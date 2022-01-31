TPROduction/iStock via Getty Images

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) has been an excellent investment over the past 5 years. I recently identified CCI as the best Cell Tower REIT by a nose, if you are only going to invest in one. Here are the year-by-year results, compared to the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ).

CCI 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Share price January 1 $87.25 $110.53 $107.62 $142.33 $158.35 $209 Gain % 26.7 (-2.6) 32.3 11.3 32.0 -- Dividends Paid $3.90 $4.28 $4.58 $4.93 $5.46 -- Yield % 4.47 3.86 4.25 3.46 3.45 -- Total Return 31.17 1.26 36.55 14.76 35.45 -- VNQ Share price January 1 $82.98 $83.04 $73.56 $93.19 $84.93 $116.01 Gain % 1.00 (-11.42) 26.69 (-8.87) 36.59 -- Dividends Paid $3.51 $3.53 $2.72 $3.33 $2.97 -- Yield % 4.23 4.25 3.70 3.57 3.49 -- Total Return 5.23 (-7.15) 30.39 (-5.30) 40.08 --

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium and Market Watch

Comparing the bottom green line to the bottom blue line, we find that Total Return (Gain + Yield) for Crown Castle has soundly outperformed the VNQ every year except 2021. Over the past 5 years, the average annual return for CCI has been 23.84%, compared to 12.65% for the venerable VNQ.

Putting that in concrete terms, thorough the magic of compounding, a $10,000 investment in CCI at the open on the first trading day of 2017 would have grown to $21,401 on the open in 2022. On the other hand, the same $10,000 invested in the VNQ would have grown to $16,900 over the same time period.

The outlook for 2022 is a bit cloudier, however, due to a potent mix of both strong headwinds and strong tailwinds.

Meet the company

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Houston, this 28-year-old company commands a portfolio of over 40 thousand macro cell towers and a sector-best 80 thousand small cell networks, with about 80 thousand miles of fiber connections, reaching into every state in the U.S. The macro towers are the hub of cell phone communication, and the small cells are super fast over a smaller area, helping handle the additional traffic in dense urban areas.

CCI's weighted average remaining lease term is 5 years.

Growth metrics

In addition to total return, CCI has achieved robust growth in FFO (Funds From Operations) per share and market cap, over the past 4 years.

Metric 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 CAGR FFO/share $4.86 $5.48 $5.69 $6.12 $6.35* FFO/share Growth % -- 12.8 3.8 7.6 3.8 6.91% Market Cap (billions) $45.10 $45.08 $59.13 $68.65 $86.17 -- Market Cap Growth % 44.2 0.00 31.2 16.1 25.5 17.57%

Source: TD Ameritrade and CompaniesMarketCap.com

*estimated

The company is guiding for 8% AFFO growth in 2022. The Bloomberg analyst consensus shows FFO growing by 14.6% over the coming year, following 12% AFFO growth in 2021. CEO Jay Brown said this at a recent Goldman Sachs presentation:

. . . we've got fallow spectrum in the hands of the carriers, and capital and ability to deploy it, but you've also got four very willing and hungry carriers that are pushing to get network deploy. So that's a landscape that we feel great about, for frankly for a long period of time . . . I don't see any reason why we don't go into '22, with tower growth that looks like what we saw in 2021

Dividend metrics

CCI management finances acquisitions using external financing, and devotes about two-thirds of its TCFO (Total Cash From Operations) to dividends. The cost of capital for Cell Tower REITs is among the lowest in the industry.

Crown Castle International

The result has been above average yield, and far better than average dividend growth. The payout ratio of 86.37% is on the high side, and Seeking Alpha rates the dividend a shaky D- for safety. This is Crown Castle's only real vulnerability, from an investor's standpoint.

Company Div. Yield 5-Yr Div. Growth Payout Safety CCI 3.23% 8.1% 86.37% D- REIT average 2.87% 3.2% -- C

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder and Seeking Alpha Premium

Balance sheet metrics

With a behemoth market cap of just under $80 billion, CCI sports an investment grade balance sheet, with a solid debt ratio of 27%. Liquidity of 1.28 and Debt/EBITDA of 7.0x are mediocre, but in line with or better than the Cell Tower REIT average, in this capital-intensive sector.

CCI $78.77B 1.28 27% 7.0x BBB- Cell Tower avg $57.52B 1.06 28% 6.9x Overall REIT avg -- 2.55 29% 6.8x Ticker Mkt Cap Liquidity Debt Ratio Debt/EBITDA Bond Rating

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder and TD Ameritrade

Valuation metrics

Most value investors would usually look at CCI's Price/FFO ratio of 26.5 and run for the hills. But 2021 was an incredible year for REITs, and as a result, the average Price/FFO ratio has run up to 24.3. So CCI is very reasonably priced at the moment. It looks even better when you notice that CCI is selling for a 4.5% discount to it NAV (Net Asset Value).

