Keystone/Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Albert Einstein was famously reported to have called compound interest the "8th wonder of the world." It's doubtful he actually said it, but financial writers have used the anecdote (whether true or not) to make the point about the power of compounding in building wealth over time.

Our Income Factory strategy (need a refresher course?) is based on the idea that we can create our own growth through reinvesting and compounding high-yielding securities, without being dependent on "wishing, waiting and hoping" for the market to do it for us through traditional growth strategies.

While there is nothing wrong with indexing, "dividend growth" or other strategies that depend on market appreciation over time, they do require a degree of iron-willed patience on the part of investors, who need to "stay the course" even when stock prices are dropping while they are only collecting the puny 1%, 2% or 3% dividends typical of most "growth" stocks.

Income Factory investing recognizes that "total return" is "total return," whether it is earned in the form of capital appreciation or cash dividends; and that a 10% cash yield plus 0% appreciation equals the same total return as a 0% yield and 10% appreciation, or 5% and 5%, etc.

Neither approach is "better" than the other, and it merely comes down to which strategy allows an investor to feel comfortable enough to stick with the program through the thick-and-thin of market volatility.

Income Factories in the Current Environment

Many Income Factory investors have been telling me recently how pleased they are to see our strategy playing out the way they expected it to in the recent market sell-off. While we have taken "paper losses" along with everyone else, our income streams (which are what we focus on) have not been affected, and indeed, are growing faster than ever as we reinvest our higher yielding distributions (7-10% or so) at what seem like bargain prices and yields compared to what was available even a few weeks ago.

Exhibit #1: John Hancock Investors Trust

A good example is the John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI), a closed-end fund balanced on the margin between investment grade and high-yield corporate debt. When we last wrote about JHI, it was paying a distribution yield of just barely 8%, which even then was quite attractive for a fund that holds a portfolio much higher-rated than the typical high-yield bond fund. JHI has 26% of its portfolio rated investment grade and another 33% in the double-B category, which is the higher quality end of the high yield spectrum. Most high yield funds are concentrated lower in the non-investment grade range.

Fidelity Investments

At the time we pointed out that JHI's ability to pay higher yields than most other funds with as high-quality a portfolio derived, in part, from John Hancock's being one of the old pros in the private credit market; having been a leader in "private placements" where (prior to the rise of the high yield bond market in the late 1970s) big insurance companies essentially owned the market for long-term lending to non-investment grade or unrated companies, for whom they directly underwrote and purchased privately-placed bonds. JHI's investment mandate says it can hold in its portfolio up to 50% of "restricted securities obtained through direct placement." Such securities, while issued by lower-rated or unrated companies, are typically secured or tightly structured, and may have higher coupons than equivalently rated debt sold in the public market, as well as lower default rates.

JHI was started back in 1971 and has earned a 7.5% annualized return since then, with market returns of over 11% for the past 5 years, and 20% for the past three years. On a net asset value ("NAV") basis it has returned 8% and almost 13%, respectively for the past 5 and 3 year periods.

JHI covered its distribution by a margin of 95% with its net investment income ("NII") alone during its last fiscal year (ending October 31, 2021), and made up the small difference by covering it with its total return (i.e. GAAP income, including NII plus capital gains) by a margin of 206%.

Current Opportunity

When we reviewed JHI last summer, it paid a yield of about 8% and sold at a tiny premium. Today, thanks in part to a drop in price since year-end, its yield is up over 8.5%. JHI is not alone in the closed-end fund market or across the investing spectrum generally, in offering investors and re-investors bargain prices and yields, especially on days when the market lurches downward, as it has recently. In a couple of days, when I receive my month-end distributions from so many of the funds in my Income Factory, I hope that JHI and other high-quality, high-yielding credit funds, will still be offering us bargain prices and yields.

By the way, here are just a few of our other Income Factory stalwarts that have been "on sale" in terms of prices, discounts and yields in recent weeks:

Pimco Global StocksPlus & Income (PGP) - Pimco's best performing fund (at NAV) over the past 5 years, now at its most reasonable price in years and yielding 8.2%

BlackRock Corporate High Yield (HYT), great long-term record, down sharply, paying 8.3% with over 4% discount

PGIM Global High Yield (GHY), solid fund run by Prudential, another highly-experienced professional credit shop, like John Hancock; GHY is down sharply, and pays a well-covered 8.8% distribution while selling at almost a 10% discount.

First Trust High Income Long/Short (FSD): deep dive in price and discount since the end of the year; good distribution coverage, yielding 8.7% with 8.5% discount, and 37% owned by large institutional investors, another factor I like to consider.

Looking Ahead

Obviously none of us knows what the future holds, with inflation and economic issues, supply chain problems, geopolitical strife abroad, and our own political challenges at home. That's why some of us have adopted an Income Factory strategy that allows us to continue building our income and future wealth through (we hope) all sorts of challenges and market volatility.

I call a lot of what we do "non-heroic" investing, in that with credit and other fixed-income types of investing, all the issuers have to do is "muddle through," stay alive and solvent, and pay their debts. Unlike equity investments, where the issuer has to not only stay alive and pay its debts, but it has to grow its earnings and dividends as well.

I compare our kind of credit investing to "betting on horses to merely finish the race," versus equity investing which is more like "betting on horses to win, or at least place or show." It's obviously a lot easier to win the "credit bet" than the "equity bet." It's also a lot easier to predict and model credit returns that are "fixed," like interest payments, than it is to predict or model market price increases and decreases.

Best of luck to everyone, whichever strategy for dealing with future unknowns you have chosen.

___________________________________________________________

Disclaimer: My articles published on Inside the Income Factory or elsewhere on Seeking Alpha, including comments, chat room and other messages, represent my own opinion based on personal knowledge and experience. I am not an investment “expert,” counselor or professional advisor, and while my articles may reflect substantially the strategies I employ in my own investing, there is no assurance that these strategies will be successful, either for me personally or for my readers. In other words, while I do my best, there is no warranty or guarantee that the ideas expressed are correct or accurate, and I urge all readers to take my opinions for what they are – “opinions” – and to do your own due diligence on, and check out personally, every investment idea, stock or fund that I may present, so you can make your own informed decisions.