(Editor's Update: This article has been modified from it's original publication form. Financial modeling originally had calculation errors that pointed to a much greater potential stock upside.)

Put simply, given the margin expansion and growth in revenues that we have seen in Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), we believe the stock is too cheap at current levels. Our DCF model (that we will dive into further below) shows the company is ~18% undervalued, giving investors solid upside potential. Given the record revenue, earnings, and free cash flow growth the company has experienced since the pandemic began, we do not believe the market has priced in the potential of DKS, hence our bullish thesis. Not only is DKS growing at a rapid clip, but it is also continuing to drive shareholder returns through share repurchases and dividend hikes which we view positively as long-term investors. Shares have pulled back ~20% from all-time highs in September, 2021, and we view this as an opportunity to buy a fantastic company at a fundamentally cheap price.

Background on DKS

If you are not already familiar with Dicks Sporting Goods (which you probably are given its 866 total stores across 47 states), the company retails sporting goods, apparel, and gear for athletes across the United States. DKS is America's largest sporting goods retailer, capturing ~7% of its $120B TAM.

Market Share / TAM of DKS FY Q3-21 Earnings Presentation

Of DKS's 866 total stores, 132 are "Specialty Concept Stores" which include Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and Public Land stores. These stores are integrated within DKS stores (regarded as "combo stores"), creating a more immersive consumer experience for customers. An example is in the company's continued investment in Trackman golf simulators for its Golf Galaxy locations, allowing customers to try out various golf clubs as they shop. My bet is you are familiar with DICK's Sporting Goods stores and have even had an in-store experience. Nevertheless, whether you enjoyed it or not, the numbers behind the company are even more impressive. Let's dive into the company's valuation and why we believe share appreciation is on the horizon for DKS.

Top-Line Revenue Growth

DKS grew revenues 13.91% Y/Y in FY Q3-21 to a total of $2.75B, beating consensus by $243.49M. This increase in sales was driven by DKS Active Scorecard Loyalty Members, which represented 70% of total sales in Q3-21.

FY Q3-21 Earnings Presentation

This loyal customer base is a main reason why we deviate from consensus on our bullish estimates of sales over the next five years. We believe that these customers provide a recurring nature to the cyclicality of a retail business, and separates DKS from a lot of its competition. Found below is a chart of our revenue forecasts embedded within our model vs the consensus.

Consensus Estimates vs The Black Sheep Created By Author Using Bloomberg Consensus Estimates and Own Revenue Expectations

As you can see, our FY 2021 revenue estimate is in-line with consensus, but we mainly deviate in our 2022 estimates, which we expect to climb 5% vs. the consensus decline of 2.37%. The 5-Year CAGR of revenues that we have estimated is 3.58%. Our main reason for consensus deviation is due to the sticky customer base that we expect DKS to maintain, as shown by the 70% of sales coming from Loyalty Members in FY Q3-21. We are also very encouraged by the number of new athletes DKS added to its ecosystem in FY-20 which have consequently driven sales throughout FY-21.

New Athletes Added in FY-20 FY Q3-21 Earnings Presentation

Of these new athletes added to DKS's ecosystem, 25% are under the age of 30. This means that DKS added 2.125M young athletes which will continue to add to revenue growth in the future.

Growth In Margins

Margins have grown tremendously since the beginning of 2020, which is ironic considering higher costs from pandemic-related charges cut into margins for most retailers.

Data by YCharts

Looking at the above chart, we see that DKS has improved on all of its margins. We are primarily concerned with the "bottom line" net profit margin growth (denoted as "Profit Margin" in the chart) which is up 204.6% from pre-pandemic levels. With bottom-line margins growing at such a rapid clip, DKS has been able to strengthen its free-cash-flow growth this year to historic levels.

Data by YCharts

Here we see that free cash flow is up 161% from pre-pandemic levels, highlighting DKS's strength in free cash flow generation. The real question is, what is DKS doing with all of this cash? Luckily for shareholders, it is doing a fantastic job of redistributing its cash back to its investors in the form of share repurchases and dividend hikes.

Data by YCharts

DKS has repurchased 4 million shares since 10/30/21, worth $426.11M as shown in the chart above.

Data by YCharts

DKS also paid a special dividend of $5.50, hence the spike in dividends paid over the last 12 months. Having a management team that is very supportive of its shareholders is extremely important. The company awarded its investors for sticking with them, and we find this to be extremely attractive as long-term investors.

