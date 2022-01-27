Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

After the bell on Thursday, we received fiscal first quarter results from technology giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) for the period ending on Dec. 25, 2021. Expectations were a little muted going into this report, not only based on market weakness bringing the stock down, but because of supply chain issues pressuring sales in the all important holiday quarter. In the end, Apple was able to overcome multiple headwinds, helping deliver the best quarter in the company's history.

As I mentioned in my earnings preview article, Apple estimates on the Street had come down slightly since the October 2021 earnings report. This was due to management's commentary that it would see more than $6 billion in supply constraints for the quarter due to the chip shortage and pandemic impacts. Analysts were looking for about $118.5 billion in revenue and $1.89 in EPS going in, and as the table below shows, Apple handily beat and showed nice growth over prior year periods.

Q1 Results Table Apple Investor Relations

*Items that use percentages are actual changes.

Let's start with the best. Analysts were looking for mid single-digit growth in both Mac and iPhone revenues, and Apple beat handily there, especially when it came to the computer segment. Services and Wearables revenue also combined to beat expectations by more than a billion dollars. The only disappointment here was the iPad, but when you are supply constrained, not every product is going to hit a home run. We had heard rumors during the quarter that Apple had cut iPad production to funnel components to the iPhone, so the results above basically reflect that.

Apple also was able to smash estimates for gross margins by more than two percentage points over the Street. This continues a multi-quarter streak of solid margin growth, showing that the company is able to maintain strong pricing power for its products. I'm not concerned as much with service margins, because as I've discussed in the past, a good portion of their expenses come on the operating line.

The company didn't show as much operating expense control as prior periods, but still was able to expand operating margins a bit. A swing in other items, probably due to the stronger dollar, and a higher tax rate meant not all of those gains flowed to the bottom line, but net income was still up more than 20%. Throw in help from the buyback, and EPS growth of 25% was extremely nice, handily beating the street by more than 20 cents.

Primarily thanks to the jump in profits, Apple reported a more than $8 billion increase in operating cash flow. Combine that with less spending on capital expenditures, and free cash flow soared by more than 25% to over $44 billion. As the graphic below shows, share repurchases topped $20 billion for the third straight quarter, and net cash increased by $14 billion. I expect the cash pile to come down a little throughout the year as positive free cash flow generation usually declines due to seasonality, and management works towards its cash neutral goal over time.

One concern for most of 2021 was that Apple would report a revenue decline for the March 2022 quarter, although recently estimates crept up to a small 0.7% increase. Part of this worry was due to last year's record because the iPhone 12 was launched later than normal, pushing some sales into the next year, with the pandemic also playing a part. On the conference call, Apple's CFO calmed these fears, saying the company will see solid revenue growth in the March period, although not at a rate seen in December. Even if Apple gets mid single digit growth, that's a lot better than the street is currently expecting.

Like the market, Apple shares have taken a hit recently over worries about the Federal Reserve raising rates this year and stopping its easy money policy. The stock peaked at nearly $183 just after the new year, but was under $155 just the other day. Apple shares were up more than 3% in the after-hours session to $165, and the stock's rise will certainly help the major indexes thanks to its large weighting. Regardless of what the stock does in the near term, the earnings beat will likely result in analysts raising their targets, meaning the average of $180.70 going into the report should creep closer to $200.

In the end, Apple delivered another strong quarter that should help calm the markets down a bit. Revenues and earnings both beat handily, showing that consumers were definitely willing to spend on new products during the holiday season. While supply issues prevented even more sales, those problems should improve as the year continues. A nice gain for Apple is good for the overall markets as they look to shake off some of these Fed fears.