior to the holidays, I am expecting big news from Apple.

Apple is much more than a hardware company now, as their services and software revenues continues to be a huge driver for the company, as it ties into all of their products. When you purchase an Apple product, you are buying into the ecosystem.

Over the past year, shares of AAPL have returned about 36%. The company is flush with cash, having over $66 Billion in cash on hand to use towards mergers and acquisitions, stock buybacks, and increased dividends. Speaking of dividends, Apple has increased their dividend for 9 years now, and have boosted the dividend an average of 9.2% per year. Based on the cash they have and the cash flow cow they are, I expect the Dividend growth to speed up and foresee Apple one day being a Dividend Aristocrat.

Analysts have an average price target of $181.

Dividend Stock #3: Bank of America (BAC)

Shares of Bank of America have climbed 45% over the past year, but I believe that the company is poised to continue growing given the rising rate environment we expect to see in '22 after years of a low rate environment.

Many analysts are expecting three rate hikes in 2022, but some have said that we could even see as many as four. Rising rates allow banks to increase their rates for when they lend money, and in turn that will increase what is called Net Interest Margin, or NIM, a closely followed metric for bank investors.

BAC shares are at highs we have not seen for many years, so it is right to question if shares could go higher in '22, but given the economic activity and fiscal policy we foresee, I am a believer that shares of BAC will thrive in 2022.

In terms of the dividend, the yield is not all that high at 1.7%, but the growth has been strong, averaging 25% per year in dividend growth over the past five years.

Analysts have an average price target of $52.

Dividend Stock #4: Deere & Company (DE)

Deere has been one of my favorite dividend stocks that I invested in over the past year. I have loved the company for too long not to invest in it. They have high-quality products that have been in demand for years, but that is not the most exciting thing about them.

Having a strong product that construction and agriculture users rely on every day is what has built Deere a strong reputation. However, the company has not gotten comfortable just with this, they have taken things to another level.

When doing research into Deere it is fascinating the direction they are heading in. I like to call them the 'Tesla (TSLA) of Agriculture' based on the self-driving technology they are beginning to implement into their tractors that will be a game changer for the industry.

Deere is an investment in both industrial and agricultural due to the heavy machinery they build that is used in both sectors.

The company is also a solid dividend growth play as the company has increased their dividend an average of 10% per year over the last 5-years. The company increased the dividend TWICE in 2021.

Analysts like where the company is headed as well, as they have an average price target of $430.64, implying 15% upside, which follows the ~25% return in 2021.

Dividend Stock #5: VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties is the first REIT on the list and they are not your typical REIT, as they are considered a Specialty REIT owning Casino and Gaming properties. If you have driven down the main strip in Las Vegas, you most likely have come across a VICI property. In terms of assets, the company has a 30% exposure to the Las Vegas strip, which will increase after the recent acquisition of MGM Growth Properties (MGP).

This REIT is unique in a number of ways. They have a strong portfolio of properties in which they require tenants to keep in pristine standing. During the pandemic, when travel, something tenants of VICI properties rely on, was choked during the lockdown mandate, VICI was able to maintain 100% rent collection. This was quite impressive considering many other REITs saw collections cut in half.

VICI properties currently pays an annual dividend of $1.44, which equates to a dividend yield of 5.2%.

Analysts are really high on VICI, as they have an average price target of $35, which implies 28% upside from current levels. The price target high is actually looking for 40% returns over the next 12-months.

Dividend Stock #6: Lockheed Martin (LMT)

The next stock we will look at is one is suggested back in November 2021 in an article titled "Lockheed Martin: A Very Undervalued Dividend Stock." Since publishing that article, shares of Lockheed Martin have increased 14% while the broader S&P 500 has dropped 7%.

The company has continued to win more and more contracts, many of which they are preparing to deliver on in 2023. The stock saw a sell-off after releasing Q3 earnings which provided weaker than expected guidance. However, for patient investors this was viewed as an opportunity because much of the expected guidance was really just moved into 2023.

LMT currently pays an annual dividend of $11.20 which equates to a dividend yield of 2.90%. Over the past five years, LMT has increased their dividend an average of 9.4% per year, and they have increased their dividend for 19 consecutive years now.

Analysts are a little torn here, as the average price target is $407, but there is at least one analyst with a price target of $450.

Dividend Stock #7: AbbVie (ABBV)

Next we will move to one of my favorite dividend stocks in AbbVie. AbbVie for years was led by their flagship product, Humira, which a few years back accounted for over 65% of total revenues. Humira has been the world's best-selling drug for a number of years.

