Worldline: On Its Way To 3 EUR/Share In Free Cash Flow In 2024

Introduction

I have been keeping an eye on Worldline (OTC:WWLNF) (OTCPK:WRDLY) for several years now and as a former shareholder of Ingenico (OTC:INGIF) I understood the business combination of Worldline and Ingenico, creating a strong player in the payment services on a worldwide scale. That being said, in July 2020, I thought Worldline was trading too expensive as its share price was trading at around 75 EUR per share. The shares went up before they moved down and Worldline is currently trading at just 42 EUR, which means the stock is down 45% since my July 2020 article. In this article I will explain why I think the company has moved from an overvalued to an undervalued status and why I have been building a position again in the European number 1 in payments and transactional services.

Worldline has its primary listing in Paris where it is trading with WLN as its ticker symbol and given the average daily volume of in excess of 1.1 million shares the liquidity is much better. Worldline trades and reports its financial results in euro, and I will use that currency throughout this article. The current market capitalization of the company is just under 11.8B EUR.

The H1 2021 free cash flow is encouraging

Worldline only publishes detailed financial results so let’s first have a look at the H1 2021 results before discussing the company’s update for Q3 and what we can expect going forward.

In H1 2021, Worldline reported a total revenue of 2.27B EUR, resulting in an operating margin of almost 394M EUR and an operating income of 143.9M EUR. The operating income appears to be disappointing but this includes a lot of non-recurring items related to the acquisition of Ingenico. And while this weights on both the reported EBIT as well as the net income which came in at just 102.3M EUR for an EPS of 0.37 EUR per share, keep in mind the situation will continue to improve over time as the acquisition-related and restructuring-related expenses will decrease.

In my original articles on Ingenico and Worldline I was focusing on the cash flow profile of the company as that will ultimately determine how appealing Worldline is as an investment. As you can see in the image below, the reported operating cash flow was 456M EUR but this excludes the taxes (I will deduct 30.5M EUR as that’s the amount of taxes owed rather than the 69.3M EUR in taxes paid) while we should also deduct the interest payments (12.1M EUR) and the lease payments (42M EUR). After applying these adjustments, the adjusted operating cash flow in the first half of 2021 was approximately 371.5M EUR.

The total capex was 108M EUR resulting in a net free cash flow result of 263.5M EUR which is approximately 95 cents per share. That’s indeed much higher than the reported net income and this discrepancy can be explained by the total of 283M EUR in depreciation and amortization expenses (including the non-recurring amortization of patents and customer relationships) while the total capex (including lease payments was less than 150M EUR). This again validates Worldline as a ‘hidden’ cash cow as the underlying cash flows are much stronger than the reported net income.

And I’m not imagining things. Worldline also published a normalized EPS calculation which comes in at about 0.99 EUR per share. This means the non-recurring and non-cash items are weighing heavily on the reported net income but the underlying cash flows remain very strong.

In its (brief) Q3 update, Worldline confirmed its expectations for FY 2021 and anticipates an OMDA margin (Operating Margin before Depreciation and Amortization) of in excess of 25% while the free cash flow conversion should be around 42% of the OMDA. That’s a bit lower than I had anticipated as the company’s free cash flow as a percentage of the OMDA in the first half of the year was approximately 49.5%. That being said, the full-year guidance assumes the sale of the payment terminals division with an effective date of January 1 st 2021 so if I would isolate the payment terminal contribution from the reported free cash flow in H1, the free cash flow as a percentage of the OMDA would be pretty much in line with the 42%.

The 2024 targets are the reason why I’m buying Worldline in 2022

On its recent Investor Day, Worldline also finetuned its expectations for 2024 and the company’s official guidance is now to see the OMDA increase by about 50% in those three years to reach 1.5B EUR in 2024. Applying a same free cash flow conversion ratio of 42% would result in a free cash flow performance of 630M EUR or approximately 2.25 EUR per share.

It may seem weird to already pay 42 EUR per share for a 2.25 EUR FCF per share in 2024 but keep in mind this guidance already excludes the impact from the sale of the payment terminals and it obviously does not take the proceeds from this sale into account (which could be used to reduce the net debt and/or reduce the share count which would both boost the FCF per share). Worldline has indeed also put forward a target of converting 50% of the OMDA in free cash flow which means the FY 2024 free cash flow will likely be around 750M EUR or just under 2.70 EUR per share. And applying that to the 42 EUR share price, I’m essentially buying Worldline at a forward free cash flow yield of approximately 6.4%.

Investment thesis

The chart looks horrible and Worldline is now trading at a level that’s consistently below the March 2020 market crash (granted, the absolute low of the Worldline Stock in 2020 was 36.36 EUR but the market bounced up almost right away from that level while it has now been trading in the 40 EUR range for quite a while). I think that while the market was too optimistic about Worldline in the past 18 months, the share price has now dropped too far. The integration of Ingenico is going according to plan and although the reported net income is disappointing, the underlying free cash flow remains very strong.

The net debt is relatively high after the acquisition of Ingenico but the 3B EUR net debt is very manageable especially as Worldline will use just 25% of its net income to pay dividends. This means we can expect the net debt position to fall back below 2B EUR by the end of 2024 (Worldline is guiding for YE2024 net debt of 1.3B EUR which would be fabulous, but I’m a bit more conservative).

I currently don’t have a long position in Worldline but I have written put options of which some are currently in the money. The recent volatility in Worldline’s share price has benefited the option premiums and I will likely continue to write put options to take advantage of this.