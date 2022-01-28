Investing In DGS And EM Small Cap Value To Beat The S&P 500 By 3X

adrian825/iStock via Getty Images

In February, 2020, at the onset of the pandemic crash, I wrote The Case for Emerging Markets Small Cap Value. At the time, the sector was out of favor and had been underperforming for the previous 10 years. On April 10th I wrote about the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Smallcap Dividend ETF (DGS), as my favorite fund in the sector. Since that time, as of this writing the fund is up 50%.

Here I will revisit emerging markets (EM) small cap value and describe why I see the potential for it to outperform the S&P 500 index by as much as a factor of 3X over the next 8-10 years. I believe we are in the early innings of the shift to both EM and EM small cap value outperformance. Below I explore mean reversion, valuations, the dollar, and perception of the pandemic as catalysts for a major upside move. I continue to like DGS as the best vehicle to participate in this opportunity.

Why Emerging Markets Small Cap Value Is Poised to Outperform

Back in February of 2020, in "The Case For Emerging Markets Small Cap Value," I described why this sector was out of favor and reasons we could soon see a long-term reversal. At the time the sector had experienced poor trailing returns relative to the S&P 500 and other world markets. There were concerns the pandemic would disproportionately affect China and other EM economies. Some of those concerns persist, albeit are not as well justified as they appear to be.

Emerging Markets Performance Since Pandemic Low Author, IFA, MSCI

Similarly, the chart below shows the underperformance of EM versus the world since the 2010 peak.

MSCI EM Stocks vs MSCI World stocks Longtermtrends.net

However, if we zoom in to the pandemic bottom in March 2020 until now, we see a more nuanced picture.

From the March 2020 pandemic lows until March of 2021, the EM proxy Vanguard Emerging Markets ETF (VWO), DGS and the S&P 500 had very similar performance, with gains of 57-60%. This period appears to have marked a shift in long-term sentiment towards EM, as it virtually matched the performance of the frothy, tech-driven S&P 500 index coming off the pandemic bear low.

Emerging Markets ETFs vs SPY from Pandemic lows yahoofinance.com

However, since last spring a series of moves by the Chinese government and a shift in sentiment sent Chinese stocks to the woodshed. This helped fuel VWO's 6% decline, given its 35% weight in China, even while the S&P gained 10%. DGS, with only 13% China exposure and a different sector focus and indexing methodology, lost 2.7%.

VWO, DGS and SPY Chart 2021-2022 yahoofinance.com

During the selloff of the past five trading days, EM and EM small cap value have demonstrated relative strength as depicted in the following chart.

5 Day January 2022 selloff chart - VWO, DGS, SPY yahoofinance.com

As I described in my previous articles, I see the sector's return to favor as a multi-year process. The past 11 months may be just a pause in a longer-term trend change that began in 2020. And the significant break in the markets underway right now could present a good buying opportunity for patient, long-term oriented investors. Below I will explain why.

Valuations Suggest Mean Reversion Potential

The chart below shows the relative valuations of EM vs. the world since 1995. You can see that EM has historically traded at a discount to the All Country World, EAFE and U.S. indexes.

EM P/E vs Other Markets yardeni.com

The current gap between the U.S. and EM is 9.3 (21.8-12.5), a premium of 74%. The last time the premium was similar was at the dot com bubble top. During the 10-year period from the beginning of 1999 through the end of 2008, U.S. large caps returned -1.5% per year while EM returned 9.5% per year, a superiority of 11%/yr. If you had invested $100K at the beginning of the period in the U.S. large cap and EM indexes, you ended up with $85,980 and $247,670, respectively (excluding dividends), at the end of the period. That's a return factor superiority for EM of nearly 3X. While I'm not predicting a repeat, today's relative valuations alone strongly suggest mean reversion. Similarly, the chart makes a favorable case for EAFE markets versus the U.S. and rest of the world.

EM Factor Effects Offer Additional Upside

The chart below shows the long-term performance of EM value, small cap and small cap value sectors versus a diversified EM index.

EM and EM Small Value Factor Effects Author, Index Fund Advisors, MSCI

Key takeaways:

EM small cap, EM value and EM small cap value each demonstrate alpha over the diversified EM index over the past 20, 30 and 40 year periods.