Fast forward to the most recent quarter and Humira sales accounted for less than 40%. Part of the reason for that fall is due to Humira losing patent protection overseas a few years back. The same is set to happen here in the US in 2023, but the company has been preparing for this by diversifying their portfolio.

One way the company diversified their portfolio was through their acquisition of Allergan, which closed in 2020. The other has been through the company's R&D sector as they have maintained a strong portfolio of products, some of which are starting to produce strong results.

AbbVie is what I refer to as an 'Investor's Trifecta' as they offer growth potential (20% growth the past 12 months), dividend growth (18% average annual dividend growth the past 5-years), and their high-yield (4.2% dividend yield).

Much of the growth in the stock has come the past three months with shares of ABBV rising 22% over that time span. Humira sales are continuing to slow, but a strong pipeline with continue to boost cash flows in the company, which should lead to continued dividend growth moving forward.

Dividend Stock #8: Visa (V)

Visa is a name that has been battered, even before the market-wide sell-off began. Visa has been in a downtrend since the summer of 2021, returning all the gains over the past year. In fact, since the end of July, shares of Visa are down nearly 20%.

Many Fintech stocks have been in the crosshairs of sellers the past few months, but the global payment provider has been making some changes to stay relevant in the ever changing industry. Many competitors have gained steam such as PayPal (PYPL) and Block (SQ) to name a few, outside of the normal competitors such as American Express (AXP) and Mastercard (MA).

Visa has tapped into cryptocurrency in the past year, offering different options to users, but they do not own any actual crypto on their balance sheet.

Visa is poised to be a big beneficiary when travel returns. The pent up demand for travel is massive and I believe 2022 will be huge for the industry as the pandemic slows and we return to a sense of normalcy.

Visa pays a small dividend of $1.50/share which equates to a dividend yield of 0.74%. However, the exciting thing from a dividend perspective is how fast the company has been growing the dividend. Over the past five years, Visa has increased the dividend an average of 18% per year.

Analysts tend to agree with this thesis as they rate shares of V a strong buy and have an average price target of $265.80, implying nearly 30% upside from current levels.

Dividend Stock #9: Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY)

Let's come back to the pharmaceutical sector with my 9th top Dividend stock for 2022: Bristol-Myers Squibb. This has been a stock that I was loading up on in the fall of 2021 when share prices were trading between $55-$60.

AT the end of November shares traded as low as $53.22 and have since climbed 17% in less than two months.

BMY is one of the eight largest pharma companies in the US, but has sort of been in the investor doghouse for a few years after acquiring Celgene in 2019 for $74 billion. The move indicated slowing growth, but like ABBV, the company was getting in front of expiring patents for some of their top products while pipeline products come online. Although the acquisition diversified the portfolio, it also tacked on large amounts of debt.

By 2029, BMY believes that it will have created >$25 billion in new revenue streams from its current product portfolio and pipeline.

The company has been strong in the cash flow category, with management expecting between $45 and $50 billion between 2022 and 2024. This will be used to pay down the debt, boost the dividend, and fund a large $6.4 billion buyback plan.

The company currently pays an annual dividend of $2.16, which equates to a dividend yield of 3.5%. Over the past five years, management has increased the dividend roughly 6% per year and have increased the dividend for 15 consecutive years now.

Dividend Stock #10: Realty Income (O)

The final dividend stock we will discuss today hails from the REIT sector and it is one you are most likely familiar with, Realty Income. Realty Income is the gold standard for REITs.

O is a net-lease REIT that has a large portfolio of retail properties. Some of their top tenants include: 7-eleven, Walgreens (WBA), Dollar General (DG), Home Depot (HD), CVS Pharmacy (CVS), and Kroger (KR).

Realty Income is about as reliable as they come in terms of a landlord, as they do not just lease their properties to any company, they focus on investment grade tenants. Over 50% of the total base rent collected comes from investment grade tenants.

Realty Income themselves have an A rated balance sheet which has given them a huge advantage in the marketplace with their low cost of capital, allowing them to purchase more properties at favorable debt terms.

The company recently was admitted to the Dividend Aristocrat's List for paying an increasing dividend for 25 consecutive years. The unique thing about Realty Income's dividend is that it is paid out on a monthly basis whereas many dividend paying companies pay out on a quarterly basis. In fact, the company trademarked themselves "The Monthly Dividend Company."

Currently, O pays an annual dividend of $2.96 which equates to a dividend yield of 4.3%.

Analysts are expecting 12% return over the next 12 months with an average price target of $77.

Investor Takeaway

These are 10 of my top dividend stocks for 2022. I have included a wide-array of different types of stocks hailing from different industries.

All of these stocks have proven business models that are backed by strong cash flows and led by superb management teams, which can never be overlooked.

Let me know in the comments section which of these stocks you own.

