ahmet rauf Ozkul/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

If you've been following me for some time, you've most likely read my bullish articles on Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN). In the first article, I called to buy the unexpected dip, pointing out its too large size. I also analyzed the medium-term prospects for the industry and the characteristics of the company that could allow it to overtake its peers. In the second article, I talked about the same thing, as GRIN fell 17.67% at the time compared to the industry average of 6.95%, while maintaining its unique characteristics and having no negative news to justify the decline. Over time, my own GRIN position lost value, but I remained positive about this company. After GRIN dropped 25% after the publication of my first article, I decided to write my third article explaining my tactics:

By and large, timing is almost always a matter of luck when dealing with a business whose operations are highly dependent on political and macroeconomic changes. I myself still hold GRIN and have suffered losses. But I have changed my mind about the investment horizon - I will not try to sell a stock in the short term and wait for the right moment or a change in trend. On the contrary, I will buy on dips and lower the average purchase price when I have the opportunity. So I am shifting my focus to the long term, not the medium term as before. I recommend that those who have bought the stock with me do the same. Fortunately, I still have reasons to believe in this company and the dry bulkers in general. Source: The thesis of my 3rd article on GRIN

As time has shown, I was right - GRIN has turned around after the publication of my last (3rd) article, and in the sum of the three articles we had an average (not weighted!) return of 26.85%, while the S&P index (SPY) was up only 0.86% (i.e. the outperformance of buying GRIN on my recommendations was equal to ~27%):

GRIN coverage by O.I. plus some calculations GRIN coverage by O.I. plus some calculations, dated 01/19/2022

But the other day, everything changed - GRIN began to fall rapidly along with the general pressure on the market, so now my recommendations do not look so successful:

GRIN coverage by O.I. plus some calculations, dated 01/26/2022

Article vs. index performance GRIN S&P 500 index 1st -15.09% -4.13% 2nd -7.17% -1.97% 3rd 13.87% -5.94% Average: -2.80% -4.01% Outperformance = +1.22%

Source: Author's calculations based on Seeking Alpha

Facing another dip, I would like to reassess the growth prospects of GRIN - should I close the position now and find something else, or should I keep on holding and adding more in anticipation of further GRIN stock appreciation?

My updated thesis and reasoning

The second half of 2021 proved to be quite volatile for all dry bulk shipping representatives. However, Grindrod's stock did not lose as much as other stocks in the sector:

Data by YCharts

The decline in quotations can apparently be explained by the general cycle turn of the dry cargo market - this is shown by the strongly corrected Baltic Dry Index, which has already lost almost 71% (stands at 1644 points) from its peak in October (~5650 points) and continues to fall.

Author's calculations based on The Baltic Dry Index by TradingEconomics.com BDRY performance Bloomberg.com

Therefore, the slight correction of GRIN seems rather strange against the background of the noticeable decline of the rest - what could be the reason for this decoupling?

Most likely, despite some difficulties, the dry bulk shipping market will still be able to bring alpha in 2022 - this is indirectly evidenced by the way the stocks of this sector behaved in late 2021-early 2022. It is common knowledge that institutional investors realign their portfolios at the end of the year, so depending on the activity of the individual sectors, we can guess which sectors/stocks the fund managers consider particularly interesting for 2022.

It is clear that (BDRY) has ended up sinking a lot since the beginning of the year. But shares of dry bulkers saw a very strong upward movement in early 2022 - apparently, institutional investors expanded their allocation to this sector, expecting currently strong demand for dry bulk shipping services to remain in 2022.

Dry bulkers' stocks vs. SPY Author's notes based on YCharts

Again, this is just an indirect confirmation that big players believe in this kind of shipping. But this "indirect confirmation" may well have a direct, more fundamental justification.

Everything comes from macroeconomics

The entire business of GRIN and other bulk carrier representatives depends on the extent to which countries are willing to import bulk commodities - coal, grain, ore, steel coils, cement, etc. Therefore, the mood in China is a crucial factor - this country is the leader in coal and iron ore imports, and thus determines the state of the entire dry bulk shipping sector.

Iron Ore Imports by Country World's Top Exports Coal Imports by Country World's Top Exports

Unlike Western countries, China has a fairly comfortable level of inflation, which allows the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to loosen its monetary policy and thus boost production (and not only) in the country.

Data by YCharts

We see how China's GDP managed to grow by 4% in Q4 2021 (YoY), while GDP related to construction and manufacturing increased seasonally by 63.3% and 53.28%, respectively, MoM. Therefore, it is clear (at least to me) that China, despite its intensifying real estate crisis, will be actively trying to revive GDP growth throughout 2022, and in order to do this, it will simply need to import a lot of iron ore. The environmental requirements proposed by the CCP, of course, restrict the import of ores, but without new ore, GDP cannot be increased, in my view.

Also, keep in mind the ongoing energy crisis - due to the high price of natural gas (NG), we have seen the whole world caught off guard, not having enough coal to quickly replace NG, which BofA predicts will remain in short supply in 2022 and reach the weighted average prices at $400 per thousand cubic meters (compared to $300 in 2021).

The unprecedented power crunch that struck in the second half of last year created its own demands. China's government was forced to raise both coal output and imports to record levels. The longer-term priority of switching from coal to natural gas meant that production and purchases of the cleaner-burning -- but still carbon-spewing -- alternative also rose to all-time highs. Along with India, another coal-dependent economy, China pushed negotiators at November's COP26 climate talks to dilute a call to accelerate the "phase-out" of unabated coal power to a weaker pledge to "phase-down" use of fuel. Source: From Bloomberg.com

We can also see how there is a shortage of basic food all over the world - absolutely everything is becoming more expensive. For example, in the United States, beverage imports are at an all-time high, which is most likely due to the price of these products.