EM small cap and small cap value have outperformed EM over ALL periods.

EM value has been out of favor and underperformed EM in the recent 3, 5 and 10-year periods.

If historical return relationships persist, which is no guarantee, then EM small cap value could generate an additional 1-3% per year more than EM in the coming years. And if we experience a 1999-2008 type scenario then EM could generate 11%/yr. (as noted above) plus 1-3%, or a total of 12-14% per year more than U.S. large caps. Again, I realize the likelihood of repeating the same returns and relative performance are unlikely, but this demonstrates the potential degree of return disparity.

A recent report from Lazard notes, "Over the past year, emerging markets value stocks have returned 4% compared to -8% for emerging markets growth stocks, but we are not yet ready to declare that there has been a definitive change in style leadership."

A Declining Dollar Catalyst

I've written about my expectations for a declining dollar in coming years in other SA pieces, most notably in Why Smart Money Will Ignore The Election And Pay Attention to This. That piece outlines the long-term case. But here I'll comment about how I think this might evolve this this year and into 2023, and what it means for EM small cap value.

It is now widely believed the Fed will raise rates, stop QE and shrink its balance sheet, which could lead to a stronger dollar as the year progresses. However, I believe there is a possibility we will see a slowing economy, changing investor sentiment and a severe market break at some juncture, perhaps towards the end of the year or early 2023. Even if inflation remains well above the Fed's long run target, a significant market drop (30%+) would likely cause the Fed to cave on its tightening course to rescue the economy. Under such conditions, a new round of massive Fed stimulus should accelerate the dollar slide. And even if this doesn't occur, the Fed's endgame target of a 2-2.5% Fed Funds rate is hardly restrictive. That is especially true if inflation remains high or even cools to say 3-5%. Negative rates are still easy money and will undermine the dollar over time.

So what does that mean for EM and EM small cap value stocks? The chart below demonstrates a moderate negative correlation between VWO and the UUP long dollar ETF. Naturally, this correlation isn't perfect, since many factors determine the direction of EM stocks, but it's clear the dollar index is one indicator to watch for clues to EM direction.

VWO vs the Dollar yahoofinance.com

Indeed, following the dot-com bubble, EM went on a bull run while the dollar moved from 119 in 2001 to 72 at the May 2008 bottom, a decline of 39%.

Overdone Pessimism Related to the Pandemic?

The effects of the pandemic on EM seem to offer valid reasons for the market's negative sentiment and associated undervaluation. The belief is that those countries will continue to face more severe economic consequences due to COVID than developed countries.

Perhaps the most important gauge of countries' resilience and preparedness is vaccination rates. Higher vaccination rates should instill consumer confidence and related economic activity. The table below shows the top ten country allocations for DGS's holdings and their vaccination rates.

DGS Country Vaccination Rates Author, Wisdom Tree, Johns Hopkins University

Contrary to what many believe, the data show the weighted average vaccination rate for countries that comprise 90% of DGS's holdings is higher than that of the U.S. (67% vs. 63%).

But what about economic performance? Accordingly, the top two countries on the list, Taiwan and China (where 39% of DGS's holdings lie), have fared far better than average economically. According to Economics Observatory, "Taiwan has fared better than many other countries during the COVID-19 crisis. Political leadership, early action, a national plan, strong information and communications technology infrastructure and a cooperative public have all contributed." The OECD reported that Taiwan had 3.1% GDP growth in 2020, while nearly every other country suffered severe declines.

Similarly, China reported 2020 growth of 2.3% while world GDP declined 3.4%. According to Trading Economics, the Chinese economy expanded 4% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2021, easing from 4.9% growth in the previous period but exceeding market consensus of 3.6%. And a few days ago, China announced rate cuts to further stimulate their economy.

This suggests that COVID concerns relating to economic and market impact in emerging markets may be overblown. However, this is counterbalanced by the fact that many emerging markets have weaker public health systems, poor and financially vulnerable populations, and inadequate social safety nets.

Nonetheless, if Omicron runs its course sooner rather than later, possibly peaking within weeks in many regions, this could be a positive catalyst to emerging markets sentiment.

