JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I have a Hold investment rating assigned to Automatic Data Processing, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. I think that ADP is fairly valued after comparing its valuations against peers and its own trading history. On the flip side, ADP's long-term outlook in terms of revenue and earnings growth potential is decent. In conclusion, a Hold rating for ADP's shares seems the most appropriate and reasonable in my opinion.

ADP Stock Price

ADP describes itself as "a comprehensive global provider of cloud-based human capital management solutions" and "a leader in business outsourcing services, analytics and compliance expertise" on its corporate website. Automatic Data Processing's stock price performance has been excellent on both an absolute and relative basis in the past year.

ADP's Historical One-Year Share Price Chart

As per the chart presented above, ADP's shares rose by +32.5% in the last twelve months, which is more than double the +14.6% increase in the S&P 500 during the same period.

I think there are two key reasons why ADP's stock price has done so well in the past 12 months.

Firstly, investors are attracted to stocks that are at a low risk of negative surprises in uncertain times like these. In its 2021 Investor Day presentation slides, ADP stressed that the company boasts "90%+ recurring revenue with 90%+ gross revenue retention." In addition, the company has beaten consensus earnings per share estimates for the past 16 quarters running.

Secondly, ADP is likely to have a loyal base of dividend-focused investors that helps to support its share price, while dividend stocks tend to be favored by investors during periods of rising inflation. The company has raised its dividend for 47 consecutive years as per its November 2021 investor presentation, and it still offers a decent forward FY 2023 (YE June 30) dividend yield of 2.1% (source: S&P Capital IQ) despite its share price run-up in the past year.

More significantly, ADP also returns significant amounts of capital to shareholders via share buybacks, apart from dividends. According to the company's November 2021 investor presentation, ADP estimates that it is "averaging ~1% share count reduction per year" in the past decade with its consistent share buybacks.

In the subsequent section of this article, I review Automatic Data Processing's current valuations in light of its recent share price outperformance.

Is ADP Overvalued Or Undervalued?

I view ADP as fairly valued at best, rather than undervalued.

ADP's Peer Valuation Comparison

Stock Consensus Forward FY 2022 EV/EBITDA Multiple Consensus Forward FY 2023 EV/EBITDA Multiple Consensus Forward FY 2022 Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Forward FY 2023 Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Forward FY 2022 Revenue Growth Rate Consensus Forward FY 2023 Revenue Growth Rate Consensus Forward FY 2022 EBITDA Margin Consensus Forward FY 2023 EBITDA Margin Automatic Data Processing 19.8 18.2 29.2 26.5 +7.7% +6.7% 26.0% 26.4% Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) 20.6 19.2 31.3 29.3 +10.9% +6.7% 43.9% 43.6% SAP SE (SAP) [SAP:GR] 14.4 13.1 21.9 19.8 +5.3% +6.2% 34.1% 34.5% Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 12.4 12.0 16.5 15.2 +4.6% +4.2% 50.5% 50.6% TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET) 9.9 8.3 16.3 14.2 +2.3% +9.9% 41.7% 42.3%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

ADP's forward EV/EBITDA and normalized P/E multiples are the second highest in the peer group presented above, and this is justified to a certain extent by its relatively stronger top line growth outlook. ADP's consensus forecasted revenue growth rates for fiscal 2022 and 2023 are higher than most of the company's peers, with the sole exception of Paychex which is the most expensive stock in the peer group.

However, Automatic Data Processing's estimated EBITDA margins for the next two years are the lowest among its peers, which warrants some form of valuation discount. In other words, ADP's current valuations are fair (as evidenced by revenue growth outlook), if not slightly overvalued (based on EBITDA margins).

Separately, ADP's current valuations are also in line with historical trading averages. According to S&P Capital IQ, ADP's five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA and normalized P/E multiples are 18.9 times and 28.1 times, respectively.

I assess ADP's long-term prospects in the next section.

Is ADP A Good Long-Term Investment?

I view ADP as a good long-term investment based on its growth outlook, if one does not consider valuations.

Automatic Data Processing is expected to see its revenue and normalized earnings per share expand by CAGRs of +6.2% and +10.5%, respectively for the financial period between fiscal 2022 and 2026 based on sell-side financial forecasts sourced from S&P Capital IQ. This is just slightly lower than what the company has guided for at its 2021 Investor Day. As indicated in its 2021 Investor Day presentation slides, ADP estimates that in the mid-to-long term, its top line can expand by 7%-8% every year, and thinks that a 11%-13% annual increase in its non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share is achievable.

I think that ADP should be able to achieve the financial metrics that Wall Street expects at the very least.

In terms of the top line, ADP's trailing twelve months' revenue was $14,950 million as per S&P Capital IQ data. This only represents about 10% of the company's estimated total addressable market or TAM of approximately $150 billion, which is calculated based on market research from "Census, D&B, IHS, Nelson Hall, Cerulli Associates" as highlighted in its 2021 Investor Day presentation slides.

With regards to profitability, the faster expected growth in normalized earnings per share relative to revenue points to margin expansion. The positive effects of operating leverage as ADP grows its top line will hold the key to improving its profitability. This is supported by management's comments at the company's 2021 Investor Day call on November 15 last year. ADP stressed at the call that "this business, always has and today has unbelievable operating leverage", and emphasized that "each incremental dollar of revenue for us is extremely profitable."

Is ADP Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

ADP stock is a Hold. Although ADP seems to be a decent long-term investment candidate based on its top line and bottom line growth outlook, these positives have been priced into its share price as seen with its EV/EBITDA and P/E multiples.