Valuation

As mentioned, we have modeled out an 18% upside scenario for DKS based off of our revenue estimates outlined previously and assuming similar FY-21 margins. Below is our DCF-Model, in which we used the exit multiple approach.

DKS DCF Valuation DCF Created By Author Using Own Calculations

Our model is contingent on DKS growing revenues and maintaining its margin expansion, both assumptions we have discussed above. We used a 5.84x exit multiple on FY-2025E EBITDA of $2936B, resulting in our terminal value (after applying our WACC of 10.2%) being $10.55B. Our assumptions on free cash flow growth are a function of the company's TTM FCF yield of 13.58%, which we believe DKS will maintain post-pandemic. Our resulting projection of 5-Year unlevered FCF generation (after applying our WACC of 10.2%) is $2.85B. Sum up the terminal value and 5-year projected value and we get an enterprise value of $13.4B. After adding cash and subtracting debt, we get a fair equity value of $11.1B, suggesting a fair share price of $132.85 and ~18% upside potential. We believe our assumptions are not overly optimistic, especially considering that DKS (a brick-and-mortar retailer) has been able to maintain its staggering growth during a global pandemic. We are optimistic that as foot traffic picks up in stores nationwide post-pandemic, revenues will continue to surge and outpace the consensus estimates.

History Of Beating Earnings

DKS has developed a reputation for beating earnings, outpacing consensus estimates 7/8 over the last 8 quarters.

Earnings Beats DKS Past 8 Quarters Seeking Alpha Earnings Suprises

I believe this is a function of analysts setting too low of expectations for the stock, and underestimating DKS's growth potential. For FY Q4-21, analysts estimate that DKS will produce revenues of $3.31B and EPS on a GAAP basis of $3.44. Our expectations are in-line with consensus, but we believe the company's outperformance will be more prevalent in the following quarters through sustained margin expansion and revenue growth.

Competitive Landscape / Downside Risks

DKS operates in a highly competitive environment, with Nike as its main comparison. Looking at how both companies fared throughout the pandemic, however, we see that DKS has performed much better within its operating segments and also through its earnings growth.

Data by YCharts

DKS is up 228.3% since pre-pandemic while Nike is only up 78.02%. This is due to DKS growing its profits at a higher clip than Nike. This is displayed in the graph below.

Data by YCharts

Despite growing its bottom line faster than Nike, it is trading at a massive discount.

Data by YCharts

We believe that the market will start to appreciate DKS's outperformance in the next few years as DKS continues to take market share from Nike and market multiples expand on the stock.

DKS's main downside risk is a potential supply chain issue that we have seen wreak havoc on other retailers like Nike. DKS has been able to traverse these issues very well, as shown by its inventories increasing 7.34% Y/Y in FY Q3-21. This is due to its strategic partnerships with its suppliers, which we view as favorable in the event that supply chain constraints do not easy heading into FY22.

Healthy Balance Sheet

DKS not only has strong operating metrics, but also sits in a healthy financial standing. The company has $1.372B of cash as of FY Q3-21, an increase of ~30% Y/Y. Given the company has been able to increase its cash balance this much while also paying a special dividend of $5.50, repurchasing shares, and continuing capex, we are very optimistic about the company's current cash position. DKS also has a current ratio of 1.51x, showing it has strong liquidity. The company paid off $553m of its long-term debt in the most recent quarter, and still has $2.135B of outstanding convertible senior notes due in 2025. The company cites in its FY Q3-21 10-Q (linked to above) that it will pay off these notes using the free cash flow it continues to produce along with its excess cash balance.

Conclusion

Given our intensive analysis of DKS, we believe the market's current P/E ratio of 7.57x is severely underestimating the company's potential growth. We expect the re-rating process to take place over the next couple of years as we transition from a COVID-19 world back to normal. Investors should have a long-term time horizon investing in DKS as we are unsure of exactly when this re-rating will occur. Nevertheless, DKS has taken market share, increased revenues, grew margins, maintains a sticky customer base, has initiated shareholder-friendly policies, and still trades at a cheap valuation. For all of these reasons, we are bullish and expect our thesis comes to fruition as the market realizes the potential of this sporting goods retail machine.