DGS Offers Many Favorable Attributes

I continue to like DGS as my favorite way to participate in this opportunity. Given my long term orientation, the reasons I cited in my previous article are still valid. Therefore, here I will briefly recap and update key attributes that make it attractive as a long-term core holding:

Attractive valuation (P/E of 7.9)

High dividend yield (3.8%)

Strong relative historical performance (top 32% among peers over 10 years)

Excellent, balanced country and industry sector diversification

High quality and momentum per Morningstar screens (see below)

Good liquidity

Reasonable expenses (0.58%)

DGS ETF Factor Profile Morningstar

Risk-Return

The table below recaps DGS's performance over the past 3, 5 and 10 year periods as well as 2021. The fund has fared well, ranking among the top 32% of funds in the category over the past 10 years and in the top 5% last year.

DGS ETF Performance Author, Morningstar, IFA

I noted above that EM small cap value could outperform the S&P 500 by 11 percentage points per year, or 3X, over the next ten years. On an absolute return basis, we can use the late John Bogle's projected return method:

Long term return = Dividend yield + Projected earnings growth rate + Change in P/E multiple

The current dividend yield of DGS is 3.8%. According to Morningstar, the historical earnings growth rate of DGS is 14.3%. That seems very high as a projection going forward. Therefore I would ratchet that down significantly given my expectations of a slowing world economy and slower EM growth over the next ten years. Let's be conservative and say earnings growth comes in at 6%/yr. If the P/E multiple expands a little towards its longer term mean of about 12, we could pick up another 1-3% per year in returns. Putting it all together gives us the following projected returns:

3.8% + 6% + 2% = 11.8% per year

According to Research Affiliates' model, projected 10-year EM returns are 9.4%/yr., tops among worldwide equity sectors. As noted above, we can add another 1-3% per year for the small cap value premium, resulting in 10.4% - 12.4%. GMO gives a more conservative 5% real return projection for EM small cap value over the next seven years. They forecast inflation cooling to 2.2%/yr. That gives a modest total nominal return of 7.2%/yr. While this isn't exciting, it still compares favorably with projected S&P 500 nominal total returns near zero, based on CAPE, as I noted a few months ago.

In my own portfolio modeling, I assume 10-year EM small cap value returns of 10%/yr.

What about the downside?

During the brief pandemic bear market from February 19 - March 23, 2020, DGS declined 35% vs. the S&P 500 decline of 34%. During the 2007-2009 bear, DGS declined 58% while the S&P 500 dropped 57%. Although history suggests about equal downside risk, DGS's 1/3rd valuation discount (P/E of 7.9 vs. 24.6 for S&P 500), recent momentum and high yield present a likelihood it will also outperform the S&P during any significant market break. This all adds up to a favorable risk-reward quotient.

Entry Point and Allocations

Recent market weakness adds uncertainty - and potential opportunity. The current market action could constitute a pause in the longer U.S. equity uptrend that has been in place since the 2009 bottom. Or it could mark the beginning of a long-awaited secular bear market. Recent sentiment indicators suggest we haven't yet reached the latter. There is a very good chance that we will see another strong rally that leads to a final blow off top that ends this long bull market.

Recent market weakness could drag it down near term; but recent momentum has shown EM small cap value to be stronger than the U.S. Those wanting to try to time could wait for further declines, or until we see a concerted dollar decline. The latter could occur later in the year under the Fed reversal scenario I described above. Recently, guru Jeffrey Gundlach said EM will outperform the U.S. in a down market and will be a great trade on a multi-year view, but they have to "prove themselves first."

Those who follow me know I am not a market timer. As a long-term buy and hold asset allocator, I view now as a good time for those holding EM small cap value to add to rebalance and for those with no position to begin accumulating. This week I did the former. How much? EM small cap value (DGS) constitutes 10% of my overall equity position.

Conclusion

EM small cap value is attractively priced and poised for mean reversion. Further advances may be fueled by a declining dollar and changing views on the pandemic's effect on EM economies. Regardless, DGS is an effective vehicle for participating in the long-term opportunity. Patient, long-term oriented investors could see rewards of 3X versus the S&P 500 index over the coming decade.