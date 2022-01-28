The Lipstick Effect Might Expand To Booze, Might Not

netrun78/iStock via Getty Images

Why are we interested in the Lipstick Effect?

It's been a very long time since anyone has had to seriously consider what it's like to invest in a fully bear market. It's been even longer since we've had to deal with the twin perils of rising interest rates and also inflation. Of course, that first is the cure for the second but that doesn't make the experience all that enjoyable.

That it's been so long - in any extreme form back before I first qualified as a stockbroker more decades ago than I want to recall - means that we've got to relearn some of the lessons of those tight market days. Note that I'm not talking just about the S&P going down, or there being a recession. But the full blown stagflation thing that we might be shortly faced with. Investing is different in those very different macroeconomic times.

The Lipstick Effect is something that has been observed before - sales or low priced cosmetics go up in recessions. Maybe. What we'd like to know is whether this is true of other things.

The Lipstick Effect

The observation really started in the 2001 troubles:

For example, in the last great recession (2007-09), sales of cosmetics in the US jumped by about 5%. Not all cosmetics benefit from the lipstick effect, and sometimes not even lipstick itself. For example, in the UK during the last recession, cosmetic sales appeared to be boosted by a jump in nail varnish demand, rather than lipstick. But the term 'lipstick effect' has stuck ever since Leonard Lauder of Estée Lauder was credited with coining the term back in 2001, when he noted that his company's lipstick sales were inversely correlated to the economic cycle.

What we need to know is why does this happen? One narrow explanation is this:

Now a series of psychology experiments have confirmed for the first time that while tougher economic times decrease desire for most items, they also reliably increase women's yearning for products that boost their attractiveness. Psychologists contend that this "lipstick effect" is operating largely below conscious awareness of men and women, and therefore require precise experiments to reveal them. The results suggest this phenomenon is driven by women's desire to attract mates with resources.

OK, and if that's all it is then that's all it is. Next recession buy make up companies and hope. But maybe that isn't the reason for it.

Try a more economic and less narrow idea. We all like treats and near all of us near always have some discretionary money to spend. Clearly, we're talking about rich world inhabitants here, not people living a subsistence lifestyle. But while we're all able to have some sort of treat the finances available to fund such treats, or luxuries, do vary. So, we might not be able to go out for the full outfit and hairdo but we can buy a lipstick as a substitute.

If it's that second that is the cause of the effect - and not just women looking for a rich mate in hard times - then this "Lippy" effect has a much wider reading to it. Maybe we'll buy better beef from the store and cook at home instead of going out to eat. Or perhaps move from fine dining to mid-level chains like Olive Garden to still have that let's go out to eat experience.

Or, perhaps, premium liquor will gain:

Crucially, it focuses on higher-priced spirits in an era when they are delivering strong growth thanks to changing industry trends. Consumers are drinking less but trading up to premium spirits.

Hmm, or as I've said elsewhere when considering Diageo (DEO):

There's also something called "The Lippy Effect" which is derived, of all things, from female behaviour in recessions. This is that often enough lipstick sales actually go up as those of fashion, handbags and so on go down. The observation being that we all desire a little luxury, a little pampering, and if we can't have it on big and major things then we'll take a little bit of it by buying smaller yet premium items. It's easy enough to see how this could happen with spirits. That luxury of better whisky for a few pounds more when the tens or hundreds of pounds to spend aren't available. As long as things don't get so bad we're all back to bathtub gin of course.

If the Lipstick Effect is in fact substituting affordable luxuries for those now unaffordable in hard economic times, then those who retail affordable luxuries might well benefit in hard times.

FMCG

This is on top of the more usual advice about investing in both hard and inflationary times. Hard times mean look for solid and dependable because they're less likely to be destroyed by those hard times. Look for fast moving consumer goods because they're likely to be the people with pricing power to keep up with inflation. Plus, that little detail that it is actually changes in FMCG which are inflation itself.

My view

I am of the view that the explanation for this Lippy effect is the more general substitution down. But then that could be simply because I've some economic training and substitution is meat and drink to an economist.

This means that I think it does spread out over all such goods, it's not just about lipstick and cosmetics.

The investor view

There's no specific takeaway from this and there's not meant to be. It's not a recommendation to invest in Diageo, or L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF), or any other FMCG company. What's meant to be is a walk through how one specific possible influence on behaviour changes might influence how we should invest in hard economic times.

Well, as well as maybe fun about the existence of the Lipstick Effect of course.

The bottom line here is that when macroeconomic times change, then so does consumer behaviour. Getting out in front of those changes and being positioned for them is the work that has to be done when both interest rates and inflation start rising.