Company Price Price/FFO (FWD) Premium to NAV Crown Castle International $176.90 26.5 (-4.5)% Overall REIT average -- 24.3 2.1%

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium and Hoya Capital Income Builder

As Colorado Wealth Management puts it,

. . . in 2020, . . . they grew AFFO per share . . . 7.4%. The 2021 guidance calls for another 12% . . . Now we're expecting 2022 guidance to come in around low double digits or high single digits. That implies 2022 AFFO per share would be around 32% higher than 2019 AFFO per share. There are very few REITs that can expect anywhere close to 30% growth in normalized AFFO per share during that period. Those that do exist tend to be trading at higher multiples of AFFO. With CCI trading around 26x forward AFFO, it isn't getting a similar premium to the other great tower REITs.

Which way is the wind blowing?

The outlook for 2022 is a bit cloudy, due to a potent mix of both strong headwinds and strong tailwinds.

The Bloomberg analyst consensus forecast calls for Crown Castle's FFO/share to grow a brisk 14% in 2022, but whether that will suffice to produce price gains that beat the REIT average remains to be seen.

There are 6 strong tailwinds blowing in favor of all Cell Tower REITs. (For more details on this, see my recent sector overview.) Briefly, they are as follows:

Mobile data traffic is expected to grow by 30-40% every year for the next 5 years. Cell towers are the hub of the ongoing 5G rollout. Cell Tower providers have significant pricing power. 5G related equipment upgrades allow tenants to be added at low cost. Wireless internet is the only option in many international markets. Large cell tower REITs are less sensitive to economic downturns than any other REIT sectors.

The increase in top-line growth is a huge plus for this company. According to Brad Thomas, in his new book "The Intelligent REIT Investor," it is a standing joke in the cell tower business that the biggest operating expense is hiring somebody to mow the lawn. So increases in revenue are highly accretive to profits.

The pricing power enjoyed by the cell tower REITs is muted by the longish (typically 10 year) lease terms, and the international tailwind is less potent for CCI than for competitors American Tower (AMT) and SBA Communications (SBAC), because CCI concentrates a higher percentage of its resources in domestic assets.

As CCI management sees it, these are the company-specific tailwinds driving growth going forward:

Crown Castle International

This last point is significant. CCI has the jump on the field when it comes to small cell networks, and is spending more of its acquisition budget on fiber networks than on towers.

This is important, because in the long run, small cells will be more impervious to competition from satellites, due to their attenuated range and huge advantage in speed of data delivery. Small cells are also key to such hot trends as the internet of things, augmented and virtual reality, and self-driving cars.

The small cell networks are most useful in dense urban areas, whereas the LEO satellites will be most useful in rural areas, due to their wide range and relatively slow speed.

Crown Castle International

All of this adds up to a pretty favorable picture, until you consider the headwinds.

What could go wrong?

There are six significant headwinds facing all Cell Tower REITs.

There are only 4 major customers: AT&T (T), Verizon(VZ), T-Mobile(TMUS), and small upstart Dish (DISH). These 4 customers are actively seeking ways to gain leverage over their landlords. Cell Tower REITs own less than 30% of the land they stand on. Operations in many international markets carry significant operational and political risks. Technological developments, particularly LEO (low earth orbit) satellites, are creating competitors. Cell tower REITs are very sensitive to interest rate increases, and are not very good at hedging against inflation.

The small number of tenant companies means the Cell Tower REITs need to aggressively buy up cell tower inventory, to help preserve their pricing power. Interest rate hikes make this a more expensive proposition, but Cell Tower REITs are aided by their already-low cost of capital going in.

The international risks affect AMT and SBAC more so than CCI, as do the international opportunities.

As regards the threat of technical obsolescence posed by LEO satellites, that appears to be overblown, at least for now. Colorado Wealth Management showed in a recent article that the CEO's for American Tower and SBA Communications - both of which are CCI competitors - do not see LEO satellites as any kind of immediate threat. Quoting Thomas Bartlett, CEO of AMT:

Satellites, I think, will be playing a role, but give a lot of the attributes of the satellite technology, it will be best used in those areas where the tower technology just isn't economical to be - on the oceans, in your very, very rural areas around the world . . . So you go back to the quality of service and the pure economics, and there is nothing like that 150- to 175-foot tower.

Quoting Brendan Thomas Cavanagh, the CFO of SBAC:

. . . bottom line is, I don't really see it as any kind of real threat.

Hoya Capital concurs, saying,

We believe that macro towers will continue to be the "hub" of high-speed wireless networks for at least the next half-decade and likely beyond.

Investor's bottom line

Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings recommend a Hold on CCI, but the Wall Street analysts Seeking Alpha tracks rate the company a Buy, as do Zacks, The Street, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and TD Ameritrade's Market Edge.

Well-regarded Seeking Alpha contributor Colorado Wealth Management is very bullish on Crown Castle. CCI is that investor's largest holding, at 11% of his portfolio.

As for me, I am guardedly bullish on Crown Castle. I consider it a Buy, but with smaller allocations than in past years. Though 2022 is not likely to see CCI post the eye-popping results of past years, I think it is likely to modestly outperform the average REIT in 2022, in both growth and dividend yield, and that is a rare combination.