Data by YCharts

Agricultural commodities have generally surged in price over the last year. One commodity that's gone particularly wild is the coffee bean. Arabica beans - those at the premium end - are up about 100% since January 2021. Source: Bloomberg.com

China is buying up wheat in crazy amounts - a trend that is very likely to continue into 2022, according to Darin Friedrichs, co-founder and market research director of Sitonia, a China-based agricultural information service provider (link is provided under the below chart).

China's Wheat import Bloomberg.com

So based on the above, I think that dry bulkers will have a lot of work in 2022 - charter rates are likely to decrease compared to what we saw in 2021. However, due to the limited supply (the orderbook of this industry is ~7.1%, lowest for the last 25 years), the workload will be high, and contracts will continue to be signed on favorable terms.

Dry Bulk Demand Outlook IHS Markit

Okay, but what about GRIN in particular?

My main thesis, based on the state of the dry bulk sector as a whole as described above, is that GRIN will most likely continue to grow in 2022, despite the decline in freight rates we've been seeing since late 2021.

I have several reasons to believe in my thesis.

Firstly, GRIN is outperforming its peers on all key metrics of the Quant Rating system that Seeking Alpha uses to determine the future potential performance of individual stocks.

SA data, GRIN's page, Peers

I know that some readers are quite skeptical of this system and argue that the main focus in determining future winners is based on the "Momentum" criterion. At least in the case of GRIN, this is not quite true - in terms of other metrics, we see either progress ("Profitability") or stability ("Revisions"), suggesting that GRIN really does seem to be a more attractive investment in this particular case, even given past stock price outperformance among the peers.

Seeking Alpha, GRIN's main page with author's notes

In fact, "Revisions" is the most important thing to pay attention to, in my opinion. Perhaps this is the main reason for outperformance. Since we know that GRIN, like its peers, is a cyclical stock, it's important to keep in mind how its revenue, EBITDA, and EPS forecasts change to understand how soon the cycle will end. For the rest of the companies, we see that "Revisions" is "B" at best, and for some companies, it drops to "D+" and even "F".

Secondly, in terms of the absolute values of the forecasts themselves, it appears that GRIN will continue to outperform other names in the sector over the next 2 years - at least because sales are projected to decline much less than the others in FY2022, and will grow significantly again in FY2023 (unlike sales of EDRY - the only company in the sample with available forecast data).

Author's calculations based on Seeking Alpha's data

Thirdly, against the background of expectedly stronger revenue growth, GRIN's market multiples seem to be quite underestimated compared to other peers:

Data by YCharts

It should be clear that both the TTM and FWD multiples tell us little when it comes to a cyclical sector like dry bulk shipping. However, we can understand the fact of the current undervaluation by constructing a simple DCF model - the fourth reason why I continue to believe in GRIN at its current price levels.

When rates rise, we discount stocks at a higher WACC, thereby lowering the present value of the projected free cash flows. That's why the stocks of fast-growing companies are falling and value stocks are rising - as I wrote above, institutional investors are starting to realize that it's more profitable for them to invest in assets that generate a lot of FCF here and now. GRIN is just such a stock in this regard.

Lacking EBITDA margin, GRIN nevertheless has a strong FCF margin, well ahead of its comparable companies:

Data by YCharts

In my previous article, I already mentioned the relatively young fleet of the company - this suggests that in the coming periods, CapEx will most likely be at about the same level as now.

So, if we assume that margins are locked in for the next few years and the 4-year CAGR of sales is 2.61%, while the terminal value of the company is calculated using Gordon's formula (g = 1%, 5 years), we get an intrinsic undervaluation of ~67%, taking into account the WACC is 15%:

Author's inputs, GuruFocus' DCF calculator

So, all four of the above reasons make me continue to hold my GRIN holding.

Risk factors a.k.a. reasons to sell my GRIN holding right away

First, as I wrote above, the Baltic Dry Index continues to fall, and if the rapid correction proves to be non-seasonal, the shares of GRIN, SB, SBLK and other companies in the sector may begin to drop lower, even though their services are largely not dependent on this type of rate fluctuations.

Second, GRIN is a rather mediocre company in terms of profitability compared to the rest of the names in the sector:

Data by YCharts

Moreover, the company has grown at about the same pace as the entire industry over the past 5 years, which raises a logical question - is it worth taking more risk for approximately the same return over a longer horizon (if the super-cycle ends and GRIN starts growing again as before)?

SimplyWall.St Data by YCharts

On the other hand, if we compare the volatility of GRIN with the volatility of BDRY, the stock looks about the same as the rest of the industry in terms of riskiness:

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

When the sell-off in technology companies began in late 2021, I looked to GRIN with great hope - at that moment, it seemed to me that my holding would continue to grow with the influx of institutional capital. And so it happened - initially, I saw a gain of >20% (by the sum of the averaged positions). However, after the stock reached $19.6, a sell-off set in and GRIN is now trading >23% off its high (about the same level as my last purchase):

Data by YCharts

Looking around and assessing the situation in the dry bulk shipping sector, I conclude that long-term investors have nothing to worry about. Demand for bulk commodities is likely to remain high in the coming years, and the low orderbook in the industry will contribute to high utilization and thus high revenues, EBITDA and EPS values.

After the stock fell again, nothing significantly changed operationally - strong free cash flow and a young fleet indicate serious undervaluation - both relative and intrinsic.

That is why, despite the risks involved, I keep holding GRIN, adding a little on top.